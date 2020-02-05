SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI), a leading global printed circuit board (“PCB”) and radio frequency (“RF”) components manufacturer, today reported results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, which ended on December 30, 2019.
Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights
Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $719.3 million, compared to $711.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $716.8 million in the third quarter of 2019.
GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $49.4 million, compared to $42.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $36.4 million in the third quarter of 2019.
GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $25.3 million, or $0.21 per diluted share. This compares to income of $52.5 million, or $0.42 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2018, and $15.9 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019. The fourth quarter of 2018 results reflect the release of a tax valuation allowance of $43.6 million.
On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $43.9 million, or $0.41 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $55.0 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $38.9 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $111.3 million, or 15.5 percent of net sales, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $117.4 million, or 16.5 percent of net sales, for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $103.5 million, or 14.4 percent of net sales, for the third quarter of 2019.
“For the fourth quarter, TTM continued to generate strong cash flow and delivered revenue and earnings above the previously guided range,” said Tom Edman, CEO of TTM. “The year over year growth we experienced in the aerospace and defense, cellular and computing end markets offset weakness in our other commercial end markets.”
Full Year 2019 Financial Results
Net sales for fiscal year 2019 decreased to $2.69 billion from $2.85 billion in fiscal year 2018, a 5.5% decrease.
GAAP operating income for fiscal year 2019 was $120.1 million, a decrease from GAAP operating income of $159.1 million in fiscal year 2018.
GAAP net income for fiscal year 2019 was $41.3 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $173.6 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, for fiscal year 2018. The 2018 results reflect the release of a tax valuation allowance of $118.2 million.
On a non-GAAP basis, net income for fiscal year 2019 was $120.5 million, or $1.13 per diluted share. This compares to fiscal year 2018 non-GAAP net income of $190.4 million, or $1.76 per diluted share.
Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2019 was $376.2 million, or 14.0 percent of net sales, compared to $438.8 million, or 15.4 percent of net sales, for fiscal year 2018.
"In 2019, we finished with strong results in Q4 and made progress on our strategy of diversification, differentiation and discipline. Specifically, we acquired differentiating technology with an important asset purchase from i3 Technologies, which enables us to manufacture products that require finer lines and smaller spacing for our aerospace and defense and commercial end markets broadening our technology offerings in North America. In addition, in early January, we announced the sale of our more seasonal and generally more volatile mobility business," continued Edman. “Finally, our financial discipline allowed us to generate significant year over year growth in cash flow despite year over year declines in revenues and profits.”
Business Outlook
Typically, in the first calendar quarter of every year, our China based factories are shut down over the Lunar New Year holiday. This year, due to government restrictions from the coronavirus. the shutdown has been extended approximately nine days to February 10th. Assuming our factories in the PRC can resume production on February 10th, TTM estimates that revenue for the first quarter of 2020 will be in the range of $580 million to $620 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.05 to $0.11 per diluted share, which includes approximately $0.09 negative impact from the additional nine days of closure. If the government extends the factory shutdown beyond February 10th, our financial results would be further negatively impacted.
|TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|Selected Unaudited Financial Information
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|Fourth Quarter
|Third Quarter
|Full Year
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2019
|2018
|CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|Net sales
|$
|719,253
|$
|710,955
|$
|716,817
|$
|2,689,308
|$
|2,847,261
|Cost of goods sold
|594,704
|588,323
|612,983
|2,287,625
|2,390,227
|Gross profit
|124,549
|122,632
|103,834
|401,683
|457,034
|Operating expenses:
|Selling and marketing
|18,843
|18,533
|18,400
|74,011
|73,313
|General and administrative
|43,535
|39,615
|38,845
|152,096
|159,437
|Amortization of definite-lived intangibles
|10,206
|17,722
|10,175
|48,474
|59,681
|Restructuring charges
|2,539
|3,962
|53
|6,981
|5,518
|Total operating expenses
|75,123
|79,832
|67,473
|281,562
|297,949
|Operating income
|49,426
|42,800
|36,361
|120,121
|159,085
|Interest expense
|(20,107)
|(22,533)
|(20,568)
|(83,234)
|(78,958)
|Other, net
|(2,920)
|2,357
|8,126
|9,297
|9,641
|Income before income taxes
|26,399
|22,624
|23,919
|46,184
|89,768
|Income tax (provision) / benefit
|(1,140)
|29,858
|(8,049)
|(4,883)
|83,816
|Net income
|$
|25,259
|$
|52,482
|$
|15,870
|$
|41,301
|$
|173,584
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.39
|$
|1.68
|Diluted
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.39
|$
|1.38
|Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:
|Basic
|105,502
|103,683
|105,492
|105,195
|103,355
|Diluted
|133,073
|131,533
|132,412
|106,332
|134,036
|Reconciliation of the numerator and denominator used to calculate basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share:
|Net income
|$
|25,259
|$
|52,482
|$
|15,870
|$
|173,584
|Add back items: interest expense, net of tax
|2,825
|3,030
|2,836
|11,906
|Adjusted net income
|$
|28,084
|$
|55,512
|$
|18,706
|$
|185,490
|Weighted-average shares outstanding
|105,502
|103,683
|105,492
|103,355
|Dilutive effect of convertible debt
|25,938
|25,939
|25,938
|25,939
|Dilutive effect of warrants
|-
|-
|-
|3,065
|Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units & stock options
|1,633
|1,911
|982
|1,677
|Diluted shares
|133,073
|131,533
|132,412
|134,036
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.15
|$
|1.68
|Diluted
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.14
|$
|1.38
|SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
|December 30, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash
|$
|400,154
|$
|256,360
|Accounts and notes receivable, net
|503,664
|523,165
|Contract assets
|288,235
|287,741
|Inventories
|122,019
|109,377
|Total current assets
|1,342,684
|1,206,914
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|1,022,929
|1,052,024
|Operating lease right of use asset
|24,156
|-
|Other non-current assets
|1,171,164
|1,198,565
|Total assets
|3,560,933
|3,457,503
|Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt
|$
|249,975
|$
|30,000
|Accounts payable
|483,566
|431,288
|Total current liabilities
|946,666
|673,214
|Debt, net of discount
|1,225,962
|1,462,425
|Total long-term liabilities
|1,335,230
|1,557,202
|Total equity
|1,279,037
|1,227,087
|Total liabilities and equity
|3,560,933
|3,457,503
|SUPPLEMENTAL DATA
|Fourth Quarter
|Third Quarter
|Full Year
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2019
|2018
|Gross margin
|17.3%
|17.2%
|14.5%
|14.9%
|16.1%
|Operating margin
|6.9%
|6.0%
|5.1%
|4.5%
|5.6%
|End Market Breakdown:
|Fourth Quarter
|Third Quarter
|2019
|2018*
|2019
|Aerospace/Defense
|26%
|23%
|24%
|Automotive
|14%
|16%
|17%
|Cellular Phone
|16%
|14%
|19%
|Computing/Storage/Peripherals
|14%
|13%
|12%
|Medical/Industrial/Instrumentation
|13%
|14%
|13%
|Networking/Communications
|15%
|18%
|13%
|Other
|2%
|2%
|2%
|* Amended for Anaren integration
|Stock-based Compensation:
|Fourth Quarter
|Third Quarter
|2019
|2018
|2019
|Amount included in:
|Cost of goods sold
|$
|942
|$
|766
|$
|941
|Selling and marketing
|518
|525
|593
|General and administrative
|3,166
|4,442
|3,128
|Total stock-based compensation expense
|$
|4,626
|$
|5,733
|$
|4,662
|Operating Segment Data:
|Fourth Quarter
|Third Quarter
|Net sales:
|2019
|2018
|2019
|PCB
|$
|671,928
|$
|653,482
|$
|649,104
|E-M Solutions
|47,325
|57,473
|67,713
|Total net sales
|$
|719,253
|$
|710,955
|$
|716,817
|Operating segment income:
|PCB
|$
|93,447
|$
|87,201
|$
|73,230
|E-M Solutions
|1,841
|3,364
|3,236
|Corporate
|(34,373)
|(28,863)
|(28,750)
|Total operating segment income
|60,915
|61,702
|47,716
|Amortization of definite-lived intangibles
|(11,489)
|(18,902)
|(11,355)
|Total operating income
|49,426
|42,800
|36,361
|Total other expense
|(23,027)
|(20,176)
|(12,442)
|Income before income taxes
|$
|26,399
|$
|22,624
|$
|23,919
|RECONCILIATIONS1
|Fourth Quarter
|Third Quarter
|Full Year
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2019
|2018
|Non-GAAP gross profit reconciliation2:
|GAAP gross profit
|$
|124,549
|$
|122,632
|$
|103,834
|$
|401,683
|$
|457,034
|Add back item:
|Inventory markup
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4,900
|Amortization of definite-lived intangibles
|1,283
|1,180
|1,180
|4,822
|3,345
|Stock-based compensation
|942
|766
|941
|3,158
|2,898
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|$
|126,774
|$
|124,578
|$
|105,955
|$
|409,663
|$
|468,177
|Non-GAAP gross margin
|17.6%
|17.5%
|14.8%
|15.2%
|16.4%
|Non-GAAP operating income reconciliation3:
|GAAP operating income
|$
|49,426
|$
|42,800
|$
|36,361
|$
|120,121
|$
|159,085
|Add back items:
|Amortization of definite-lived intangibles
|11,489
|18,902
|11,355
|53,296
|63,026
|Stock-based compensation
|4,626
|5,733
|4,662
|16,816
|20,681
|(Gain) on sale of assets
|(66)
|-
|-
|(66)
|-
|Inventory markup
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4,900
|Restructuring, acquisition-related, and other charges
|6,856
|6,104
|1,573
|13,883
|18,797
|Non-GAAP operating income
|$
|72,331
|$
|73,539
|$
|53,951
|$
|204,050
|$
|266,489
|Non-GAAP operating margin
|10.1%
|10.3%
|7.5%
|7.6%
|9.4%
|Non-GAAP net income and EPS reconciliation4:
|GAAP net income
|$
|25,259
|$
|52,482
|$
|15,870
|$
|41,301
|$
|173,584
|Add back items:
|Amortization of definite-lived intangibles
|11,489
|18,902
|11,355
|53,296
|63,026
|Stock-based compensation
|4,626
|5,733
|4,662
|16,816
|20,681
|Non-cash interest expense
|3,501
|4,384
|3,452
|14,288
|14,783
|(Gain) on sale of assets
|(186)
|-
|(251)
|(3,743)
|-
|Inventory markup
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4,900
|Restructuring, acquisition-related, and other charges
|6,856
|6,104
|1,573
|13,883
|19,339
|Income taxes5
|(7,623)
|(32,614)
|2,237
|(15,325)
|(105,916)
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|43,922
|$
|54,991
|$
|38,898
|$
|120,516
|$
|190,397
|Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.37
|$
|1.13
|$
|1.76
|Non-GAAP diluted number of shares6:
|Diluted shares
|133,073
|131,533
|132,412
|106,332
|134,036
|Dilutive effect of convertible debt
|(25,938)
|(25,939)
|(25,938)
|-
|(25,939)
|Non-GAAP diluted number of shares
|107,135
|105,594
|106,474
|106,332
|108,097
|Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation7:
|GAAP net income
|$
|25,259
|$
|52,482
|$
|15,870
|$
|41,301
|$
|173,584
|Add back items:
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|1,140
|(29,858)
|8,049
|4,883
|(83,816)
|Interest expense
|20,107
|22,533
|20,568
|83,234
|78,958
|Amortization of definite-lived intangibles
|11,489
|18,902
|11,355
|53,296
|63,026
|Depreciation expense
|42,018
|41,543
|41,719
|166,574
|162,708
|Stock-based compensation
|4,626
|5,733
|4,662
|16,816
|20,681
|(Gain) on sale of assets
|(186)
|-
|(251)
|(3,743)
|-
|Inventory markup
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4,900
|Restructuring, acquisition-related, and other charges
|6,856
|6,104
|1,573
|13,883
|18,797
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|111,309
|$
|117,439
|$
|103,545
|$
|376,244
|$
|438,838
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|15.5%
|16.5%
|14.4%
|14.0%
|15.4%
|Free cash flow reconciliation:
|Operating cash flow
|130,148
|151,768
|58,742
|311,937
|273,138
|Capital expenditures, net
|(46,982)
|(33,671)
|(25,803)
|(135,972)
|(149,796)
|Free cash flow
|$
|83,166
|$
|118,097
|$
|32,939
|$
|175,965
|$
|123,342
|1 This information provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and adjusted EBITDA to the financial information in our consolidated condensed statements of operations.
|2 Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense and inventory markup.
|3 Non-GAAP operating income and operating margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of assets, inventory markup, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other charges.
|4 This information provides non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that both measures -- which add back amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, non-cash interest expense on debt (before consideration of capitalized interest), gain on sale of assets, inventory markup, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other charges as well as the associated tax impact of these charges and discrete tax items -- provide additional useful information to investors regarding the Company's ongoing financial condition and results of operations.
|5 Income tax adjustments reflect the difference between income taxes based on a non-GAAP tax rate and a forecasted annual GAAP tax rate.
|6 Non-GAAP diluted number of shares used in computing non-GAAP earnings per share excludes the dilutive effect of convertible debt.
|7 Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of assets, inventory markup, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other charges. We present adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our operating results, and it is a key measure we use to evaluate our operations. In addition, we provide our adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find adjusted EBITDA to be a useful measure for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. However, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
