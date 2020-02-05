Dublin, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Chip Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global IoT chip market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period 2020-2025.
In the near future, 5G Network, artificial intelligence, machine learning, smart homes, smart cities, as well as an increase in the IoT connected devices in electronics and automotive segment are expected to drive market growth.
Key Highlights
Key Market Trends
Consumer Electronics Segment is Expected to Expand With a Significant Rate
Asia-Pacific Occupies the Largest Market Share
Competitive Landscape
The IoT chip market is highly competitive with the presence of many big and small players in the market running their business in domestic as well as international boundaries. The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the major players adopting strategies like product innovation and mergers and acquisitions.
Some of the key players in the market are Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Intel Corporation among others.
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4. MARKET INSIGHTS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3 Technology Snapshot
5. MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Rising Demand for Connected and Wearable Devices
5.1.2 Adoption of Advance Technologies due to the Rising Trend of Industry 4.0
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Lack of Standardization of Communication Protocol across Different Platforms
6. MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Product
6.1.1 Processor
6.1.2 Sensor
6.1.3 Connectivity IC
6.1.4 Memory Device
6.1.5 Logic Device
6.1.6 Other Products
6.2 By End-user Vertical
6.2.1 Healthcare
6.2.2 Consumer Electronics
6.2.3 Industrial
6.2.4 Automotive
6.2.5 BFSI
6.2.6 Retail
6.2.7 Building Automation
6.2.8 Other End-user Verticals
6.3 By Geography
6.3.1 North America
6.3.2 Europe
6.3.3 Asia-Pacific
6.3.4 Latin America
6.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7. KEY VENDOR PROFILES
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
7.1.2 Intel Corporation
7.1.3 Texas Instruments Incorporated
7.1.4 NXP Semiconductors N.V.
7.1.5 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
7.1.6 Mediatek Inc.
7.1.7 Microchip Technology Inc.
7.1.8 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
7.1.9 Silicon Laboratories Inc.
7.1.10 Invensense Inc.
7.1.11 STMicroelectronics N.V.
7.1.12 Nordic Semiconductor ASA
7.1.13 Analog Devices Inc.
8. INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9. FUTURE OF THE MARKET
