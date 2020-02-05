Irvine, CA, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Anna Bennett’s time with First Team Real Estate in the Recruiting Department, the company has more than quadrupled its total recruited volume, and over the last three years, she has helped welcome a total of 576 new hires. Thanks to her indispensable role in the company’s success, Anna has been promoted to Director of Business Development.

Holding many positions within the First Team family over the years including office manager, most recently Anna joined the Recruiting Department in 2017, helping propel the company to rapid and widespread growth across Southern California. Playing an intimately vital role in the company’s recent expansion, Anna worked tirelessly to help bring on several new First Team Offices ranging from San Diego and Victorville to Diamond Bar, Rancho Cucamonga, and Long Beach.

“Anna Bennett has been an integral part of our leadership team, and a large part of our amazing growth is due to her hard work,” says Michele Harrington, COO of First Team. “She embodies the core values of the company with her dedication to teamwork, and most importantly accountability. This promotion is very well deserved.”

Open, honest, and driven, Anna impeccably represents the company’s value propositions so others understand the rare opportunity First Team provides individual agents and local brokerages. She also brings a uniquely powerful perspective to the company, having taken a one-year hiatus to explore a rival brokerage before returning to First Team. “In my year away, I quickly learned that the grass isn’t greener,” describes Anna. “Other companies simply don’t have the tools, growth trajectory, and training that we do. I couldn’t wait to come back.”

Armed with knowledge since the company’s founding in 1976, Anna and her team translate the First Team business model into a plan of success for local real estate professionals and companies who are in search of growth opportunities. “I love showing agents how they can achieve their financial expectations with First Team,” says Anna. “Our business model can help agents reach high six and seven-figure incomes, and it’s no false promise. It’s a true roadmap for success if professionals are ready to use the tools and systems we provide to make better business choices and smarter moves.” Bringing out the best in her team by teaching hands-on, Anna’s high standards and clear expectations have enabled the company to maintain momentum and continue to take advantage of every opportunity that arises in the local market.

Dedicated to helping others succeed in her personal life as well, Anna and her husband take in foster children who have aged out of the system and help them get their life back on track. “When we bring teenagers into our home, we give them the confidence they need to succeed. I truly believe in people’s ability and obligation to lift themselves out of bad situations and flourish when presented with opportunities,” explains Anna. “I have each one of them sign a contract to keep them accountable, and we work closely to help them reach those goals. From teaching them about their credit report to working on AP Government homework together, there is nothing more rewarding than seeing someone succeed and reach their potential.”

With dedicated leaders like Anna who place an emphasis on the training and development of individual agents, First Team is poised to maintain momentum and continue growing in the Southern California real estate market. For more information on how you can start a career in real estate or grow your current business and price point, contact Anna and her team at 949-988-3055 or visit firstteam.com.

