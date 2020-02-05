LONDON, February 5, 2020 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) today announced the successful placement of a new senior unsecured bond issue of NOK 1.3 billion with maturity date February 20, 2024. The bond carries a coupon of 3 months NIBOR + 365 bps p.a. with quarterly interest payments. In connection with the placement of the new bond issue, the company has repurchased NOK 427 million of the SNI06 bonds with maturity date April 8, 2020 (ISIN: NO0010733819). The transaction was significantly oversubscribed.

The company has swapped the new bond into USD obligations at a fixed interest rate of 5.441%.

Danske Bank, DNB Markets, Nordea and SEB acted as joint lead managers for the bond issue.

An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on Oslo Stock Exchange.

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the ‘Company’) is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses – Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers – Stolt Sea Farm and a number of LNG investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act