VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeanLife Health Inc. (CSE: LLP) (the “Company”) a Company focused on proprietary plant-based food products is pleased to announce that it has completed the installation of new equipment and increased its production capacity.



With the installation of an upgraded reactor for use in its exclusive process, LeanLife is now capable of producing over 300,000 litres of its unique, shelf-stable Omega-3 flaxseed oil product each year. This increase in capacity is a four-fold improvement in the Company’s ability to produce and fulfill orders.

The new reactor has reduced both labour and production costs, thereby increasing the Company’s profit margin.

With this new equipment, along with some relatively inexpensive future additions and automation, LeanLife will be able to increase its production capacity to over 20,000 litres per week or 1,000,000 litres per year. This puts the Company in a position to scale up its efficient process to even higher-volumes as customer demand increases.

The new equipment was used to produce samples for distribution to LeanLife’s growing international network of sales agents who are focused on securing over $1,000,000 in new customer contracts in 2020.

LeanLife’s quality has once again been confirmed by the analysis of our most recent batch of product by Simon Fraser University ("SFU") Faculty of Chemistry.

“With these upgrades LeanLife can produce over 300,000 litres per year of its plant-based Omega-3 product and is ready to fulfill customer demand,” said Stan Lis, CEO.

About LeanLife Health and the Omega-3 Market

LeanLife Health’s products are long-term shelf-stable extractions from flax seed, a plentiful plant-based source of Omega-3, that give them a significant advantage as a fortified food ingredient.

Increased omega-3 intake, especially with LeanLife’s higher omega-3 to -6 ratio, has shown to have significant health improvement impacts.

LeanLife’s mission is to provide a relatively low-cost means of replacing the less healthy vegetable oil in food, and transform them into healthier versions.

“Improving the quality of food without requiring people to change what they eat is the best way to ensure they eat healthier and benefit from an improved quality of life.” – Stan Lis, CEO

LeanLife Health’s industry leading and proprietary Omega-3 product formulations are of the highest quality and contain no cholesterol. Products are available in oil, emulsion and powder forms.

The products can be used as food additives or as nutraceuticals and have been used to make bread, noodles, cheese, yogurt, juice and milk products for the European market.

The global Omega-3 market reached USD $33 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach upwards of USD $57 Billion by 2025, according to a report by Grand View Research, Inc.

