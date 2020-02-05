New York, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global data center colocation market is expected to reach USD 95.89 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Datacenter colocation provides two major advantages, namely scalability and improved operational efficiency. It lets enterprises to better allot their budgets to activities that are crucial to the functioning of their core business, while still having the option for improvement when the need for upgradation arises. For instance, 365 Data Centers provides right-sized colocation facilities in 10 key cities all over the U.S. This offers small and medium-sized data colocation options that local presence, yet can be accessed nationally through all leading carriers.
Renting space in a data center colocation facility enables organizations to keep complete control over IT hardware without the concern associated with incurring high cost storing, powering, securing, and cooling the servers in house. The benefits provided by the colocation providers to scale up the storage capacity while cutting down on maintenance and security costs is offering businesses especially, small & medium-sized enterprises substantial advantage enabling them to concentrate their efforts on achieving core business goals.
A significant factor driving the market growth of data center colocation is the reduction of CAPEX (capital expenditure) on physical infrastructure and the growing adoption of cloud computing, which results in lowering implementation and maintenance cost. By deploying data center colocation services businesses can effectively manage their process, including data recovery and secure back-up system. Datacenter colocation offers flexibility to downscale or upscale enterprise technology as per the demand; thus many enterprises are opting for data center colocation services.
High initial cost and compromised data security associated with the usage may hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Segments covered in the report:
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global data center colocation market on the basis of type, organization size, industry vertical, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
