AURORA, ll., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTL), a leading provider of high-performance network infrastructure solutions, today announced results for its fiscal 2020 third quarter ended December 31, 2019 (FY20 3Q). Management will host a conference call to discuss financial and business results tomorrow, Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 9:30 AM Eastern Time.



Cash increased to $22.0 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $21.7 million at September 30, 2019, driven by improved working capital. Revenue was $7.2 million, compared with $7.6 million in the prior quarter. Net loss in FY20 3Q was $1.5 million, an improvement from a net loss of $3.6 million in the prior quarter. Prior quarter loss included charges for excess and obsolete inventory of $1.3 million. Excess and obsolete expense was insignificant in FY20 3Q.

“Our third quarter results exceeded our expectations and showed some early traction with our turn-around plans,” said Tim Duitsman, Westell’s President and CEO. “While revenue remained soft, we made progress with some of our new products. We reset our cost base to help preserve our cash and facilitate our expected return to profitability in fiscal 2021. In addition, we continue to drive our product development strategy, with a sharp focus on public safety, fiber connectivity solutions and remote monitoring, to support a return to profitable revenue growth.”

Consolidated Results FY20 3Q

3 months ended

12/31/19 FY20 2Q

3 months ended

9/30/19 + increase /

- decrease Revenue $7.2M $7.6M -$0.4M Gross Margin 38.8% 20.9% +17.9% Operating Expenses $4.4M $5.3M -$0.9M Net Income (Loss) ($1.5M) ($3.6M) +$2.1M Earnings (Loss) Per Share ($0.10) ($0.23) +$0.13 Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (1) $3.7M $4.8M -$1.1M Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) (1) ($0.9M) ($3.1M) +$2.2M Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share (1) ($0.05) ($0.20) +$0.15 Ending Cash $22.0M $21.7M +$0.3M (1) Please refer to the schedule at the end of this press release for a complete GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures.

In-Building Wireless (IBW) Segment

IBW revenue from public safety products, which are a strategic focus, continued to grow during FY20 3Q. Sales of commercial repeaters also increased, while lower sales of DAS conditioners offset the increases. Segment gross margin and profit improved primarily as a result of much lower charges for excess and obsolete inventory compared to the prior quarter.

($ in thousands) FY20 3Q

3 months ended

12/31/19 FY20 2Q

3 months ended

9/30/19 + increase /

- decrease IBW Segment Revenue $2,466 $2,618 -$152 IBW Segment Gross Margin 32.8% 15.8% +17.0% IBW Segment R&D Expense $470 $403 $67 IBW Segment Profit $339 $10 +$329

Intelligent Site Management (ISM) Segment

ISM revenue decreased, reflecting lower sales of remote units. Segment gross margin improved based on much lower charges for excess and obsolete inventory and other cost reductions. These effects, combined with lower R&D expense, improved profitability for the quarter.

($ in thousands) FY20 3Q

3 months ended

12/31/19 FY20 2Q

3 months ended

9/30/19 + increase /

- decrease ISM Segment Revenue $2,456 $2,646 -$190 ISM Segment Gross Margin 59.6% 39.4% +20.2% ISM Segment R&D Expense $505 $619 -$114 ISM Segment Profit $960 $423 $537

Communication Network Solutions (CNS) Segment

Growth in revenue from fiber connectivity products, a strategic focus, was more than offset by lower sales across most other CNS product lines. The turnaround in CNS segment profit was driven primarily by lower charges for excess and obsolete inventory and lower R&D expense.

($ in thousands) FY20 3Q

3 months ended

12/31/19 FY20 2Q

3 months ended

9/30/19 + increase /

- decrease CNS Segment Revenue $2,237 $2,305 -$68 CNS Segment Gross Margin 22.6% 5.4% +17.2% CNS Segment R&D Expense $247 $427 -$180 CNS Segment Profit (Loss) $259 $(303) $562

Conference Call Information

Management will discuss financial and business results during the quarterly conference call on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 9:30 AM Eastern Time.

This news release and related information that may be discussed on the conference call will be posted on the Investor Relations section of Westell's website: ir.westell.com . A digital recording of the entire conference will be available for replay on Westell's website by approximately 12:00 PM Eastern Time following the conclusion of the conference.

About Westell Technologies

Westell is a leading provider of high-performance network infrastructure solutions focused on innovation and differentiation at the edge of communication networks where end users connect. The Company's portfolio of products and solutions enable service providers and network operators to improve performance and reduce operating expenses. With millions of products successfully deployed worldwide, Westell is a trusted partner for transforming networks into high-quality reliable systems. For more information, please visit www.westell.com.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain statements contained herein that are not historical facts or that contain the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “plan,” “should,” or derivatives thereof and other words of similar meaning are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, product demand and market acceptance risks, customer spending patterns, need for financing and capital, economic weakness in the United States (“U.S.”) economy and telecommunications market, the effect of international economic conditions and trade, legal, social and economic risks (such as import, licensing and trade restrictions), the impact of competitive products or technologies, competitive pricing pressures, customer product selection decisions, product cost increases, component supply shortages, new product development, excess and obsolete inventory, commercialization and technological delays or difficulties (including delays or difficulties in developing, producing, testing and selling new products and technologies), the ability to successfully consolidate and rationalize operations, the ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate acquisitions, the effect of the Company's accounting policies, retention of key personnel and other risks more fully described in the Company's SEC filings, including the Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, under Item 1A - Risk Factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Westell Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Nine months ended December 31, September 30 December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 7,159 $ 7,569 $ 10,722 $ 23,730 $ 33,865 Cost of revenue 4,379 5,990 6,132 16,125 19,147 Gross profit 2,780 1,579 4,590 7,605 14,718 Gross margin 38.8 % 20.9 % 42.8 % 32.0 % 43.5 % Operating expenses: Research & Development 1,222 1,449 1,736 4,227 5,011 Sales and marketing 1,556 2,259 1,999 6,147 6,012 General and administrative 1,093 1,249 1,738 3,706 4,672 Intangible amortization 308 308 830 924 2,652 Restructuring (1) 234 — — 234 — Total operating expenses 4,413 5,265 6,303 15,238 18,347 Operating profit (loss) (1,633 ) (3,686 ) (1,713 ) (7,633 ) (3,629 ) Other income, net 109 125 158 398 442 Income (loss) before income taxes (1,524 ) (3,561 ) (1,555 ) (7,235 ) (3,187 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (20 ) — (1 ) (27 ) (11 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations (1,544 ) (3,561 ) (1,556 ) (7,262 ) (3,198 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations (2) — — — — (138 ) Net income (loss) $ (1,544 ) $ (3,561 ) $ (1,556 ) $ (7,262 ) $ (3,336 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (0.10 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.21 ) Basic net income (loss) from discontinued operations — — — — (0.01 ) Basic net income (loss) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.21 ) (3) Diluted net income (loss) per share: Diluted net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (0.10 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.21 ) Diluted net income (loss) from discontinued operations — — — — (0.01 ) Diluted net income (loss) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.21 ) (3) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 15,575 15,512 15,524 15,514 15,576 Diluted 15,575 15,512 15,524 15,514 15,576

(1) Restructuring expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, related to severance costs for terminated employees.

(2) During the quarter ended September 30, 2018, the Company recorded indemnification expense related to probable loss contingencies associated with a major customer contract related to a business which was previously sold and therefore is presented as discontinued operations. On July 24, 2019, the Company signed a settlement agreement related to this matter. The $345K settlement, which was fully covered by the accrual on March 31, 2019, was paid in the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

(3) Per share amounts may not sum to totals due to rounding.

Westell Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Amounts in thousands)

December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) March 31, 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,990 $ 25,457 Accounts receivable, net 4,933 6,865 Inventories 7,622 9,801 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,703 1,706 Total current assets 36,248 43,829 Land, property and equipment, net 1,073 1,298 Intangible assets, net 4,141 3,278 Right-of-use assets on operating leases, net 810 — Other non-current assets 257 492 Total assets $ 42,529 $ 48,897 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Accounts payable $ 2,821 $ 2,313 Accrued expenses 3,422 3,567 Deferred revenue 1,314 1,217 Total current liabilities 7,557 7,097 Deferred revenue non-current 268 444 Other non-current liabilities 379 176 Total liabilities 8,204 7,717 Total stockholders’ equity 34,325 41,180 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 42,529 $ 48,897

Westell Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three months

ended

December 31, Nine months

ended

December 30, 2019 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (1,544 ) $ (7,262 ) $ (3,336 ) Reconciliation of net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 484 1,426 3,092 Stock-based compensation 152 597 889 Loss (gain) on sale of fixed assets — (11 ) 1 Restructuring 234 234 — Exchange rate loss (gain) (5 ) (2 ) 3 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 105 1,934 1,892 Inventory 696 2,179 (941 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (618 ) 332 494 Deferred revenue 628 (79 ) (1,114 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 125 3 (353 ) Other assets 63 (575 ) 11 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 320 (1,224 ) 638 Cash flows from investing activities: Net maturity (purchase) of short-term investments — — 2,779 Purchase of product licensing rights (1) — (1,950 ) — Purchases of property and equipment, net (54 ) (113 ) (273 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 11 11 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (43 ) (2,052 ) 2,506 Cash flows from financing activities: Purchase of treasury stock (2 ) (191 ) (1,038 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (2 ) (191 ) (1,038 ) Gain (loss) of exchange rate changes on cash (1 ) — (4 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 274 (3,467 ) 2,102 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 21,716 25,457 24,963 (2) Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 21,990 $ 21,990 $ 27,065

(1) During the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company made a partial payment for the purchase of product licensing rights. The remaining $1.0 million due is recorded in Accounts Payable as of December 31, 2019. The corresponding asset is recorded in intangible assets.

(2) As of March 31, 2018, the Company had $2.8 million of short-term investments in addition to cash and cash equivalents.





Westell Technologies, Inc.

Segment Statement of Operations

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Sequential Quarter Comparison

Three months ended December 31, 2019 Three months ended September 30, 2019 IBW ISM CNS Total IBW ISM CNS Total Total revenue $ 2,466 $ 2,456 $ 2,237 $ 7,159 $ 2,618 $ 2,646 $ 2,305 $ 7,569 Gross profit 809 1,465 506 2,780 413 1,042 124 1,579 Gross margin 32.8 % 59.6 % 22.6 % 38.8 % 15.8 % 39.4 % 5.4 % 20.9 % R&D expenses 470 505 247 1,222 403 619 427 1,449 Segment profit (loss) $ 339 $ 960 $ 259 $ 1,558 $ 10 $ 423 $ (303 ) $ 130

Year-over-Year Quarter Comparison

Three months ended December 31, 2019 Three months ended December 31, 2018 IBW ISM CNS Total IBW ISM CNS Total Total revenue $ 2,466 $ 2,456 $ 2,237 $ 7,159 $ 2,794 $ 5,116 $ 2,812 $ 10,722 Gross profit 809 1,465 506 2,780 1,069 2,899 622 4,590 Gross margin 32.8 % 59.6 % 22.6 % 38.8 % 38.3 % 56.7 % 22.1 % 42.8 % R&D expenses 470 505 247 1,222 682 570 484 1,736 Segment profit (loss) $ 339 $ 960 $ 259 $ 1,558 $ 387 $ 2,329 $ 138 $ 2,854

Westell Technologies, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Nine months ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP consolidated operating expenses $ 4,413 $ 5,265 $ 6,303 $ 15,238 $ 18,347 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation (1) (132 ) (181 ) (291 ) (547 ) (854 ) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (2) (308 ) (308 ) (830 ) (924 ) (2,652 ) Restructuring, separation, and transition (3) (234 ) — — (234 ) — Total adjustments (674 ) (489 ) (1,121 ) (1,705 ) (3,506 ) Non-GAAP consolidated operating expenses $ 3,739 $ 4,776 $ 5,182 $ 13,533 $ 14,841





Three months ended Nine months ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP consolidated net income (loss) $ (1,544 ) $ (3,561 ) $ (1,556 ) $ (7,262 ) $ (3,336 ) Less: Income tax benefit (expense) (20 ) — (1 ) (27 ) (11 ) Other income, net 109 125 158 398 442 Discontinued operations (4) — — — — (138 ) GAAP consolidated operating profit (loss) $ (1,633 ) $ (3,686 ) $ (1,713 ) $ (7,633 ) $ (3,629 ) Adjustments: Stock-based compensation (1) 152 201 303 597 889 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (2) 308 308 830 924 2,652 Restructuring, separation, and transition (3) 234 — — 234 — Total adjustments 694 509 1,133 1,755 3,541 Non-GAAP consolidated operating profit (loss) $ (939 ) $ (3,177 ) $ (580 ) $ (5,878 ) $ (88 ) Amortization of product licensing rights (5) 98 65 — 163 — Depreciation 78 118 149 339 440 Non-GAAP consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (6) $ (763 ) $ (2,994 ) $ (431 ) $ (5,376 ) $ 352





Three months ended Nine months ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP consolidated net income (loss) $ (1,544 ) $ (3,561 ) $ (1,556 ) $ (7,262 ) $ (3,336 ) Adjustments: Stock-based compensation (1) 152 201 303 597 889 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (2) 308 308 830 924 2,652 Restructuring, separation, and transition (3) 234 — — 234 — Discontinued operations (4) — — — — 138 Total adjustments 694 509 1,133 1,755 3,679 Non-GAAP consolidated net income (loss) $ (850 ) $ (3,052 ) $ (423 ) $ (5,507 ) $ 343 GAAP consolidated net income (loss) per common share: Diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.21 ) Non-GAAP consolidated net income (loss) per common share: Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.35 ) $ 0.02 Average number of common shares outstanding: Diluted 15,575 15,512 15,524 15,514 15,663

















































The Company conforms to U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) in the preparation of its financial statements. The schedules above reconcile the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The adjustments share one or more of the following characteristics: they are unusual and the Company does not expect them to recur in the ordinary course of its business; they do not involve the expenditure of cash; they are unrelated to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course; or their magnitude and timing is largely outside of the Company's control. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial information provides meaningful supplemental information to investors. Management also believes the non-GAAP financial information reflects the Company's core ongoing operating performance and facilitates comparisons across reporting periods. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures when evaluating its financial results. Non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company's GAAP results.



Footnotes:

(1) Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense incurred in accordance with share-based compensation accounting standards.

(2) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles is a non-cash expense arising from intangible assets previously acquired as a result of a business acquisition.

(3) Restructuring expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, related to severance costs for terminated employees.

(4) The Company recorded indemnification expense related to probable loss contingencies associated with a major customer contract related to a business which was previously sold and therefore is presented as discontinued operations. On July 24, 2019, the Company signed a settlement agreement related to this matter. The amount to be paid under the settlement agreement is fully covered by the accrual.

(5) Amortization of the recently acquired product licensing rights are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, but included in the Non-GAAP consolidated net income (loss), because the amortization is related to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course.

(6) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA.

