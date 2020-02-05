New York, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global fertility testing market was valued at 403.7 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 702.3 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1%. Fertility testing market is rising due to delay in pregnancy, and due to the late pregnancy cases, as after crossing the age of 30, female decreases the chance of conceiving and further till the age of 35, the chance of conceiving further declines. Due to this, there is a fewer number of eggs left in the ovaries, which leads to irregular or absence of a menstrual cycle, PCOS & POI further proceeds for infertility. Damaged sperm is the most common cause of male infertility. The factors driving the industry includes the rise in PCOS disorders, increasing primary ovarian insufficiency (POI) and low sperm motility.

Fertility kits are developed to check fertility in which mostly the ovulation test kits are used, for detecting luteinizing hormone (LH) level and sometimes even estrogen levels to predict the ovulation. These kits, however, do not provide exact information about ovulation. The luteinized unruptured follicle syndrome ovulation predictor fails to give proper results. Also, LH measurement predicts ovulation and cannot determine the date of ovulation or anovulation. The leading manufacturers in the industry are Clearblue (Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH), First Response, and Prestige. With the rise in importance of testing and development of ovulation monitors, a decline in the fertility rate globally among females, and easily accessible ovulation monitors are few other factors contributing to the market growth. As ovulation monitors are expensive and do not precisely confirm ovulation, these factors act as a restraint to the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Fertility testing market will be expanding with the increase in the number of equipment with digitalized testing, and modern fertility testing that provides data associated to hormone levels. It tracks fertility markers over a period and, creates an individualized fertility curve that gives women more information about their ovarian eggs and details about menopause.

Telehealth solutions are a boom to the fertility testing market, the testing is done using an ovulation kit, and further, the consulting can be done through a camera video, etc.

In the year 2018, Predictive Technology Group, Inc. had launched endometriosis risk test ARTguide. It is a noninvasive diagnostic test and was associated with detecting various genetic and endometriosis which was further leading to infertility.

In July 2018, Merck KGaA had launched (Fertility.com), which enabled healthcare professionals and doctors to access the latest researches and scientific information and was also a help to those who were undergoing fertility treatment, this positioned Merck to be the market leader.

Microbiome modulation has made advances to treat infertility. The Co-founders of Microgenesis have created an infertility diagnosis and treatment for the complicated issues associated with fertility. That is mostly due to immunological problems. Preventive treatment includes the biomedical diet, which contains amino acids, minerals, probiotics, and vitamins.

Sperm count kits have also been discovered, for instance, YO Sperm Test is an home testing kit which allows to check and analyze the sperm count and motility and also visualizes the sperm in the form of the video.

Obese women are likely to suffer from infertility. Even after getting pregnant there are chances of miscarriages, fetal death, and premature delivery and due to this reason the IVI technique is used so that it will improve the chances for fertilization.

IVM (In Vitro Maturation) is a procedure where immature eggs from a woman are allowed to grow in a lab, and after the eggs are mature, they’re fertilized and implanted. This process has the potential to help women with certain gynecological disorders to have children.

Advacare Pharma (U.S.), AVA, Babystart (UK), Fertility Focus (UK), Geratherm Medical (Germany), Hilin Life Products (U.S.), Sensiia (UK), Taidoc, Medical Uebe (Germany), Valley Electronics (Switzerland) are the key players in the market.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the fertility testing market on the basis of product, mode of purchase, type, application, distribution channel, end use and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Ovulation test kits Saliva & Strip Based Monitor Touch Screen

Fertility monitors Urine-Based Monitors Pregnancy Rapid Test Line Indicators Strip/Dip Sticks Mid-Stream Device Cassettes

Other Fertility Monitors Basal Body Temperature, Cervical Mucus, Perspiration Monitoring

Male Fertility Testing Product

Mode of Purchase Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

OTC & Non Prescription

Prescription based

Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

HCG Blood test

HCG Urine test

FSH Urine test

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Female fertility testing

Male Fertility Testing

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Pharmacies

Drugstores

Online Sales

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Home care

Hospitals, Fertility Clinics,

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

