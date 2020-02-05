Southfield, Michigan, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the nation. This is the eighth year in a row that Credit Acceptance has won this honor. We were selected as one of the top 540 companies out of 5,000 nominations.

We were evaluated by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR), an independent research firm, which reviewed several key measures such as benefits, compensation, employee enrichment, employee education, communication, diversity, work-life balance and community initiatives.

To see the complete 2019 List of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®, visit thebestandbrightest.com.



About Credit Acceptance

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com .

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors companies that deliver exceptional human resource practices and an impressive commitment to their employees. Organizations are assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more.

