Austin, TX, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Self Financial, Inc., has been named one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. The awards program was created in 2017 and is a project of Ariznet and Best Companies Group.

This annual survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the financial technology industry. Companies recognized on this year’s list operate in and serve companies and consumers in a wide range of financial services including banking and mortgages, insurance, payments and financial advisory.

The 2020 list included 49 companies and was published by Ariznet brands’ American Banker, National Mortgage News, PaymentsSource, Financial Planning and Digital Insurance.

“The competition for talent in technology is intense and companies named to Ariznet’s Best Places to Work in Financial Technology are setting the standard in terms of cultures that help people thrive,” said Richard Melville, Group Editorial Director at Ariznet.

“The key to our success with company culture ultimately comes down to our mission; we are driven to help people across the country improve their credit scores and peace of mind. This common goal drives us and unites us in a common purpose,” said James Garvey, Self Financial CEO.

To be considered for participation, companies must provide technology products, services or solutions that enable the delivery of financial services. Companies must also have been in business for at least one full year and employ at least 15 people in the U.S.

Companies from across the United States entered a two-part survey process to determine Ariznet’s Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and determined the final ranking.

For more information on Ariznet’s Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program, including full eligibility criteria, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkFinTech.com.

About Self

Self is a leading fintech startup with a mission to help people build credit – particularly those who are new to credit or who might not have access to traditional financial products. For more information, visit www.self.inc.

