NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: PFLT) (TASE: PFLT) announced today financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019.



HIGHLIGHTS

Quarter ended December 31, 2019

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

Assets and Liabilities: Investment portfolio (1) $ 1,176.1 PSSL investment portfolio $ 493.2 Net assets $ 502.0 Net asset value per share $ 12.95 Credit Facility $ 334.0 2023 Notes $ 133.8 2031 Asset-Backed Debt $ 224.4 Yield on debt investments at quarter-end 8.4 %





Operating Results: Net investment income $ 11.1 Net investment income per share $ 0.29 Distributions declared per share $ 0.285 Portfolio Activity: Purchases of investments $ 239.4 Sales and repayments of investments $ 143.7 Number of new portfolio companies invested 10 Number of existing portfolio companies invested 31 Number of ending portfolio companies 102

(1) Includes investments in PennantPark Senior Secured Loan Fund I LLC, or PSSL, an unconsolidated joint venture, totaling $171.9 million, at fair value.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

“We are pleased that our current run rate net investment income covers the dividend due to the selective growth of the portfolio, as well as the maturation of PSSL,” said Arthur Penn, Chairman and CEO. “Our earnings stream should have a nice tailwind based on a gradual increase in our debt to equity ratio, while still maintaining a prudent debt profile.”

As of December 31, 2019, our portfolio totaled $1,176.1 million and consisted of $1,042.5 million of first lien secured debt (including $122.2 million in PSSL), $32.9 million of second lien secured debt and $100.7 million of preferred and common equity (including $49.7 million in PSSL). Our debt portfolio consisted of 99% variable-rate investments. As of December 31, 2019, we had one portfolio company on non-accrual, representing 0.4% and zero of our overall portfolio on a cost and fair value basis, respectively. Overall, the portfolio had net unrealized depreciation of $7.0 million. Our overall portfolio consisted of 102 companies with an average investment size of $11.5 million, had a weighted average yield on debt investments of 8.4%, and was invested 89% in first lien secured debt (including 10% in PSSL), 3% in second lien secured debt and 8% in preferred and common equity (including 4% in PSSL). As of December 31, 2019, 97% of the investments held by PSSL were first lien secured debt.

As of September 30, 2019, our portfolio totaled $1,081.7 million and consisted of $944.9 million of first lien secured debt (including $122.2 million in PSSL), $34.4 million of second lien secured debt and $102.4 million of preferred and common equity (including $50.0 million in PSSL). Our debt portfolio consisted of 99% variable-rate investments. As of September 30, 2019, we had one portfolio company on non-accrual, representing 0.4% and zero of our overall portfolio on a cost and fair value basis, respectively. Overall, the portfolio had net unrealized depreciation of $3.5 million. Our overall portfolio consisted of 95 companies with an average investment size of $11.4 million, had a weighted average yield on debt investments of 8.7%, and was invested 87% in first lien secured debt (including 11% in PSSL), 3% in second lien secured debt and 10% in preferred and common equity (including 5% in PSSL). As of September 30, 2019, 97% of the investments held by PSSL were first lien secured debt.

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, we invested $239.4 million in 10 new and 31 existing portfolio companies with a weighted average yield on debt investments of 8.2%. Sales and repayments of investments for the three months ended December 31, 2019 totaled $143.7 million.

For the three months ended December 31, 2018, we invested $180.7 million in nine new and 24 existing portfolio companies with a weighted average yield on debt investments of 8.6%. Sales and repayments of investments for the three months ended December 31, 2018 totaled $190.3 million.

PennantPark Senior Secured Loan Fund I LLC

As of December 31, 2019, PSSL’s portfolio totaled $493.2 million, consisted of 49 companies with an average investment size of $10.1 million and had a weighted average yield on debt investments of 7.4%. As of September 30, 2019, PSSL’s portfolio totaled $488.5 million, consisted of 45 companies with an average investment size of $10.9 million and had a weighted average yield on debt investments of 7.6%.

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, PSSL invested $69.1 million (of which $68.9 million was purchased from the Company) in eight new and one existing portfolio companies with a weighted average yield on debt investments of 7.5%. PSSL’s sales and repayments of investments for the three months ended December 31, 2019 totaled $66.4 million. For the three months ended December 31, 2018, PSSL invested $142.4 million (of which $38.0 million was purchased from the Company) in nine new and three existing portfolio companies with a weighted average yield on debt investments of 8.1%. PSSL’s sales and repayments of investments for the three months ended December 31, 2018 totaled $70.7 million.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Set forth below are the results of operations for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

Investment Income

Investment income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $24.6 million and was attributable to $22.4 million from first lien secured debt and $2.2 million from second lien secured debt, subordinated debt and preferred and common equity, respectively. This compares to investment income for the three months ended December 31, 2018, which was $23.2 million and was attributable to $21.1 million from first lien secured debt and $2.1 million from second lien secured debt, subordinated debt and preferred and common equity, respectively. The increase in investment income compared to the same periods in the prior year was primarily due to the growth of our portfolio.

Expenses

Expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2019 totaled $13.5 million. Base management fee for the same period totaled $2.8 million, incentive fee totaled $2.3 million (including $2.3 million on net investment income and zero accrued but not payable on realized gains), debt related interest and expenses totaled $7.3 million, general and administrative expenses totaled $1.0 million, and provision for taxes of $0.1 million. This compares to expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2018, which totaled $12.2 million. Base management fee for the same period totaled $2.5 million, incentive fee totaled $(1.2) million (including $0.2 million on net investment income and $(1.4) million accrued but not payable on realized gains), debt related interest and expenses totaled $9.8 million (including $4.5 million in Credit Facility amendment costs) and general and administrative expenses totaled $1.1 million. The increase in expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to the same period in the prior year was primarily due to increase in management and incentive fees and debt related interest and expenses due to the growth of our portfolio in the current period.

Net Investment Income

Net investment income totaled $11.1 million or $0.29 for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Net investment income totaled $10.9 million or $0.28 per share for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The change in net investment income compared to the same period in the prior year was primarily due to the growth of our portfolio in the current year as well as financing costs incurred in the prior year.

Net Realized Gains or Losses

Sales and repayments of investments for the three months ended December 31, 2019 totaled $143.7 million and net realized gains totaled $1.0 million. Sales and repayments of investments for the three months ended December 31, 2018 totaled $190.3 million, and net realized gains totaled $0.9 million. The change in realized gains/losses was primarily due to changes in the market conditions of our investments and the values at which they were realized.

Unrealized Appreciation or Depreciation on Investments, the Credit Facility and the 2023 Notes

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, we reported net change in unrealized depreciation on investments of $3.5 million. For the three months ended December 31, 2018, we reported net change in unrealized depreciation on investments of $12.4 million. As of December 31, 2019 and 2018, our net unrealized depreciation on investments totaled $7.0 million and $13.3 million, respectively. The net change in unrealized depreciation on our investments compared to the same period in the prior year was primarily due to changes in the capital market conditions, the financial performance of certain portfolio companies and the reversal of unrealized appreciation/depreciation on investments that were realized.

For the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, the Credit Facility and the 2023 Notes had a net change in unrealized appreciation of $1.4 million and $5.5 million, respectively. As of December 31, 2019 and 2018, the net unrealized depreciation on the Credit Facility and the 2023 Notes totaled $6.0 million and $4.7 million, respectively. The net change in net unrealized depreciation compared to the same period in the prior year was primarily due to changes in the capital markets.

Net Change in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

Net change in net assets resulting from operations totaled $10.0 million or $0.26 per share, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2019. This compares to a net change in net assets resulting from operations of $5.0 million or $0.13 per share for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The increase net assets from operations compared to the same period in the prior year was primarily due to appreciation of the portfolio in the current period.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Our liquidity and capital resources are derived primarily from proceeds of securities offerings, debt capital and cash flows from operations, including investment sales and repayments, and income earned. Our primary use of funds from operations includes investments in portfolio companies and payments of fees and other operating expenses we incur. We have used, and expect to continue to use, our debt capital, proceeds from the rotation of our portfolio and proceeds from public and private offerings of securities to finance our investment objectives.

The annualized weighted average cost of debt for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, inclusive of the fee on the undrawn commitment on the Credit Facility, amendment costs and debt issuance costs, was 4.5% and 5.3%, respectively. As of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, we had $184.7 million and $254.7 million of unused borrowing capacity under the Credit Facility, respectively, subject to the regulatory restrictions.

As of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, PennantPark Floating Rate Funding I, LLC, or Funding I, borrowed $335.3 million and $265.3 under the Credit Facility, respectively. The Credit Facility had a weighted average interest rate of 3.7% and 4.1%, exclusive of the fee on undrawn commitments as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

As of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, we had cash equivalents of $56.3 million and $63.3 million, respectively, available for investing and general corporate purposes. We believe our liquidity and capital resources are sufficient to take advantage of market opportunities.

Our operating activities used cash of $66.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, and our financing activities provided cash of $58.9 million for the same period. Our operating activities used cash primarily for our investment activities and our financing activities provided cash primarily from draws on our credit facility, partially offset by distributions paid to stockholders.

Our operating activities used cash of $43.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and our financing activities provided cash of $6.1 million for the same period. Our operating activities used cash primarily for our investment activities and our financing activities provided cash primarily from draws on our credit facility, partially offset by distributions paid to stockholders.

DISTRIBUTIONS

During the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, we declared distributions of $0.285 per share, for total distributions of $11.1 million. We monitor available net investment income to determine if a return of capital for tax purposes may occur for the fiscal year. To the extent our taxable earnings fall below the total amount of our distributions for any given fiscal year, stockholders will be notified of the portion of those distributions deemed to be a tax return of capital. Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders subject to information reporting on Form 1099-DIV after the end of each calendar year and in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC.

AVAILABLE INFORMATION

The Company makes available on its website its report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and stockholders may find the report on its website at www.pennantpark.com .

PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 (unaudited) Assets Investments at fair value Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (cost—$983,709,595 and $886,955,156, respectively) $ 988,154,489 $ 889,113,264 Non-controlled, affiliated investments (cost—$24,922,178 and $23,645,693, respectively) 16,039,827 20,430,565 Controlled, affiliated investments (cost—$174,562,500 and $174,562,500, respectively) 171,921,598 172,163,080 Total of investments (cost—$1,183,194,273 and $1,085,172,349, respectively) 1,176,115,914 1,081,706,909 Cash and cash equivalents (cost—$56,261,842 and $63,367,237, respectively) 56,292,541 63,337,728 Interest receivable 3,144,695 3,892,292 Receivable for investments sold 58,425,962 2,997,546 Prepaid expenses and other assets 402,760 441,337 Total assets 1,294,381,872 1,152,375,812 Liabilities Distributions payable 3,683,347 3,683,347 Payable for investments purchased 85,457,647 12,033,794 Credit Facility payable, at fair value (cost—$335,307,500 and $265,307,500, respectively) 334,040,510 263,988,583 2023 Notes payable, at fair value (par—$138,579,858) 133,826,569 135,240,084 2031 Asset-Backed Debt, net (par—$228,000,000) 224,393,947 224,321,845 Interest payable on debt 4,085,056 3,275,481 Base management fee payable 2,830,159 2,728,019 Performance-based incentive fee payable 2,315,834 2,532,205 Accrued other expenses 1,768,439 1,514,943 Total liabilities 792,401,508 649,318,301 Commitments and contingencies Net assets Common stock, 38,772,074 shares issued and outstanding Par value $0.001 per share and 100,000,000

shares authorized 38,772 38,772 Paid-in capital in excess of par value 538,632,828 538,632,828 Distributable income (36,691,236 ) (35,614,089 ) Total net assets $ 501,980,364 $ 503,057,511 Total liabilities and net assets $ 1,294,381,872 $ 1,152,375,812 Net asset value per share $ 12.95 $ 12.97

PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Investment income: From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments: Interest $ 18,909,894 $ 18,169,998 Other income 773,103 621,189 From non-controlled, affiliated investments: Interest 225,353 — From controlled, affiliated investments: Interest 3,155,324 2,818,045 Dividend 1,575,000 1,575,000 Total investment income 24,638,674 23,184,232 Expenses: Base management fee 2,830,159 2,498,766 Performance-based incentive fee 2,315,834 (1,192,409 ) Interest and expenses on debt 7,307,264 5,305,478 Administrative services expenses 350,000 500,000 Other general and administrative expenses 616,077 616,075 Expenses before amendment costs, debt issuance costs and provision for taxes 13,419,334 7,727,910 Credit Facility amendment costs and debt issuance costs — 4,512,279 Provision for taxes 100,000 — Total expenses 13,519,334 12,240,189 Net investment income 11,119,340 10,944,043 Realized and unrealized loss on investments and debt: Net realized gain on investments: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 1,012,313 923,466 Net realized loss on investments 1,012,313 923,466 Net change in unrealized depreciation on: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 2,379,358 (10,041,539 ) Controlled and non-controlled, affiliated investments (5,899,705 ) (2,364,468 ) Debt depreciation 1,361,588 5,533,693 Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments and debt (2,158,759 ) (6,872,314 ) Net realized and unrealized loss from investments and debt (1,146,446 ) (5,948,848 ) Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $ 9,972,894 $ 4,995,195 Net increase in net assets resulting from operations per common share $ 0.26 $ 0.13 Net investment income per common share $ 0.29 $ 0.28

ABOUT PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company which primarily invests in U.S. middle-market companies in the form of floating rate senior secured loans, including first lien secured debt, second lien secured debt and subordinated debt. From time to time, the Company may also invest in equity investments. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC.

ABOUT PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC

PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is a leading middle market credit platform, which has approximately $3.8 billion of assets under management. Since its inception in 2007, PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC has provided investors access to middle market credit by offering private equity firms and their portfolio companies as well as other middle-market borrowers a comprehensive range of creative and flexible financing solutions. PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is headquartered in New York and has offices in Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles.

