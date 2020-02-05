Boston, MA, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new survey by YORK Athletics Mfg., a performance footwear brand, found that over half of respondents have experienced foot pain they feel has been related to improper footwear fit (56%). When shopping for sneakers, the vast majority (79%) look to the comments made by other purchasers to determine which size is best and nearly half (48%) of respondents say they own athletic shoes of a few different sizes. Even after reading comments, more than half had returned sneakers either because the fit was incorrect (65%) or they were not as comfortable as desired (54%).

Footwear fit is a consumer problem. A 2018 published study in The Journal of Foot and Ankle Research found that between 63 and 72% of participants were wearing shoes that did not fit. The research also uncovered evidence that incorrect fitting footwear was connected with foot pain.

“The current fitting methods in the footwear industry are outdated. Consumers today deserve a better fit,” said YORK Athletics Co-Founder & CEO Mark McGarry. “As an independent and direct to consumer brand we've been able to maintain focus on improving and innovating fit. We engineered the proprietary YORK Athletics footwear last shape and we are developing a new online fit experience, launching this spring, that will measure foot shape, in addition to length and width in the comfort of your home.”

The proprietary YORK Athletics footwear last shape has over 52 points of measurement, as proper footwear fit requires more than just the measurement of foot length and width. Like all YORK sneakers, their newly released sneakers, the FRANK HALF & HALF and HENRY TRIPLE BLACK, feature the YORK proprietary design for optimal fit and performance. As a result of YORK’s dedication to offering sneakers that fit seamlessly, YORK has one of the lowest return rates in the footwear industry (11% annual average return rate vs. the industry’s 25-40% average return rate for e-commerce).

“A proper fitting sneaker is important, no matter what I’m doing,” said World Champion Gymnast & YORK Athletics Ambassador Aly Raisman. “From working out to traveling, to everyday activities, the support and comfort of my YORK Athletics sneakers are what make them so versatile."

“It's time to simplify footwear fit and it all comes down to shape,” said McGarry. “At YORK Athletics we're committed to crafting high quality sneakers that actually fit so you can perform at your best.”

The newly released YORK Athletics’ the FRANK HALF & HALF and HENRY TRIPLE BLACK are now available at www.yorkathleticsmfg.com.

About YORK Athletics Mfg.

Boston-based YORK Athletics Mfg. is an independently owned, direct to consumer footwear company. The York family has been designing sportswear for athletes since 1946. In 2016, the family’s third generation teamed up with footwear industry heavyweights to launch YORK Athletics, a performance footwear brand. Voted Best of Boston E-Commerce Retailer 2019, YORK’s signature sneaker was named “ 2019 Best Gym Shoe for Every Type of Workout” by Gear Patrol, “2018 Best Cross Training Shoe” by Men’s Health Magazine and praised by ESPN, Esquire, POPSUGAR Fitness, Footwear News and more for the versatility of their design. To learn more please visit www.yorkathleticsmfg.com.

