DALLAS, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) (“Berry”) today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 after the close of U.S financial markets. 

Berry will host a conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2020 to discuss these results:

Live Call Date:Thursday, February 27, 2020 
Live Call Time:9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6 a.m. Pacific Time)
Live Call Dial-in:877-491-5169 from the U.S.
 720-405-2254 from international locations 
Live Call Passcode:2697719
  

A live audio webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of Berry’s website at bry.com/investors. An audio replay will be available shortly after the broadcast:

Replay Dates:Through Thursday, March 11, 2020 
Replay Dial-in:855-859-2056 from the U.S. 
 404-537-3406 from international locations 
Replay Passcode:2697719
  

A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the “Investors” section of Berry’s website at bry.com/investors.

About Berry
Berry is a publicly-traded (NASDAQ:BRY) western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves in the San Joaquin basin of California. More information can be found at Berry’s website at www.bry.com.

Contact: 
Berry Corporation 
Todd Crabtree - Manager, Investor Relations 
(661) 616-3811