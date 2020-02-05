Today Arion Bank hf. concluded the sale of two covered bond series.

The total demand in the issue amounted to ISK 4,420 million and 28 bid was received.

The inflation-linked issue ARION CBI 26 attracted 14 bids of ISK 2,360 million at a yield of 1.38-1.47%. Bids for nominal amount of ISK 1,660 million at a yield of 1.44% were accepted. The size of the series following the issuance will be ISK 14,620 m.

The fixed rate issue ARION CB 24 attracted 14 bids of ISK 2.060 million at a yield of 3.60-3.72%. Bids for nominal amount of ISK 940 million at a yield of 3.66% were accepted. The size of the series following the issuance will be ISK 20,180 m.

The issued bonds are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland on 12 February 2020.



