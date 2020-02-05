TROY, Mich., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (NASDAQ:ALTR), a global technology company providing solutions in product development, high-performance computing and data analytics, announced today that James Scapa, chairman and chief executive officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11:40 a.m. PT (2:40 p.m. ET) in San Francisco.



A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://investor.altair.com .

About Altair

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product development, high performance computing (HPC) and data analytics. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com .

