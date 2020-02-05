Paris, Amsterdam, February 5, 2020

Information on total number of voting rights and shares

in the share capital as at January 31, 2020

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and

Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

Date Total number of shares in the capital Total number of voting rights 01/31/2020 138,378,605 138,378,605

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE

A European Company with Management Board and Supervisory Board

Incorporated in France

Share capital: €691,893,025

Registered office: 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer, 75016 Paris

Registration number: 682 024 096 R.C.S. PARIS

Attachment