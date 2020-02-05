PRESSE RELEASE

FULL-YEAR 2019 EARNINGS

Paris—February 5, 2020

Klépierre, the European leader in shopping malls, today reported its full-year 2019 earnings.(1) The main highlights include:

Net current cash flow per share up 6.7% vs. 2018 to €2.82 (€2.79, excluding one-off financial income), exceeding the initial guidance of €2.72–€2.75

Proposed cash dividend of €2.20 (2) per share, up 4.8% vs. previous year

per share, up 4.8% vs. previous year Shopping center Net Rental Income up 3.0% like-for-like (3)

Retailer sales up 1.8% like-for-like (4)

Net debt/EBITDA decreased to 8.0x (down 0.3x vs. 2018); cost of debt lowered to 1.45%

EPRA Net Asset Value per share of €39.50 (5)

Total disposals of €537 million across Europe (6)

Marked acceleration in CSR roadmap implementation: 72% cut in carbon emissions since 2013 ( 7 )

Net current cash flow guidance for full-year 2020 at €2.85–€2.90

Jean-Marc Jestin, Chairman of the Executive Board, commented, “In 2019, we remained focused on executing our strategy through leveraging our pan-European platform of pre-eminent assets, tailoring our operating initiatives to changing consumers and sticking to sound financial management. This approach has enabled us to post strong results again this year, as our 6.7% growth in net current cash flow per share significantly exceeded our initial guidance. We have also actively pursued our capital allocation strategy to continue to streamline our portfolio. Furthermore, in 2019, we have made major progresses in deploying our Act for Good ® ambition, with remarkable achievements such as the reduction of our energy intensity by 29% and our carbon emissions by 72% since 2013. Combining steady cash flow growth with moderate leverage, our 2019 performance leads us to propose a 4.8% increase in the dividend, to €2.20 per share. In view of the Group’s sound operating and financial fundamentals, I am confident in our ability to weather the retail transformation and to continue to create value and growth over the year to come.”

Key financials

2019 2018 Reported change Like-for-like change(3) In € millions, total share Total revenues 1,325.5 1,338.3 −1.0% - Net Rental Income (NRI), shopping centers 1,108.0 1,095.6 +1.1% +3.0% Property portfolio valuation (incl. transfer taxes) 23,673 24,440 −3.1% −2.0% Net debt 8,830.2 8,875.1 −0.5% - Loan-to-Value (LTV) 37.3% 36.3% +100 bps - Net debt to EBITDA 8.0x 8.3x −0.3x - In €, Group share EPRA Net Asset Value (NAV) per share(5) 39.50 40.50 −2.3% - Net current cash flow per share 2.82 2.65 +6.7% -

Operating performance

Retailer Sales

On a like-for-like basis,(8) total retailer sales at Klépierre malls rose by 1.8% in 2019, twice the pace recorded in 2018 (growth of 0.9%). After a good performance during the first six months (up 1.6%), retailer sales continued to improve in the second half (up 1.9%), benefiting in particular from efficient asset management and leasing initiatives.

On a geographical basis, Iberia (up 5.9%) and Central Europe & Other (up 6.8%) remained the most dynamic regions this year thanks to supportive economic conditions, the leading positioning of Klépierre malls and proactive re-tenanting initiatives. The positive trend observed in the second half was mainly driven by a recovery in Italy (up 1.7% over the full year; up 2.1% in the second half) and Scandinavia (flat in the second half) as a result of successful asset transformations and the Group’s efforts to enhance the tenant mix. Lastly, French retailer sales increased by 0.3%, hampered by social unrest and transport strikes in December.

All segments contributed positively to retailer sales growth. Food & Beverage (up 4.6%) and Health & Beauty (up 4.5%) continued to post strong growth rates, supported by the rollout of Klépierre’s Destination Food® concept across the portfolio and dynamic leasing initiatives to promote innovative food concepts and distinctive cosmetics retailers such as Sephora, Rituals, Normal, Kiehl’s and Yves Rocher. Within the Culture, Gifts & Leisure segment (up 0.6%), Sports continued its remarkable run of performances (up 5.1%), with significant growth for brands like JD Sports, Courir, Snipes and Decathlon. Household Equipment also registered a robust performance (up 2.7%), with brands such as H&M Home, Zara Home, Maisons du Monde and Illums Bolighus expanding their footprint through Klépierre’s platform. This year, Fashion posted a positive 0.6% sales growth performance (versus a decline of 1.0% in 2018) illustrating Klépierre’s ceaseless efforts to scale back exposure to non-performing fashion brands, attract omnichannel retailers and upgrade the overall retail offering.

Leasing

For Klépierre, 2019 was characterized by dynamic leasing activity and the signing of emblematic deals. The Group signed 1,598 leases in total, including 1,284 renewals and re-lettings. These leases generated €10.3 million in additional minimum guaranteed rents (MGR; excluding extensions and greenfield projects), or an 8.2% positive rental reversion. Overall, the EPRA Vacancy Rate decreased by 20 basis points to 3.0%. Bad debt allowances reached the low level of 1.6% (versus 1.7% one year ago).

These robust performances are the direct consequence of the leasing initiatives undertaken by Klépierre in 2018 and 2019 and the strong links that bind the Group to its key accounts and fast-growing retailers. As such, Klépierre continued to leverage its broad geographical footprint in Europe and to gain market shares in the catchment areas where its malls are present. Highlights included 27 deals signed with Calzedonia, 20 deals with Inditex, 10 deals with H&M, 9 deals with Deichmann, 8 deals with Yves Rocher and 7 deals with Normal.

With a permanent aim of meeting consumer expectations, Klépierre continued to diversify the retail mix of its malls and replaced fashion stores (125 net unit closures in 2019) with concepts in more dynamic segments such as Health & Beauty, Sports and Home equipment. In total, 23 deals were signed during the year, with Rituals, Kiehl’s, Sephora, MAC, Yves Rocher, Bourjois, Kiko and The Body Shop while Snipes, Courir, JD Sports, Foot Locker, Adidas, Decathlon and New Balance continued to expand in Klépierre malls. Several furniture specialists and design retailers such as Maisons du monde, H&M Home, Nille, Muy Mucho, Shoji and Illums Bolighus also strengthened their presence.

Net Rental Income

Net rental income (NRI) generated by shopping centers totaled €1,108.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, up 1.1% on a reported-portfolio, total-share basis compared with 2018. This reflected the combined effect of the following factors:

A €30.1 million like-for-like increase (up 3.0%) ( 3 ) driven by indexation (positive 1.8% impact), solid reversion, higher income from specialty leasing and optimized service charges;

driven by indexation (positive 1.8% impact), solid reversion, higher income from specialty leasing and optimized service charges; A €13.7 million positive impact related to the first-time application of IFRS 16; (9)

A €9.6 million positive scope impact reflecting the contribution of additional spaces acquired last year at Milanofiori (Assago, Italy), Shopville Le Gru (Turin, Italy) and Nový Smíchov (Prague, Czech Republic), as well as the openings at Hoog Catharijne (Utrecht, Netherlands), Prado (Marseille, France) and more recently Créteil Soleil (Paris area, France);

A €29.8 million negative impact from disposals closed in 2018 and 2019; and

A negative €11.2 million foreign exchange impact attributable to the depreciation of the Swedish krona, the Norwegian krone and the Turkish lira, as well as other non-recurring items.

Net Current Cash Flow and portfolio value

Net current cash flow

In 2019, the increase in net current cash flow reflects the combined impact of the following:

– Net rental income increased by 1.0% on a total share basis (down 0.2%, restated for the impact of the first-time application of IFRS 16),(9) supported by 3.0% like-for-like growth at Klépierre shopping centers;

– Operating cash flow advanced by 1.4% on a total share basis, in line with net rental income. Restated for the €8.5 million impact of IFRS 16 and excluding one-off items from 2018 operating costs, general and administrative expenses decreased by €5.5 million mainly as a result of lower other general expenses. This translated into a further reduction in the EPRA Cost Ratio (from 15.6% to 13.9% excluding direct vacancy costs);

– Cost of net debt decreased by €29.4 million to €122.2 million on a total share basis. It benefited from a €9 million one-off financial income corresponding to the compensation received by Klépierre on a cash deposit made to the German tax authorities in connection with a tax litigation, which incurred before the merger with Corio. Restated for non-cash and non-recurring items (amortization of Corio debt mark-to-market and financial instrument close-out costs), the cost of net debt came out at €121.7 million, representing a €20.7-million decrease year-on-year. Overall, the average cost of debt declined by 15 basis points to 1.45%; and

– The average number of shares outstanding fell from 299.9 million in 2018 to 293.9 million in 2019, as a result of the ongoing share buyback program.

Overall in 2019, net current cash flow per share increased by 6.7% year-on-year to €2.82 (up 6.0% restated for the impact of the first-time application of IFRS 16).(9) Excluding the one-off financial income, net current cash flow reached €2.79, up 5.6%, significantly above the initial guidance of €2.72−€2.75.

Portfolio Valuation

Including transfer taxes, the value of Klépierre’s shopping center portfolio stood at €23,370 million on a total share basis as of December 31, 2019, down by 3.0% on a reported basis and 2.0% on a like-for-like basis over 12 months.

The change in the like-for-like valuation during the second half of 2019 (down 1.1%) was due to a negative 1.3% market effect and positive 0.2% cash flow effect. The market effect is attributable primarily to the increase in the risk premium included in the appraisers’ models, partly offset by a lower risk-free rate.

Overall, as of December 31, 2019, the average EPRA net initial yield(10) for the portfolio(11) stood at 5.0%, up 10 basis points compared to one year ago.

EPRA Net Asset Value (NAV)

EPRA NAV per share amounted to €39.50 at the end of December 2019, versus €40.50 one year earlier.(5) This decrease reflects the generation of net current cash flow (+€2.82 per share), the change in value of the like-for-like portfolio (−€1.44 per share) and the dividend payment (−€2.10 per share). Foreign exchange and other items had a negative impact of €0.21 per share.

Debt and financing

Debt

As of December 31, 2019, consolidated net debt totaled €8,830 million, versus €8,875 million as of December 31, 2018, i.e., a €45 million decrease. The net debt to EBITDA ratio continued on its downward trend to 8.0x as of the end of December 2019, compared to 8.3x as of December 31, 2018.

The Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio increased to 37.3% as of December 31, 2019, a 100 basis-point increase compared to year-end 2018 mainly attributable to a decrease in the fair value of the property portfolio and an adverse foreign exchange effect. Nevertheless, the metric remains perfectly consistent with Klépierre’s A− credit rating.

Financing

During the year, the Group’s average cost of debt continued to fall, to 1.45% from 1.60% in 2018, benefiting from low short-term interest rates and the attractive refinancing operations carried out in recent years. The Group also actively pursued its interest rate hedging strategy, which aims to maintain a large proportion of fixed-rate financing in its total debt (92% as at December 2019). Based on the current debt structure and market conditions, and in view of upcoming refinancing transactions, the cost of debt should continue to decline in the next 2 years.

Klépierre’s liquidity position increased to €2.9 billion as of December 31, 2019. Overall, The Group’s average debt maturity stood at 6.5 years as of the same date.

Investments, developments and disposals

Investments

In 2019, Klépierre continued to allocate capital to its properties through the following investments:

€188.3 million allocated to the development pipeline, mostly relating to the extensions of Créteil Soleil, Gran Reno and Hoog Catharijne;

€97.5 million allocated to the standing portfolio (excluding investments on extensions; of which €24.6 million recharged to tenants). This covers leasing capex, technical maintenance capex, and refurbishment;

€87.4 million allocated to acquisitions, mostly relating to a 10% stake in Belle Épine (Paris area, France) acquired in December; and

€16.9 million allocated to other investments, including capitalized interest and leasing fees.

Pipeline

The extension of Créteil Soleil (Paris), one of Klépierre’s flagship malls in France was inaugurated in November and prompted a 19% increase in footfall in December. Perfectly illustrating the Group’s operational strategy and ambitions, this new 11,400-sq.m. area offers: an unprecedented “Food avenue” over 4,000 sq.m.—with retailers such as Five Guys, Factory & Co, Pret A Manger, Starbucks and La Cantine Libanaise , and a new 18-screen movie theater (or 6 additional screens) of the latest generation. Responding to changing consumption habits, the mall’s new retail offering includes 15 exclusive new brands such as Bourjois, Nike, Stradivarius, Monki, Lego and Normal. The extension will be topped off by the full refurbishment of this 21-million footfall shopping center, expected for completion by the end of 2020.

Disposals

Since January 1, 2019, Klépierre has completed disposals for €536.8 million (total share, excluding transfer taxes). This amount includes the sale of eleven non-core malls (four in Portugal, one in the Czech Republic, one in France, one in the Netherlands and four in Hungary) and other properties in Norway and France.

Including €108.4 million of sales under promissory agreement, total disposals amounted to €645.2 million (excluding transfer taxes). Assets sold and under promissory agreements were transacted at a 6.1% premium to their latest appraised values. The average yield of these disposals stood at 6.8%, inflated by the transactions in Central Europe where yields have historically been higher that in the rest of Continental Europe. Excluding the Central European transactions, the blended yield of disposed assets stood at 6.3%.

Share Buyback Program

In 2019 and as part of the €400-million share buyback program announced on February 6, 2019, the Group repurchased 9,584,166 of its own shares at an average price of €31.29 and an aggregate amount of €300 million.

Act for good®: marked acceleration in the implementation of the group’s csr roadmap

For the second year of its Act for Good® strategy, the Group posted strong results, with portfolio-wide improvements achieved across every field, demonstrating Klépierre’s intention to reconcile the requirements of operational excellence with environmental, societal and social performance, declined in three pillars:

Act for the Planet: Thanks to the active involvement of its teams, Klépierre has accelerated the implementation of its sustainability strategy and reduced the energy intensity of the common and serviced areas of its shopping centers by 29% since 2013 (in line with the 40% reduction target by 2022). Combined with the increased use of renewable electricity to power those areas (93% vs. 73% in 2018), as mentioned above, the reduction in energy consumption has cut carbon emissions at the shopping center portfolio by an impressive 72% ( 7 ) since 2013, putting the Group well on track to achieving its ambition of a carbon neutral portfolio by 2030. Besides, in early January, three years ahead of schedule, the Group became the largest real estate portfolio in the world by value to be BREEAM In-Use certified for sustainable asset performance across each of its malls, with 95% of its assets scored “Excellent” or “Very Good”;

since 2013, putting the Group well on track to achieving its ambition of a carbon neutral portfolio by 2030. Besides, in early January, three years ahead of schedule, the Group became the largest real estate portfolio in the world by value to be BREEAM In-Use certified for sustainable asset performance across each of its malls, with 95% of its assets scored “Excellent” or “Very Good”; Act for Territories: Klépierre played an even more active role towards contributing to the local economy with 85% of its centers (by value) organizing initiatives contributing to local employment in 2019 (versus 48% one year ago) and a significant increase in the percentage of procurement from local suppliers with 78% of local service providers in its malls. In another illustration of Klépierre’s commitment, the Group offered free space for use by local initiatives at least once a year in 97% of its malls (versus 76% in 2018);

Act for People: In terms of customer satisfaction, the Group have largely exceeded its goal of improving its 2017 net promoter score (NPS) by 3 points by 2022, with a current weighted increase of 10 points over the past 2 years (including an 8 point increase in 2019 alone). Klépierre also seeks to promote health and wellbeing for the benefit of retailers’ staff and visitors, with 87% of shopping centers currently offering dedicated services to the employees of their retailers.

Relying on these very good results proving the acceleration of the implementation of its CSR strategy, Klépierre is determined to go further and is already well on track to achieve its ambitious 5-year plan and even exceed several of its quantitative targets.

Dividend

The Executive Board will recommend that the shareholders present or represented at the Annual General Meeting to be held on April 30, 2020, approve a dividend in respect of fiscal year 2019 of €2.20 per share,(2) representing a 4.8% increase on the €2.10 dividend paid in respect of fiscal year 2018.

As in 2019, the distribution will be paid in two equal installments: an interim dividend of €1.10 per share that will be paid on March 11, 2020 and the balance of €1.10 per share to be paid on July 9, 2020.

Outlook

In 2020, Klépierre expects to generate net current cash flow of between €2.85 and €2.90, to be compared with €2.79 in 2019 (i.e., €2.82 restated for €0.03 one-off financial income).

In a European economic environment where GDP growth is expected to remain subdued (up 1.1% in 2020) and assuming a slightly lower contribution from indexation compared to 2019, the Group’s like-for-like net rental income growth should remain robust.

Debt management initiatives implemented in 2019 and refinancing planned in 2020 will help further reduce financial cost.

Based on the current conditions of the European property investment market, the Group expects to keep on streamlining its portfolio by disposing of some of its non-core assets. The disposal proceeds shall be reinvested in the development pipeline, targeted acquisitions and/or further share buybacks. As in previous years, the Group’s capital allocation strategy assumes no material change in debt.









12-month Retailer sales like-for-like change

2019 vs. 2018

Country Like-for-like

change(a) Share in total

reported retailer sales France +0.3% 35% Belgium −0.3% 2% France-Belgium +0.3% 37% Italy +1.7% 25% Norway −1.0% 7% Sweden −1.4% 6% Denmark −0.8% 4% Scandinavia −1.1% 17% Spain +5.4% 8% Portugal +7.4% 2% Iberia +5.9% 10% Czech Republic +6.3% 2% Poland +3.7% 3% Turkey +8.9% 2% CE & Other +6.8% 8% Netherlands(b) n.m. n.m. Germany +2.5% 3% TOTAL +1.8% 100%





Segment Like-for-like

change(a) Share in total

reported retailer sales Fashion +0.6% 39% Culture, Gift and Leisure +0.6% 18% Health & Beauty +4.5% 14% Food & Beverage +4.6% 11% Household Equipment +2.7% 11% Other +0.7% 7% TOTAL +1.8% 100%

(a) Like-for-like change is on a same-center basis and excludes the impact of asset sales, acquisitions and foreign exchange.

(b) Only recently opened shops in Hoog Catharijne (Utrecht) and a few retailers in Alexandrium (Rotterdam) report their sales to Klépierre.





Total revenues

In €m Total share Group share 2019 2018 2019 2018 France 427.0 427.0 347.6 348.0 Belgium 19.0 19.1 19.0 19.1 France-Belgium 446.0 446.1 366.6 367.1 Italy 205.7 210.3 203.3 207.1 Norway 69.1 71.1 38.8 39.9 Sweden 58.1 59.4 32.6 33.3 Denmark 58.8 57.6 33.0 32.3 Scandinavia 186.1 188.1 104.4 105.5 Spain 117.3 111.2 117.3 111.2 Portugal 20.4 23.7 20.4 23.7 Iberia 137.7 134.9 137.7 134.9 Poland 35.7 35.1 35.7 35.1 Hungary 16.8 23.6 16.7 23.5 Czech Republic 33.7 34.2 33.7 34.2 Turkey 20.0 24.6 18.2 22.2 Other 3.6 3.1 3.6 3.1 CE & Other 109.8 120.6 107.9 118.2 Netherlands 81.4 75.1 81.4 75.1 Germany 51.9 51.8 49.5 49.3 SHOPPING CENTERS

GROSS RENTAL INCOME 1,218.6 1,226.8 1,050.8 1,057.2 Other retail properties 23.7 25.4 23.7 25.4 TOTAL

GROSS RENTAL INCOME 1,242.3 1,252.2 1,074.5 1,082.6 Management, administrative and related income (fees) 83.3 86.0 79.7 81.8 TOTAL REVENUES 1,325.5 1,338.3 1,154.1 1,164.5 Equity accounted investees* 84.8 83.6 81.2 80.0

* Contributions from equity accounted investees include investments in jointly controlled companies and investments in companies under significant influence.





Quarterly net rental income on a total share basis

2019 2018 In €m Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 France 98.8 97.4 100.2 95.4 95.5 99.0 99.1 93.4 Belgium 4.8 5.0 4.7 4.1 4.5 4.8 4.3 4.4 France-Belgium 103.5 102.4 104.8 99.5 100.1 103.9 103.4 97.8 Italy 50.0 50.0 50.1 43.3 48.1 52.2 51.6 44.5 Norway 15.2 15.7 16.0 16.0 15.9 15.7 16.4 16.0 Sweden 13.3 12.6 13.4 12.9 12.8 13.5 13.9 13.4 Denmark 13.3 13.1 13.9 12.7 12.6 12.8 13.2 12.4 Scandinavia 41.8 41.4 43.3 41.6 41.3 42.0 43.5 41.7 Spain 26.7 27.1 27.0 26.2 24.1 25.4 24.8 24.9 Portugal 4.3 4.6 4.7 6.0 5.3 6.0 5.2 5.5 Iberia 30.9 31.6 31.7 32.2 29.4 31.4 30.0 30.4 Poland 8.8 7.9 8.4 8.0 7.8 8.1 7.8 8.0 Hungary 2.0 4.6 5.5 4.6 4.3 5.9 5.8 5.8 Czech Republic 8.7 8.2 8.1 8.1 8.9 8.3 8.1 8.0 Turkey 3.6 3.4 4.0 4.3 3.8 3.8 5.7 5.2 Other 0.7 0.8 0.7 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.8 0.7 CE & Other 23.8 24.9 26.6 25.6 25.4 26.7 28.2 27.8 Netherlands 18.5 16.9 18.5 15.0 17.6 15.0 14.6 9.5 Germany 10.1 10.2 11.7 8.0 10.0 10.3 9.9 9.3 SHOPPING CENTERS

NET RENTAL INCOME 278.6 277.3 286.8 265.2 272.0 281.5 281.2 261.0 Other activities 5.3 5.8 5.6 5.9 5.1 6.2 6.1 6.1 TOTAL

NET RENTAL INCOME 284.0 283.1 292.4 271.1 277.0 287.6 287.3 267.1





Net current cash flow

2019 2018 Change Total share, in €m Gross rental income 1,242.3 1,252.2 −0.8% Rental and building expenses (111.7) (133.2) −16.1% Net rental income 1,130.6 1,119.0 +1.0% Management and other income 92.2 94.9 −2.9% General and administrative expenses (169.6) (188.2) −9.9% EBITDA 1,053.2 1,025.7 +2.7% Adjustments to calculate operating cash flow: Depreciation charge for right of use assets(a) (8.5) 0.0 Employee benefits, stock option expense and non-current operating expenses 12.6 17.2 Operating cash flow 1,057.2 1,042.9 +1.4% Cost of net debt (122.2) (151.6) −19.4% Adjustments to calculate net current cash flow before taxes: Amortization of Corio’s debt mark-to-market (19.2) (19.7) Financial instrument close-out costs 19.7 29.0 Net current cash flow before taxes 935.5 900.6 +3.9% Share in equity accounted investees 57.4 54.1 Current tax expenses (32.3) (31.2) Net current cash flow 960.6 923.5 +4.0% Group share, in €m NET CURRENT CASH FLOW 830.3 793.7 +4.6% Average number of shares(b) 293,941,863 299,913,706 Per share, in € NET CURRENT CASH FLOW 2.82 2.65 +6.7%

(a) Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities related to head office and vehicle leases as per IFRS 16.

(b) Excluding treasury shares.



