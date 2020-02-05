New York, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Produced Water Treatment Market, By Source, By Service, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843944/?utm_source=GNW



Global produced water treatment market is forecast to cross $ 13 billion by 2024.Produced water is a mixture of organic and inorganic compounds produced in a large amount during the production of the oil & gas from a reservoir.



This water needs to be treated in order to be disposed or to be reused for the injection purposes.



The global produced water treatment market is driven by the growing demand for oil & gas coupled with increasing extraction activities.Additionally, stringent regulations regarding produced water discharge limits is expected to propel the market during forecast period.



Further, continuous growth of shale oil & gas exploration is creating opportunities for the produced water treatment market.



The global produced water treatment market is segmented based on source, service, application, company and region.Based on source, the market can be bifurcated into crude oil and natural gas, of which the latter segment is expected to hold significant market share during forecast period owing to the technological advancements with respect to the increasing importance of LNG.



Based on service, the market can be fragmented into primary separation, secondary separation, tertiary separation and others.The secondary separation segment dominates the market on account of the growing environmental concerns related to benzene, toluene and xylene in oil & gas industry in order to reduce the greenhouse gases emissions.



On the basis of application, the market can be divided into onshore and offshore.The onshore segment dominates the market attributable to the increasing adoption rate of management services in onshore fields to reduce water utilization for irrigation purposes.



Among all the regions, North America dominates the overall produced water treatment market on account of the ongoing shale gas developments in the US which have pushed the explorations activities in the region.



The major players operating in the produced water treatment market are Baker Hughes Ltd., Enviro Tech Systems, LLC, Siemens AG, Schlumberger Ltd, CETCO Oilfield Services, Ovivo Inc., General Electric Company, Veolia Environment SA, Halliburton Energy Services, Inc, FMC Technologies Ltd. and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global produced water treatment market.

• To classify and forecast global produced water treatment market based on source, service, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global produced water treatment market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global produced water treatment market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global produced water treatment market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global produced water treatment market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global produced water treatment market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Produced water treatment companies and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to produced water treatment

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global produced water treatment market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Source:

o Crude Oil

o Natural Gas

• Market, By Service:

o Primary separation

o Secondary separation

o Tertiary separation

o Others

• Market, By Application:

o Onshore

o Offshore

• Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Russia

Norway

United Kingdom

The Netherlands

o Asia-Pacific

China

Australia

India

Malaysia

Indonesia

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Iran

UAE

Qatar

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global produced water treatment market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843944/?utm_source=GNW



