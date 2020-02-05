DENVER, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient , a leader in business availability and cloud security solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Axcient as one of its 100 Coolest Cloud Companies of 2020. The annual list honors the premier cloud technology suppliers in five key categories: infrastructure, platforms and development, security, storage, and software.



“We are honored to be named one of the industry’s Coolest Cloud Companies for eight consecutive years by CRN,” said Angus Robertson, Chief Revenue Officer at Axcient. “At Axcient, we are committed to revolutionizing the way partners secure their clients’ data through our award-winning technology, simplified pricing, and a frictionless experience. As the IT industry has evolved, Axcient has continued to innovate.”

The CRN editorial team selects the 100 Coolest Cloud Computing Companies according to their originality and innovation in product development, the quality of their services and partner programs, and their success in helping their customers save money and maximize the impact of their cloud computing technology.

In addition to honoring outstanding technology suppliers, the 100 Coolest Cloud Companies list also enables solution providers to identify the most advanced cloud technology players — aiding them in selecting the companies that can best support their cloud service needs.

“The IT channel relies on cloud services as the foundation for building modern, transformational solutions,” said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. “CRN’s annual list of 100 Coolest Cloud Companies seeks to honor the top cloud providers, whose mission and actions support innovation in cloud-based technologies. Our team congratulates these honorees and thanks them for their commitment to leading positive change in cloud technology.”

The new 100 Coolest Cloud Companies list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/cloud100 .

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability and cloud security solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The Axcient Business Availability suite—which includes Replibit , BRC , CloudFinder , Anchor , Fusion , and the Axcient Cloud —enables MSPs to build secure technology stacks for their clients, automate processes, and acts as the last line of defense for MSPs. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches , human error, and natural disasters . For more information, visit Axcient at www.axcient.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

