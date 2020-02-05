San Francisco, CA, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roshi , the most accurate and efficient inventory management software for cannabis manufacturers, has closed a $2.4 million round of seed funding, with financing from Silverleaf Venture Partners, F7 Ventures, and other private investors. Roshi’s platform empowers cannabis and hemp operators with the technology and professional services necessary to navigate the complicated regulatory and compliance landscape, while streamlining fragmented inventory operations under one central system.

Roshi is an intuitive, insightful platform that tracks and manages all critical business information in one place, allowing cannabis manufacturers to make data-driven decisions to help them grow their bottom line. Roshi offers the easiest path to compliance with the industry’s most robust audit logs and custom edit checks to help operators maintain the highest level of data integrity with a real-time METRC integration.



These streamlined operations create efficiencies and visibility for manufacturers and distributors, enabling better business decisions and protection of their most valuable asset - the consumer.

“Our team’s background in building supply chain management software in a FDA and GMP regulated industry means inventory and compliance is in our DNA, and we’re leveraging that experience to solve problems for the cannabis industry faster,” said Celia Carter, CEO and co-founder of Roshi. “Our mission is to empower brands and manufacturers with a custom platform that enables them to expand operations while protecting their consumers, their brand, and their bottom line.”

Better tracking allows for better business decisions

With everything in one place and complete transparency across departments, Roshi enables manufacturers to get off spreadsheets and easily digitize processes. The sophisticated track-and-trace platform enables automated inventory tracking from seed-to-sale, and eliminates common business problems such as under-supplying retailers or rush fees for packaging needs, ultimately empowering brands to do more with less.



Accurate data, accurate insights

Roshi reduces costs and streamlines production by generating easily accessible insights and real-time data showing businesses if they are getting more or less efficient over time. The platform offers real-time analysis of production and operational trends, such as product performance, sales, fulfillment and distribution data, and margins.



Transparency builds trust

Roshi offers the easiest path to compliance in an ever-changing regulatory environment by seamlessly embedding the METRC integration into an operator’s day-to-day workflows. In addition to METRC compliance , Roshi’s platform goes further, helping clients demonstrate transparency and accountability to regulators, auditors, and customers with full traceability across all inventory, whether it’s METRC tracked or not. The platform’s database architecture offers customers a competitive advantage when it comes to recalls, compliance, and audits. With full GMP-tracking, Roshi customers are able to protect consumers and prepare for what lies ahead.

“Roshi has been an indispensable tool for our business, helping us through the difficulties of track-and-trace,” said Chris May, compliance manager for Chemistry , a maker of full-spectrum cannabis products. “Roshi’s intuitive user interface backed by strong, quick customer support makes compliance with METRC much less of a chore.”



Expert professional services & support that's focused on solving problems faster

Custom-built with the cannabis manufacturer in mind, Roshi understands that one size does not fit all, providing expert consultation and flexible system configuration to ensure each customer’s platform is setup to their unique products and processes. In addition, Roshi’s experienced team is available to solve problems as they arise, becoming an extension of the company’s internal team.



In addition to its recent round of funding, the company has welcomed Mike Harden of Big Rock Partners as its newest board member. Big Rock is a strategic advisory firm focused on the intersection of cannabis, food and hospitality.



About Roshi

Roshi is the most accurate and efficient inventory management software for cannabis manufacturers. Roshi understands the complexities of the cannabis industry, and has built a platform that provides accurate and full traceability paired with quality control, including the highest level of METRC compliance . Roshi is an intuitive, customizable software that tracks and analyzes critical business information, allowing you to make intelligent, data-based decisions that make your business more successful. For more information about Roshi visit www.roshi.me .



