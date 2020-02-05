Tucson, AZ, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCQB: AERG) today announced that the Company will present at the Noble Capital Markets 16th Annual Investor Conference on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. EST. The conference is being held on February 16-18, 2020 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.



Event: NobleCon16 - Noble Capital Markets’ 16th Annual Investor Conference

Presentation Date: Monday, February 17, 2020

Presentation Time: 11:30 a.m. EST – Terrace Ballroom D.

Location: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, FL

Gregory J. Quarles, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Applied Energetics, will deliver an overview of the Company’s innovative directed energy solutions, ultra-short pulse lasers, and related technologies for the national security, medical technology, and advanced manufacturing markets. To arrange a one-on-one meeting with the Company, please email kevin@cameronassoc.com.

A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available on Tuesday, February 18 on the Company’s website, www.aergs.com , and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ website: www.nobleconference.com and on its investor portal, Channelchek: www.channelchek.com . The webcast and presentation will be archived on Noble websites for 90 days following the conference:

Presentation Webcast Playback: http://noble.mediasite.com/Mediasite/Play/67372b5cfd7a4a568a222cd34d0edc371d

This is the 16th year Noble Capital Markets has hosted “NobleCon” and has invited emerging growth companies to present to and meet with attending investors. NobleCon will feature approximately 125 small growth companies presenting across four tracks and will be broadening access to investors worldwide by hosting the conference site on Channelchek.com, its web-based market platform that emphasizes emerging growth companies.

ABOUT APPLIED ENERGETICS INC.

Applied Energetics, Inc., “AE” based in Tucson, Arizona, specializes in development and manufacture of advanced high-performance lasers, high voltage electronics, advanced optical systems, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers worldwide. Applied Energetics pioneered and holds all crucial intellectual property rights to the development and use of Laser Guided Energy (LGETM) technology and related solutions for commercial, defense and security applications, and are protected by 26 patents and 11 additional Government Sensitive Patent Applications “GSPA”. The company’s 11 GSPA’s are held under secrecy orders of the US government and allow AE greatly extended protection rights.

For more information, visit www.aergs.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to the historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "believe", "will", "expect", "project", "anticipate", “estimates", "plans", "strategy", "target", "prospects" or "continue", and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition and may cause our actual results, performances or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements.

For more information contact:

Cameron Associates, Inc.

Investor Relations - Kevin McGrath, Managing Director

T: 212-245-4577

kevin@cameronassoc.com