Palm Harbor, FL, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CEO Vincent Risalvato has made a statement about the company.



Vincent Risalvato, CEO, Pennexx, has issued a statement on the company’s web site. You may review at: http://pennexx.net/ceo-feb-5-2020.html

“The company is focused on expanding its beta launch and will continue to keep you up to date,” says CEO Vincent Risalvato.

Sunny Sweet, Chief Marketing Officer, is in the process of finalizing the new logos for Pennexx and “Your Social Offers.”

The CEO’s statement explains how customers can earn rewards for sharing their positive experiences with their friends. This sharing will support rapid growth for the merchant while rewarding customer’s loyalty. It also offers a platform, for the customers and merchants, to offer altruistic deeds to support the community.

In his statement, Vincent Risalvato provides more light on his success and outlines some of the strategy of the company’s decision to release updates to the public while under development.

He also thanks everyone involved. He says he is “looking forward to making further announcements after our launch has taken us to the next level.”

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry that is focused on social media, prepaid debit cards, BitGift TM, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing and consumer rewards.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, visit our website at www.Pennexx.net or call 866-928-6409. We are also on Twitter @Pennexx.