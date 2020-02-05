New York, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In Flight Voice Recognition Market, By Technology, By Aircraft Type, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843937/?utm_source=GNW



Global in flight voice recognition market is still in a nascent phase but is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period.The in flight voice recognition systems help the pilots decrease their workload and increase efficiency and safety as with the help of these systems they can get rid of manual command operations.



Voice recognition systems allow the flight crew to access frequent commands easily, thereby, saving time.The global in flight voice recognition market is driven by the thriving aerospace industry coupled with new technological advancements.



Additionally, growing government investments in the aviation industry are further expected to propel the market during forecast period.



The global in flight voice recognition market is segmented based on technology, aircraft type, application, company and region.Based on aircraft type, the market can be fragmented into narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, very-large aircraft and regional transport aircraft.



The narrow-body aircraft segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the revenue per seat which is relatively higher for narrow-body aircraft as comparison to other aircraft types.



Among all the regions, North America is expected to dominate the overall in flight voice recognition market, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be fastest growing market during the forecast period. Major players operating in the in flight voice recognition market include Adacel Technologies Limited, Rockwell Collins, Honeywell International Inc., Raytheon Company, IBM Corporation, Air Force Research Laboratory-Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, SRI International, Airbus Americas Inc., SRI International, Inc., Thales USA Inc, VoiceFlight Systems LLC and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global in flight voice recognition market.

• To classify and forecast global in flight voice recognition market based on technology, aircraft type, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global in flight voice recognition market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global in flight voice recognition market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global in flight voice recognition market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global in flight voice recognition market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of in flight voice recognition service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global in flight voice recognition market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• In flight voice recognition service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to in flight voice recognition

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global in flight voice recognition market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Technology:

o Voice Recognition

o Speech Recognition

• Market, By Aircraft Type:

o Narrow-body Aircraft

o Wide-body Aircraft

o Very-large Aircraft

o Regional Transport Aircraft

• Market, By Application:

o Commercial Aviation

o Military Aviation

• Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Russia

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global in flight voice recognition market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843937/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001