The global in-flight catering services market size is expected to reach USD 24.75 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% between 2019 and 2025. The market is expected to be driven by the rising passenger traffic owing to increased business and leisure travel, coupled with rise in the number of low-fare airlines worldwide. Also, the provision of lightweight packaging solutions and contemporary menu designs help the airlines form a strong brand image, thereby supporting the growth.



Increase in demand for nutritious and healthy food products onboard is anticipated to drive the market for in-house catering services over the forecast period.Airline caterers are increasingly making efforts to match passenger expectations in all terms, such as collaborating with celebrity chefs for creating multi-cultural and customized menus.



Similarly, a few airlines are employing wine experts and chefs in an attempt to enhance their promotional activities.



The ongoing technological advancements are helping airlines with service enhancement during flight hours.In-flight catering has become one of the vital services offered by full-service carriers, whereas low-cost carriers have turned it into a prominent source of ancillary revenue.



Many airlines prefer third-party caterers to achieve quality and provide affordable meal options to their customers.



• Growing preferences of passengers for organic, healthy as well as customized meal options during air travel is among the emerging trends in the market

• Integration of technology for ordering F&B through the onboard In-flight Entertainment (IFE) system is anticipated to propel the demand for catering services in long-haul flights

• The introduction of meals deigned by celebrity chefs as well as the availability of premium beverage offerings, such as wine, to attract the premium class passengers are expected to create significant opportunities for the airlines to maximize their ancillary revenue

• Some of the leading key players in in-flight catering services market include Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Ltd.; dnata; Gate Gourmet (gategroup); LSG Sky Chefs; and SATS Ltd.

