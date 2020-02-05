New York, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global fertility testing market was valued at 403.7 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 702.3 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1%. Fertility testing market is rising due to delay in pregnancy, and due to the late pregnancy cases, as after crossing the age of 30, female decreases the chance of conceiving and further till the age of 35, the chance of conceiving further declines. Due to this, there is a fewer number of eggs left in the ovaries, which leads to irregular or absence of a menstrual cycle, PCOS & POI further proceeds for infertility. Damaged sperm is the most common cause of male infertility. The factors driving the industry includes the rise in PCOS disorders, increasing primary ovarian insufficiency (POI) and low sperm motility.
Fertility kits are developed to check fertility in which mostly the ovulation test kits are used, for detecting luteinizing hormone (LH) level and sometimes even estrogen levels to predict the ovulation. These kits, however, do not provide exact information about ovulation. The luteinized unruptured follicle syndrome ovulation predictor fails to give proper results. Also, LH measurement predicts ovulation and cannot determine the date of ovulation or anovulation. The leading manufacturers in the industry are Clearblue (Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH), First Response, and Prestige. With the rise in importance of testing and development of ovulation monitors, a decline in the fertility rate globally among females, and easily accessible ovulation monitors are few other factors contributing to the market growth. As ovulation monitors are expensive and do not precisely confirm ovulation, these factors act as a restraint to the market.
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
