Roeland Baan will resign from the Hydro Board of Directors, effective as of February 5, 2020, due to personal reasons.

Baan has been a member of the Hydro Board of Directors since May 2019.

Investor contact

Stian Hasle

+47 97736022

Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

Press contact

Halvor Molland

+47 92979797

Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

