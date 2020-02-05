TROY, Mich., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly Services (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a global leader in providing workforce solutions , today announced it will be presenting at NobleCon16, Noble Capital Markets’ Sixteenth Annual Investor Conference, on Monday, February 17, 2020. The presentation will be held at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, and will begin at 4:30 p.m. EST.



Peter Quigley, president and CEO, and Olivier Thirot, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will review the company’s strategy and performance.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day at kellyservices.com , and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website: www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek www.channelchek.com the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company's website, the NobleCon website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. We’re always thinking about what’s next in the evolving world of work, and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ nearly 500,000 people around the world, and we connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice. Revenue in 2018 was $5.5 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with what’s next for you.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is a research driven boutique investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade. In 2018 Noble launched www.channelchek.com - a new investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.

KLYA-FIN