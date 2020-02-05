Reno, NV, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Sierra North has been selected to manage the Silver Creek Condo Association in Reno, Nevada.



Silver Creek Condo Association is a condominium community comprised of 376-units that offer residents deeded garages and private storage units as well as access to a clubhouse, swimming pool, hot tub, fitness facility, and multi-purpose building. It is located in Northwest Reno and conveniently located near the Tahoe National Forest, parks, restaurants, and I80.



“Associa Sierra North is excited to have been named as the new management company for the Silver Creek Condo Association,” stated Debora Costa, AMS®, CMCA®, Associa Sierra North president. “The team is dedicated to our boards, communities, and residents as well as providing exceptional customer service while expanding our client base and outreach. We look forward to working with the board and helping them achieve their community’s vision.”



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com