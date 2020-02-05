Rexel: Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Rules of the French Autorité des marchés financiers

DateNumber of sharesNumber of voting rights
2020-01-31 

304,102,013

 		Theoretical number of voting rights(1): 304,102,013

 
Exercisable number of voting rights(2): 302,239,005

 
(1)  Number of voting rights including treasury shares deprived from voting rights.
(2)  Number of voting rights excluding treasury shares deprived from voting rights.

Attachment