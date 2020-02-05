SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI), a leading global printed circuit board (“PCB”) and radio frequency (“RF”) components manufacturer, today reported results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, which ended on December 30, 2019.



Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights

Net sales were $719.3 million

GAAP net income was $25.3 million, or $0.21 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income was $43.9 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, inclusive of $0.03 foreign exchange losses

Cash flow from operations of $130.1 million

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $719.3 million, compared to $711.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $716.8 million in the third quarter of 2019.

GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $49.4 million, compared to $42.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $36.4 million in the third quarter of 2019.

GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $25.3 million, or $0.21 per diluted share. This compares to income of $52.5 million, or $0.42 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2018, and $15.9 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019. The fourth quarter of 2018 results reflect the release of a tax valuation allowance of $43.6 million.



On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $43.9 million, or $0.41 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $55.0 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $38.9 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $111.3 million, or 15.5 percent of net sales, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $117.4 million, or 16.5 percent of net sales, for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $103.5 million, or 14.4 percent of net sales, for the third quarter of 2019.

“For the fourth quarter, TTM continued to generate strong cash flow and delivered revenue and earnings above the previously guided range,” said Tom Edman, CEO of TTM. “The year over year growth we experienced in the aerospace and defense, cellular and computing end markets offset weakness in our other commercial end markets.”

Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Net sales for fiscal year 2019 decreased to $2.69 billion from $2.85 billion in fiscal year 2018, a 5.5% decrease.

GAAP operating income for fiscal year 2019 was $120.1 million, a decrease from GAAP operating income of $159.1 million in fiscal year 2018.

GAAP net income for fiscal year 2019 was $41.3 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $173.6 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, for fiscal year 2018. The 2018 results reflect the release of a tax valuation allowance of $118.2 million.

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for fiscal year 2019 was $120.5 million, or $1.13 per diluted share. This compares to fiscal year 2018 non-GAAP net income of $190.4 million, or $1.76 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2019 was $376.2 million, or 14.0 percent of net sales, compared to $438.8 million, or 15.4 percent of net sales, for fiscal year 2018.

"In 2019, we finished with strong results in Q4 and made progress on our strategy of diversification, differentiation and discipline. Specifically, we acquired differentiating technology with an important asset purchase from i3 Technologies, which enables us to manufacture products that require finer lines and smaller spacing for our aerospace and defense and commercial end markets broadening our technology offerings in North America. In addition, in early January, we announced the sale of our more seasonal and generally more volatile mobility business," continued Edman. “Finally, our financial discipline allowed us to generate significant year over year growth in cash flow despite year over year declines in revenues and profits.”

Business Outlook

Typically, in the first calendar quarter of every year, our China based factories are shut down over the Lunar New Year holiday. This year, due to government restrictions from the coronavirus. the shutdown has been extended approximately nine days to February 10th. Assuming our factories in the PRC can resume production on February 10th, TTM estimates that revenue for the first quarter of 2020 will be in the range of $580 million to $620 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.05 to $0.11 per diluted share, which includes approximately $0.09 negative impact from the additional nine days of closure. If the government extends the factory shutdown beyond February 10th, our financial results would be further negatively impacted.

- Tables Follow -

TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Selected Unaudited Financial Information (In thousands, except per share data) Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Full Year 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Net sales $ 719,253 $ 710,955 $ 716,817 $ 2,689,308 $ 2,847,261 Cost of goods sold 594,704 588,323 612,983 2,287,625 2,390,227 Gross profit 124,549 122,632 103,834 401,683 457,034 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 18,843 18,533 18,400 74,011 73,313 General and administrative 43,535 39,615 38,845 152,096 159,437 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 10,206 17,722 10,175 48,474 59,681 Restructuring charges 2,539 3,962 53 6,981 5,518 Total operating expenses 75,123 79,832 67,473 281,562 297,949 Operating income 49,426 42,800 36,361 120,121 159,085 Interest expense (20,107) (22,533) (20,568) (83,234) (78,958) Other, net (2,920) 2,357 8,126 9,297 9,641 Income before income taxes 26,399 22,624 23,919 46,184 89,768 Income tax (provision) / benefit (1,140) 29,858 (8,049) (4,883) 83,816 Net income $ 25,259 $ 52,482 $ 15,870 $ 41,301 $ 173,584 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.51 $ 0.15 $ 0.39 $ 1.68 Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.42 $ 0.14 $ 0.39 $ 1.38 Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts: Basic 105,502 103,683 105,492 105,195 103,355 Diluted 133,073 131,533 132,412 106,332 134,036 Reconciliation of the numerator and denominator used to calculate basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share: Net income $ 25,259 $ 52,482 $ 15,870 $ 173,584 Add back items: interest expense, net of tax 2,825 3,030 2,836 11,906 Adjusted net income $ 28,084 $ 55,512 $ 18,706 $ 185,490 Weighted-average shares outstanding 105,502 103,683 105,492 103,355 Dilutive effect of convertible debt 25,938 25,939 25,938 25,939 Dilutive effect of warrants - - - 3,065 Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units & stock options 1,633 1,911 982 1,677 Diluted shares 133,073 131,533 132,412 134,036 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.51 $ 0.15 $ 1.68 Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.42 $ 0.14 $ 1.38 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA December 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash $ 400,154 $ 256,360 Accounts and notes receivable, net 503,664 523,165 Contract assets 288,235 287,741 Inventories 122,019 109,377 Total current assets 1,342,684 1,206,914 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,022,929 1,052,024 Operating lease right of use asset 24,156 - Other non-current assets 1,171,164 1,198,565 Total assets 3,560,933 3,457,503 Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt $ 249,975 $ 30,000 Accounts payable 483,566 431,288 Total current liabilities 946,666 673,214 Debt, net of discount 1,225,962 1,462,425 Total long-term liabilities 1,335,230 1,557,202 Total equity 1,279,037 1,227,087 Total liabilities and equity 3,560,933 3,457,503 SUPPLEMENTAL DATA Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Full Year 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Gross margin 17.3% 17.2% 14.5% 14.9% 16.1% Operating margin 6.9% 6.0% 5.1% 4.5% 5.6% End Market Breakdown: Fourth Quarter Third Quarter 2019 2018* 2019 Aerospace/Defense 26% 23% 24% Automotive 14% 16% 17% Cellular Phone 16% 14% 19% Computing/Storage/Peripherals 14% 13% 12% Medical/Industrial/Instrumentation 13% 14% 13% Networking/Communications 15% 18% 13% Other 2% 2% 2% * Amended for Anaren integration Stock-based Compensation: Fourth Quarter Third Quarter 2019 2018 2019 Amount included in: Cost of goods sold $ 942 $ 766 $ 941 Selling and marketing 518 525 593 General and administrative 3,166 4,442 3,128 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 4,626 $ 5,733 $ 4,662 Operating Segment Data: Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Net sales: 2019 2018 2019 PCB $ 671,928 $ 653,482 $ 649,104 E-M Solutions 47,325 57,473 67,713 Total net sales $ 719,253 $ 710,955 $ 716,817 Operating segment income: PCB $ 93,447 $ 87,201 $ 73,230 E-M Solutions 1,841 3,364 3,236 Corporate (34,373) (28,863) (28,750) Total operating segment income 60,915 61,702 47,716 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles (11,489) (18,902) (11,355) Total operating income 49,426 42,800 36,361 Total other expense (23,027) (20,176) (12,442) Income before income taxes $ 26,399 $ 22,624 $ 23,919 RECONCILIATIONS1 Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Full Year 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Non-GAAP gross profit reconciliation2: GAAP gross profit $ 124,549 $ 122,632 $ 103,834 $ 401,683 $ 457,034 Add back item: Inventory markup - - - - 4,900 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 1,283 1,180 1,180 4,822 3,345 Stock-based compensation 942 766 941 3,158 2,898 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 126,774 $ 124,578 $ 105,955 $ 409,663 $ 468,177 Non-GAAP gross margin 17.6% 17.5% 14.8% 15.2% 16.4% Non-GAAP operating income reconciliation3: GAAP operating income $ 49,426 $ 42,800 $ 36,361 $ 120,121 $ 159,085 Add back items: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 11,489 18,902 11,355 53,296 63,026 Stock-based compensation 4,626 5,733 4,662 16,816 20,681 (Gain) on sale of assets (66) - - (66) - Inventory markup - - - - 4,900 Restructuring, acquisition-related, and other charges 6,856 6,104 1,573 13,883 18,797 Non-GAAP operating income $ 72,331 $ 73,539 $ 53,951 $ 204,050 $ 266,489 Non-GAAP operating margin 10.1% 10.3% 7.5% 7.6% 9.4% Non-GAAP net income and EPS reconciliation4: GAAP net income $ 25,259 $ 52,482 $ 15,870 $ 41,301 $ 173,584 Add back items: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 11,489 18,902 11,355 53,296 63,026 Stock-based compensation 4,626 5,733 4,662 16,816 20,681 Non-cash interest expense 3,501 4,384 3,452 14,288 14,783 (Gain) on sale of assets (186) - (251) (3,743) - Inventory markup - - - - 4,900 Restructuring, acquisition-related, and other charges 6,856 6,104 1,573 13,883 19,339 Income taxes5 (7,623) (32,614) 2,237 (15,325) (105,916) Non-GAAP net income $ 43,922 $ 54,991 $ 38,898 $ 120,516 $ 190,397 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 0.41 $ 0.52 $ 0.37 $ 1.13 $ 1.76 Non-GAAP diluted number of shares6: Diluted shares 133,073 131,533 132,412 106,332 134,036 Dilutive effect of convertible debt (25,938) (25,939) (25,938) - (25,939) Non-GAAP diluted number of shares 107,135 105,594 106,474 106,332 108,097 Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation7: GAAP net income $ 25,259 $ 52,482 $ 15,870 $ 41,301 $ 173,584 Add back items: Income tax provision (benefit) 1,140 (29,858) 8,049 4,883 (83,816) Interest expense 20,107 22,533 20,568 83,234 78,958 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 11,489 18,902 11,355 53,296 63,026 Depreciation expense 42,018 41,543 41,719 166,574 162,708 Stock-based compensation 4,626 5,733 4,662 16,816 20,681 (Gain) on sale of assets (186) - (251) (3,743) - Inventory markup - - - - 4,900 Restructuring, acquisition-related, and other charges 6,856 6,104 1,573 13,883 18,797 Adjusted EBITDA $ 111,309 $ 117,439 $ 103,545 $ 376,244 $ 438,838 Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.5% 16.5% 14.4% 14.0% 15.4% Free cash flow reconciliation: Operating cash flow 130,148 151,768 58,742 311,937 273,138 Capital expenditures, net (46,982) (33,671) (25,803) (135,972) (149,796) Free cash flow $ 83,166 $ 118,097 $ 32,939 $ 175,965 $ 123,342 1 This information provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and adjusted EBITDA to the financial information in our consolidated condensed statements of operations. 2 Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense and inventory markup. 3 Non-GAAP operating income and operating margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of assets, inventory markup, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other charges. 4 This information provides non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that both measures -- which add back amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, non-cash interest expense on debt (before consideration of capitalized interest), gain on sale of assets, inventory markup, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other charges as well as the associated tax impact of these charges and discrete tax items -- provide additional useful information to investors regarding the Company's ongoing financial condition and results of operations. 5 Income tax adjustments reflect the difference between income taxes based on a non-GAAP tax rate and a forecasted annual GAAP tax rate. 6 Non-GAAP diluted number of shares used in computing non-GAAP earnings per share excludes the dilutive effect of convertible debt. 7 Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of assets, inventory markup, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other charges. We present adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our operating results, and it is a key measure we use to evaluate our operations. In addition, we provide our adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find adjusted EBITDA to be a useful measure for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. However, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

