Companies operating in the market are using both fully owned car fleet and aggregator models to increase their fleet in Delhi NCR.Fleet under aggregator model dominated the market in 2019.



Major players operating in the market include Ola or ANI Technologies, Uber, Meru, Mega Cab, among others. Ola grabbed the largest market share in 2019, followed by Uber.



Base Year: 2019



• The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast Delhi NCR radio taxi service market.

• To understand major policies and regulations which can positively or negatively impact the Delhi NCR radio taxi service market.

• To identify major drivers, challenges and trends in Delhi NCR radio taxi service market.

• To identify major customers and distributors of NCR radio taxi service in Delhi.

• To evaluate pricing analysis in Delhi NCR radio taxi service market.

• To identify and profile major companies operating in Delhi NCR radio taxi service market.

To extract data for Delhi NCR Radio Taxi service market, primary research surveys were conducted with NCR Radio Taxi services provides and end users.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include service provides that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. Moreover, The analyst examined various end user segments and projected a positive outlook for the Delhi NCR Radio Taxi Service market over the coming years.

The analyst calculated the Delhi NCR Radio Taxi service market size using a bottom-up approach, wherein service provides’ value sales data for types was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective service provides to arrive at the overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, Association Reports, annual reports, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, etc., were also studied by the analyst.



• NCR Radio Taxi Service provides, and other stakeholders

• Major end users of NCR Radio Taxi Services

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to NCR Radio Taxi Service market

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders, such as NCR Radio Taxi Service provides, customers and policymakers. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.



In this report, Delhi NCR Radio Taxi Service market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Company Benchmarking: Benchmarking of leading players on the basis of product type provided by them.

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of major companies operating in Delhi NCR Radio Taxi Service market.



