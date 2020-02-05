DALLAS, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) (“Berry”) today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 after the close of U.S financial markets.



Berry will host a conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2020 to discuss these results:

Live Call Date: Thursday, February 27, 2020 Live Call Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6 a.m. Pacific Time) Live Call Dial-in: 877-491-5169 from the U.S. 720-405-2254 from international locations Live Call Passcode: 2697719

A live audio webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of Berry’s website at bry.com/investors. An audio replay will be available shortly after the broadcast:

Replay Dates: Through Thursday, March 11, 2020 Replay Dial-in: 855-859-2056 from the U.S. 404-537-3406 from international locations Replay Passcode: 2697719

A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the “Investors” section of Berry’s website at bry.com/investors.

Berry is a publicly-traded (NASDAQ:BRY) western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves in the San Joaquin basin of California. More information can be found at Berry’s website at www.bry.com.

Contact: Berry Corporation Todd Crabtree - Manager, Investor Relations (661) 616-3811