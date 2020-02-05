ATLANTA, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physicians seeking to improve outcomes of some of their most at-risk patients – Medicare recipients with multiple chronic conditions – are finding that improving patient engagement through remote monitoring not only benefits the patient, it also adds to their bottom line.



“Innovation in Care Management: Novel Patient Engagement Yields Better Outcomes” will be the topic of the Lunch Symposium presentation on Thursday, February 6th at the American College of Cardiology’s Cardiovascular Summit taking place February 6-8 in Washington, DC.

Randy Durbin, DO, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Karna LLC, will discuss a retrospective analysis covering three years of discharge data that compared patients monitored through ChronicCareIQ technology compared to standard of care. Results from the study include reductions in acute utilization for CHF, AMI and all cause cardiac hospitalizations, and cost savings estimates to Medicare.

Also speaking will be ChronicCareIQ from CEO Matt Ethington, whose experience as a patient inspired this novel and practical approach for managing patients with chronic disease. ChronicCareIQ is a technology platform that enables cardiology practices and services lines to build high-performing management programs by electronically keeping tabs on at-risk patients post-discharge and between visits.

Physicians use the ChronicCareIQ platform to collect real-time information about their at-risk patients without extra work for the practice. The simple-to-use, turnkey solution uses technology that patients already have, including smart phones, tablets, computers and even landlines. The solution has 87% patient retention at one year with 91% of patients finding the technology helpful.

In addition to improving care outcomes, ChronicCareIQ helps physicians leverage reimbursement through the Chronic Care Management (CCM) program. Launched in 2015, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has added new billing codes for more complex care management. There are now 15 total codes that reimburse practices from between $42 to $234 monthly for care management services. In addition to CCM, the codes cover Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Principal Care Management (PCM) and Transitional Care Management (TCM).

About ChronicCareIQ

ChronicCareIQ is a care management technology platform that electronically keeps tabs on at-risk populations post-discharge and between visits. Clients nationwide achieve higher patient satisfaction, better outcomes, and stronger reimbursement. Our mission is to relieve suffering by helping patients provide the right information to the right doctor at the right time. In addition to reimbursement, clients achieve well-documented compliance across: Chronic Care Management (CCM), Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Principal Care Management (PCM) and Transitional Care Management (TCM). www.chroniccareiq.com