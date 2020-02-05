SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp®, the leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, today announced that it has appointed Brandon Sweeney as its first Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).



“As demand for the HashiCorp suite of products increases, I am delighted to have Brandon join us as CRO, to help take us to a new stage of growth and of scaling our field operations around the world,” said David McJannet, chief executive officer, HashiCorp. “Brandon brings to HashiCorp a unique breadth of experience in building and leading field operations -- exactly what’s needed for a fast growing technology company that’s leading a generational shift in the infrastructure market.”

Prior to HashiCorp, Sweeney spent 16 years at VMware where he held various senior leadership roles across its sales organization, helping to grow VMware into a multi-billion-dollar, globally recognized brand with a product footprint in the IT departments of nearly every major organization worldwide. Most recently, Sweeney was SVP of worldwide cloud sales, where he was responsible for field operations and customer success for VMware Cloud offerings. This included VMware Cloud on AWS, as well as the Azure, Google Cloud, and IBM joint cloud offerings, and the ecosystem of 4,000+ cloud providers and MSP partners. Previously, Sweeney built and ran the multi-billion-dollar worldwide commercial, partner, and Dell businesses at VMware.

“There are very few technology companies that surpass the growth milestones or have the kind of global impact that HashiCorp has achieved, and that do so in such a short period of time,” said Sweeney. “As the Global 2000 enterprises and SMBs leverage HashiCorp’s solutions to help them simplify and realize the full benefits of their multi-cloud IT infrastructure, I am excited to help scale the company and field organization. I believe HashiCorp can help our customers unlock a common cloud operating model -- a challenge every organization is facing today.”

As a result of the global impact and demand for its suite of multi-cloud infrastructure automation products, HashiCorp experienced more than 100 percent year over year revenue growth during its fiscal year 2020, which ended on January 31, 2020. During the past year, HashiCorp’s footprint across enterprise customers grew significantly, which now includes more than 200 of the Global 2000 and 100 of the Fortune 500 as customers.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp is the leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows to provision, secure, connect, and run any infrastructure for any application. HashiCorp’s open source tools Vagrant™, Packer™, Terraform™, Vault™, Consul®, and Nomad™ are downloaded tens of millions of times each year and are broadly adopted by the Global 2000. Enterprise versions of these products enhance the open source tools with features that promote collaboration, operations, governance, and multi-data center functionality. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Mayfield, GGV Capital, Redpoint Ventures, True Ventures, IVP, and Bessemer Venture Partners. For more information, visit https://www.hashicorp.com or follow HashiCorp on Twitter @HashiCorp .