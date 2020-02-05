Company announcement no. 01-2020

5 February 2020





The Board of Directors of North Media A/S resolved today to nominate two candidates for membership of the Board of Directors of North Media A/S.

Thomas Weikop (age 53), is a graduate of the Danish School of Media and Journalism and of the School of Communication Arts in London. He has worked in the tech sector for many years, most recently as a director of Danske Bank/Mobile Life, and he currently serves on the boards of Brandhouse A/S, Go Dogo ApS and Subsero A/S among other positions.

Thomas Weikop has in-depth knowledge of investing in and developing tech businesses, both in Denmark and abroad.

Ulrik Falkner Thagesen (age 48) holds an M.SC. (Econ.) from Aarhus University, studied media planning at Den Danske Reklameskole and has completed the Board Leadership Programme (banking and mortgage-credit) at CBS (Copenhagen Business School). He is currently the CEO of e-Boks A/S and serves on the boards of Basisbank A/S and Peytz & Co. A/S among other positions.

Commenting on the nominations of Thomas Weikop and Ulrik Falkner Thagesen, North Media’s chairman Mads Dahl Andersen said:

“Thomas Weikop and Ulrik Falkner Thagesen both have in-depth knowledge of digital businesses. They will contribute highly relevant expertise to help us drive the growth and digital transformation we envision for North Media A/S over the coming years.”

Thomas Weikop and Ulrik Falkner Thagesen are expected to be elected to the Board of Directors at the annual general meeting to be held on 27 March 2020. Additional information about Thomas Weikop and Ulrik Falkner Thagesen will be available on the company’s website when the notice to convene the general meeting is published.

The Board of Directors of North Media A/S currently has four members, all of whom are standing for re-election. If Thomas Weikop and Ulrik Falkner Thagesen are elected, the Board of Directors would be expected to have six members: Mads Dahl Andersen, Richard Bunck, Peter Rasztar, Ulrik Holsted-Sandgren, Thomas Weikop and Ulrik Falkner Thagesen.





