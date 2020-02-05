STRONG OPERATIONAL RESULTS AND FURTHER CONSOLIDATION OF THE RETAIL PORTFOLIO

·Net result from core activities per share € 5.92 (2018: € 5.74)

·Net asset value per share € 88.27 (2018: € 89.97)

·EPRA occupancy rate 95.2% (2018: 96.2%)

·Debt ratio of 29.33% (2018: 29.68%)

·Increase in the number of visitors in the shopping centers by 4.95% compared to the same period last year (comparable market figure of -0.88%)

·Optional dividend proposal € 5.20 gross - € 3.64 net (2018: € 5.20 gross - € 3.64 net)

·Forecasted net result from core activities between € 5.55 and € 5.65 for 2020





A telephone line will be open this Tuesday 11/02/2020 at 11:00 am to comment on these results and answer any questions.



The access codes are listed below:

Access number: +32(0)27460055 or 080055746

Participant PIN : 23279819#

