The Triple Aim Framework that aligns shared goals: 1. Improved population health with support for appropriate use of products and appropriate tracking of outcomes. 2. Reduced per capita costs through a focus on total costs of care. 3. Improved care experience with support for therapy adherence.

Hauppauge, New York, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Rheumatology, a rheumatology management services organization, has announced a new pilot program for members of the organization. In a healthcare environment hyper-focused on the Triple Aim – improving population health, improving care and reducing cost – United Rheumatology is launching a first-of-its-kind program, an outcomes-based contract for SIMPONI ARIA® (golimumab). Under this pilot program, eligible United Rheumatology practices will be offered participation beginning in February 2020.

This program was conceived by United Rheumatology and Janssen who share the goal of maximizing the value of therapies to the healthcare system by focusing on the Triple Aim objectives with support for appropriate use of products and tracking of outcomes.

United Rheumatology has developed clinical pathways that stress the importance of measuring disease activity in rheumatoid arthritis patients using a disease activity measure called the Clinical Disease Activity Index, or CDAI. In this outcomes-based contract program, the CDAI score will measure the response of individual patients to their treatment. Anonymized (HIPAA-compliant) patient data will be provided by the practice to UR-NICE LLC, a data aggregator that captures data directly from eligible practices’ electronic medical records.

“We are really excited to work with Janssen on this important initiative. Our mission at United Rheumatology is to support the independent rheumatologist in improving the lives of patients across the country,” according to Andrew Concoff, Chief Value Medical Officer for United Rheumatology. “Innovative pilot programs like this one will help maximize the value of therapies to the healthcare system and give us insight into outcomes.”

About United Rheumatology

United Rheumatology is the pre-eminent rheumatology care management organization empowering rheumatologists to advance the standard of care. United Rheumatology has developed the largest rheumatology electronic medical records database in the U.S. The power of United Rheumatology’s clinical data offers an unparalleled platform for physicians, health plans and self-funded employers to jointly develop coordinated care solutions.

