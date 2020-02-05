Industry need for better data drives integration and delivery of deeper insights for improved risk selection and underwriting.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloverleaf Analytics (Cloverleaf), an insurance-ready, enterprise business intelligence (BI) and analytics solution provider, is pleased to announce a new partnership with property risk data provider HazardHub.

“Cloverleaf is very focused on providing our property and casualty insurer customers with better decision-making power through real-time analytics based on enterprise data,” said Robert Clark, president of Cloverleaf Analytics. “Unfortunately, many insurers struggle with being able to access the right data in the right format, so purchasing external data from third parties is a necessary part of being able to select and write the best risks. This partnership will help bridge the data divide for our insurer customers.”

The Cloverleaf solution consolidates data across the enterprise for real-time analytics and cutting-edge visualizations. With little to no onboarding or training required, Cloverleaf’s customers can immediately utilize the solution’s intuitive interface to access up-to-the-minute trend analysis, more than 150 pre-built reports, dashboards, alerts, scorecards to analyze data from internal and external sources in a single report without any development work, eliminating the time and errors that come with manual manipulations.

“Insurers have traditionally been very limited as to sources of data on which underwriting decisions and rates could be based,” said Bob Frady, CEO of HazardHub. “We’re moving beyond application data and narrow geographical views of potential properties to be insured to provide a more holistic picture of each and every risk in real-time. Partnering with Cloverleaf helps us get more detailed information into the hands of insurers when it can actually make a difference.”

HazardHub is the only third-generation provider of property-level hazard risk databases, translating huge amounts of geospatial digital data into easy-to-understand answers, providing risk assessments that can be used to make real-world decisions.

About Cloverleaf Analytics (Cloverleaf)

Cloverleaf Analytics (Cloverleaf) delivers a comprehensive business intelligence (BI) solution which reduces risk and improves profitability and performance for P&C insurance companies. Cloverleaf consolidates enterprise data for real-time analytics and visualizations which drive underwriting efficiency, claims optimization, and better enterprise performance management through pre-built and ad hoc reporting capabilities. For more information, please visit www.cloverleafanalytics.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media Services

jen@stnickmedia.com

859-803-6597