PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No service? No problem: you can now hit the road and find your next campground regardless of WiFi or cell service. Today, The Dyrt, the top-ranked camping app in Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store, announced The Dyrt PRO, a $29.99/year subscription giving campers offline access to The Dyrt’s entire set of 500,000+ locations, reviews and tips.

The Dyrt PRO places The Dyrt shoulder to shoulder with iconic outdoor travel apps like AllTrails (for hiking) and Rever (for motorcycle trips) whose premium versions have enabled tremendous community growth in the last few years.

“The Dyrt PRO is for the 79 million Americans who camp,” says The Dyrt co-founder and Head of Product, Sarah Smith. “Planning is hard, and it gets harder once you hit the road. You don’t want to show up to a campground and find that there are no sites, you don’t have service, and you have no way to find another campground. The Dyrt PRO solves that problem.”

Designed by campers for campers, The Dyrt PRO is the result of thousands of online and in-person interviews conducted by The Dyrt team over the last five years. The most-requested feature in a premium version of the app was the ability to search for campgrounds and read reviews while offline.

“As a community-driven platform, we are going to continue to add more features to our PRO app based on what our PRO users tell us they want,” says Smith. “The smartest thing we’ve done at The Dyrt is realize that we’re not smarter than our customers.”

The Dyrt is the #1 camping app, with over 500,000+ user-submitted locations, reviews and tips across the U.S. The platform is free to use on the web, iOS and Android, with additional functionality available in the paid PRO version.

