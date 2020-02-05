SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), a global networking company that delivers innovative networking and Internet connected products to consumers and businesses, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

  • Fourth quarter 2019 net revenue of $253.0 million, a decrease of 12.4% from the comparable prior year quarter.
  • Fourth quarter 2019 GAAP operating loss of $0.2 million, or (0.1)% of net revenue, as compared to operating income of $17.4 million, or 6.0% of net revenue, in the comparable prior year quarter.
    • Fourth quarter 2019 non-GAAP operating income of $11.0 million, or 4.4% of net revenue, as compared to $27.1 million, or 9.4% of net revenue in the comparable prior year quarter.
  • Fourth quarter 2019 GAAP net loss per diluted share from continuing operations of $0.01, as compared to net loss of $0.02 in the comparable prior year quarter.
    • Fourth quarter 2019 non-GAAP net income per diluted share from continuing operations of $0.34, as compared to $0.68 in the comparable prior year quarter.
  • Fiscal 2019 net revenue of $998.8 million, a decrease of 5.7% from the prior year.
  • Fiscal 2019 GAAP operating income of $26.2 million, or 2.6% of net revenue, as compared to $38.7 million, or 3.7% of net revenue, in the prior year.
    • Fiscal 2019 non-GAAP operating income of $64.5 million, or 6.5% of net revenue, as compared to $76.3 million, or 7.2% of net revenue in the prior year.
  • Fiscal 2019 GAAP net income per diluted share from continuing operations of $0.81, as compared to $0.52 in the prior year.
    • Fiscal 2019 non-GAAP net income per diluted share from continuing operations of $1.87, as compared to $1.94 in the prior year.

The accompanying schedules provide a reconciliation of financial measures computed on a GAAP basis to financial measures computed on a non-GAAP basis.

Patrick Lo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NETGEAR, commented, “While we experienced a heavily promotional holiday season, we proceeded as planned by participating competitively in the WiFi 5 market while aggressively shifting our channel to WiFi 6 products. During the promotional period, we took advantage of incremental opportunities to gain share, thus leading to slightly higher revenue and lower non-GAAP operating margin.  We also took initial steps to adjust inventory in the channel to facilitate our continuing shift to WiFi 6 and Power over Ethernet Plus. We will advance the same strategy in the first half of 2020 and expect WiFi 6 and Power over Ethernet Plus to constitute the majority of the markets in which they play in the second half of this year.”

Mr. Lo continued, “Despite the competitive environment, our product and channel execution continues to be stellar as we brought two new WiFi 6 mesh systems to market along with three other WiFi 6 products since the beginning of Q4. We also introduced five new Power over Ethernet Plus switches in the same period. We are driving our roadmap to capitalize on these ongoing technology inflections and emerge again as the leader in the next generation of networking technologies - WiFi 6, 5G, and Power over Ethernet Plus. At CES in Las Vegas, we rolled out the industry’s first WiFi 6 DOCSIS 3.1 cable gateway, which won a CES innovation honoree award.” 

“We are also pleased to report that, in Q4, we drove strong increases in both the number of our registered users, up from 12.0 million to 12.8 million, and our registered app users, up from 3.6 million to 4.4 million total. The growth of these users serves as the foundation for growing our paid subscriber base, which has increased to 177,000 by the end of the fourth quarter. We will continue to execute our strategy and drive initiatives to extend this momentum in 2020.”

Bryan Murray, Chief Financial Officer of NETGEAR, added, “We finished the year with strong cash flow, generating almost $50 million in cash from operations in the fourth quarter, and, with the migration from our China manufacturing operations complete, we expect to continue to generate positive cash flow. Additionally, in the quarter, we repurchased approximately 721,000 shares of common stock for $22.0 million. We remain confident in our ability to generate meaningful levels of cash and plan to continue to opportunistically repurchase shares in future quarters.”

Business Outlook

Mr. Murray continued, “Due to reduced service provider shipments as carriers are awaiting roll outs of 5G product offerings, and our continued efforts to rebalance the channel inventory mix towards WiFi 6 products, our first quarter net revenue is expected to be in the range of $205 million to $220 million. Given this decline in our topline, our GAAP operating margin for the first quarter is expected to be in the range of (1.8)% to (0.8)%, and non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 2.0% to 3.0%. Our GAAP tax rate is expected to be approximately (16.0)%, and our non-GAAP tax rate is expected to be 25.0% for the first quarter of 2020.”

A reconciliation between the Business Outlook on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the following table:

  Three months ending
  March 29, 2020
  Operating Margin
Rate		 Tax Rate
     
GAAP (1.8)% - (0.8)% (16.0)%
Estimated adjustments for1:    
Amortization of intangibles 0.7% 
Stock-based compensation expense 3.1% 
Tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments 
 41.0%
Non-GAAP 2.0% - 3.0% 25.0%

1 Business outlook does not include estimates for any currently unknown income and expense items which, by their nature, could arise late in a quarter, including: litigation reserves, net; acquisition-related charges; impairment charges; restructuring and other charges and discrete tax benefits or detriments that cannot be forecasted (e.g., windfalls or shortfalls from equity awards or items related to the resolution of uncertain tax positions). New material income and expense items such as these could have a significant effect on our guidance and future GAAP results.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for NETGEAR, Inc.:
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast” or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent NETGEAR, Inc.’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding: NETGEAR’s future operating performance and financial condition, expected net revenue, GAAP and non-GAAP operating margins, and GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates; expectations regarding the timing, distribution, sales momentum and market acceptance of recent and anticipated new product introductions that position the Company for growth; expectations regarding NETGEAR's paid subscriber base, registered users and registered app users and their effect on NETGEAR's paid subscriber base; and expectations regarding the Company’s ability to generate cash and continue its share repurchase program. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the following: future demand for the Company's products may be lower than anticipated; consumers may choose not to adopt the Company's new product offerings or adopt competing products; product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions; the Company may be unsuccessful or experience delays in manufacturing and distributing its new and existing products; telecommunications service providers may choose to slow their deployment of the Company's products or utilize competing products; the Company may be unable to grow its number of registered users and/or registered app users; the Company may be unable to grow its paid subscriber base; the Company may be unable to collect receivables as they become due; the Company may fail to manage costs, including the cost of developing new products and manufacturing and distribution of its existing offerings; the Company may fail to successfully continue to effect operating expense savings; changes in the level of NETGEAR's cash resources and the Company's planned usage of such resources, including potential repurchases of the Company’s common stock; changes in the Company's stock price and developments in the business that could increase the Company's cash needs; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; and the actions and financial health of the Company's customers. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect NETGEAR and its business are detailed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the section entitled “Part II - Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 29, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 1, 2019. Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. NETGEAR undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Information:

To supplement our unaudited selected financial data presented on a basis consistent with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), we disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain charges, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP sales and marketing, non-GAAP general and administrative, non-GAAP other operating expenses, net, non-GAAP total operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, Non-GAAP other income (expense), net, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share. These non-GAAP financial measures represent results from continuing operations. These supplemental measures exclude adjustments for amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, separation expense, change in fair value of contingent consideration, restructuring and other charges, litigation reserves, net, gain/loss on investments, net, and the related tax effects. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative for GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measures. We compensate for the limitations of non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of our performance.

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items to facilitate a review of the comparability of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis because such items are not, in our view, related to our ongoing operational performance. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the operating performance of our business, for comparison with forecasts and strategic plans, and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. In addition, management’s incentive compensation is determined using certain non-GAAP measures. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that investors benefit from seeing results “through the eyes” of management in addition to seeing GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by offering:

  • the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of our on-going operating results;
  • the ability to better identify trends in our underlying business and perform related trend analyses;
  • a better understanding of how management plans and measures our underlying business; and
  • an easier way to compare our operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of competitors that supplement their GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures.

The following are explanations of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP measures, as well as the reasons for excluding them in the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures:

Amortization of intangibles consists primarily of non-cash charges that can be impacted by, among other things, the timing and magnitude of acquisitions. We consider our operating results without these charges when evaluating our ongoing performance and forecasting our earnings trends, and therefore exclude such charges when presenting non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that the assessment of our operations excluding these costs is relevant to our assessment of internal operations and comparisons to the performance of our competitors.

Stock-based compensation expense consists of non-cash charges for the estimated fair value of stock options, restricted stock units and shares under the employee stock purchase plan granted to employees. We believe that the exclusion of these charges provides for more accurate comparisons of our operating results to peer companies due to the varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. In addition, we believe it is useful to investors to understand the specific impact stock-based compensation expense has on our operating results.

Other items consist of certain items that are the result of either unique or unplanned events, including, when applicable: separation expense, change in fair value of contingent consideration, restructuring and other charges, litigation reserves, net, and gain/loss on investments, net. It is difficult to predict the occurrence or estimate the amount or timing of these items in advance. Although these events are reflected in our GAAP financial statements, these unique transactions may limit the comparability of our on-going operations with prior and future periods. The amounts result from events that often arise from unforeseen circumstances, which often occur outside of the ordinary course of continuing operations. Therefore, the amounts do not accurately reflect the underlying performance of our continuing business operations for the period in which they are incurred.

Tax effects consist of the various above adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure on non-GAAP net income. We also believe providing financial information with and without the income tax effects relating to our non-GAAP financial measures provides our management and users of the financial statements with better clarity regarding the on-going performance of our business.

-Financial Tables Attached-

 
 
NETGEAR, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  As of 
  December 31,
2019		  December 31,
2018		 
         
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $190,208  $201,047 
Short-term investments  5,499   73,317 
Accounts receivable, net  277,168   303,667 
Inventories  235,489   243,871 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  35,745   35,997 
Total current assets  744,109   857,899 
Property and equipment, net  17,683   20,177 
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net  28,917    
Intangibles, net  10,104   17,146 
Goodwill  80,721   80,721 
Other non-current assets  74,279   67,433 
Total assets $955,813  $1,043,376 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $80,531  $139,748 
Accrued employee compensation  20,024   31,666 
Other accrued liabilities  189,547   199,472 
Deferred revenue  6,450   11,086 
Income taxes payable  1,839   2,020 
Total current liabilities  298,391   383,992 
Non-current income taxes payable  15,307   19,600 
Non-current operating lease liabilities  25,434    
Other non-current liabilities  7,988   12,232 
Total liabilities  347,120   415,824 
Stockholders’ equity:        
Common stock  30   32 
Additional paid-in capital  831,365   793,585 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  21   (15)
Accumulated deficit  (222,723)  (166,050)
Total stockholders’ equity  608,693   627,552 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $955,813  $1,043,376 
         
         


NETGEAR, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share and percentage data)
(Unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended 
  December 31,
2019		  September 29,
2019		  December 31,
2018		  December 31,
2019		  December 31,
2018		 
                     
Net revenue $252,971  $265,858  $288,928  $998,763  $1,058,816 
Cost of revenue  183,388   188,666   198,274   704,535   717,118 
Gross profit  69,583   77,192   90,654   294,228   341,698 
Gross margin  27.5%  29.0%  31.4%  29.5%  32.3%
Operating expenses:                    
Research and development  20,799   19,537   19,143   77,982   82,416 
Sales and marketing  34,263   33,491   38,251   138,150   152,569 
General and administrative  13,965   11,887   14,454   49,432   64,857 
Other operating expenses, net  767   212   1,390   2,476   3,142 
Total operating expenses  69,794   65,127   73,238   268,040   302,984 
Income (loss) from operations  (211)  12,065   17,416   26,188   38,714 
Operating margin  -0.1%  4.5%  6.0%  2.6%  3.7%
Interest income, net  417   639   1,174   2,539   3,980 
Other income (expense), net  419   (403)  85   844   510 
Income before income taxes  625   12,301   18,675   29,571   43,204 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes  1,045   (228)  19,210   3,780   25,878 
Net income (loss) from continuing operations  (420)  12,529   (535)  25,791   17,326 
Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 2        (27,304)     (35,655)
Net income (loss)  (420)  12,529   (27,839)  25,791   (18,329)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in discontinued operations 2        (8,368)     (9,167)
Net income (loss) attributable to NETGEAR, Inc. $(420) $12,529  $(19,471) $25,791  $(9,162)
                     
Net income (loss) per share - basic:                    
Income (loss) from continuing operations $(0.01) $0.41  $(0.02) $0.83  $0.55 
Loss from discontinued operations attributable to NETGEAR, Inc. 2        (0.60)     (0.84)
Net income (loss) attributable to NETGEAR, Inc. $(0.01) $0.41  $(0.62) $0.83  $(0.29)
                     
Net income (loss) per share - Diluted:                    
Income (loss) from continuing operations $(0.01) $0.39  $(0.02) $0.81  $0.52 
Loss from discontinued operations attributable to NETGEAR, Inc. 2        (0.60)     (0.80)
Net income (loss) attributable to NETGEAR, Inc. $(0.01) $0.39  $(0.62) $0.81  $(0.28)
                     
Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share:                    
Basic  30,103   30,933   31,604   30,936   31,626 
Diluted  30,103   31,819   31,604   31,965   33,137 
2 Historical results of Arlo Technologies, Inc. are reflected as discontinued operations for the periods presented.
 
 


NETGEAR, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands, except percentage data)
(Unaudited)
       
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA:      
       
  Three Months Ended
 Twelve Months Ended 
  December 31,
2019 		 September 29,
2019
 December 31,
2018
 December 31,
2019
 December 31,
2018
                     
GAAP gross profit $69,583  $77,192  $90,654  $294,228  $341,698 
GAAP gross margin  27.5%  29.0%  31.4%  29.5%  32.3%
Amortization of intangibles  178   179   181   714   829 
Stock-based compensation expense  714   706   681   2,843   2,435 
Non-GAAP gross profit $70,475  $78,077  $91,516  $297,785  $344,962 
Non-GAAP gross margin  27.9%  29.4%  31.7%  29.8%  32.6%
                     
GAAP research and development $20,799  $19,537  $19,143  $77,982  $82,416 
Stock-based compensation expense  (2,556)  (1,496)  (1,112)  (6,532)  (4,283)
Non-GAAP research and development $18,243  $18,041  $18,031  $71,450  $78,133 
                     
GAAP sales and marketing $34,263  $33,491  $38,251  $138,150  $152,569 
Amortization of intangibles  (1,341)  (1,341)  (1,831)  (6,017)  (7,150)
Stock-based compensation expense  (2,846)  (2,097)  (1,904)  (9,069)  (8,267)
Non-GAAP sales and marketing $30,076  $30,053  $34,516  $123,064  $137,152 
                     
GAAP general and administrative $13,965  $11,887  $14,454  $49,432  $64,857 
Stock-based compensation expense  (2,838)  (2,687)  (2,536)  (10,693)  (11,476)
Non-GAAP general and administrative $11,127  $9,200  $11,918  $38,739  $53,381 
                     
GAAP other operating expenses, net $767  $212  $1,390  $2,476  $3,142 
Separation expense        (550)  (264)  (929)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration  224   (199)     25    
Restructuring and other charges  (931)  77   (830)  (2,077)  (2,198)
Litigation reserves, net  (60)  (90)  (10)  (160)  (15)
Non-GAAP other operating expenses, net $  $  $  $  $ 
                     
                     


NETGEAR, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)
(In thousands, except percentage data)
(Unaudited)
       
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA (CONTINUED):      
       
  Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended 
  December 31,
2019		  September 29,
2019		  December 31,
2018		  December 31,
2019		  December 31,
2018		 
                     
GAAP total operating expenses $69,794  $65,127  $73,238  $268,040  $302,984 
Amortization of intangibles  (1,341)  (1,341)  (1,831)  (6,017)  (7,150)
Stock-based compensation expense  (8,240)  (6,280)  (5,552)  (26,294)  (24,026)
Separation expense        (550)  (264)  (929)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration  224   (199)     25    
Restructuring and other charges  (931)  77   (830)  (2,077)  (2,198)
Litigation reserves, net  (60)  (90)  (10)  (160)  (15)
Non-GAAP total operating expenses $59,446  $57,294  $64,465  $233,253  $268,666 
                     
GAAP operating income (loss) $(211) $12,065  $17,416  $26,188  $38,714 
GAAP operating margin  (0.1)%  4.5%  6.0%  2.6%  3.7%
Amortization of intangibles  1,519   1,520   2,012   6,731   7,979 
Stock-based compensation expense  8,954   6,986   6,233   29,137   26,461 
Separation expense        550   264   929 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration  (224)  199      (25)   
Restructuring and other charges  931   (77)  830   2,077   2,198 
Litigation reserves, net  60   90   10   160   15 
Non-GAAP operating income $11,029  $20,783  $27,051  $64,532  $76,296 
Non-GAAP operating margin  4.4%  7.8%  9.4%  6.5%  7.2%
                     
GAAP other income (expense), net $419  $(403) $85  $844  $510 
Gain/loss on investments, net 3     223   (190)  223   861 
Non-GAAP other income (expense), net $419  $(180) $(105) $1,067  $1,371 
                     
                     


NETGEAR, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
       
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA (CONTINUED):      
  Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended 
  December 31,
2019		  September 29,
2019		  December 31,
2018		  December 31,
2019		  December 31,
2018		 
                     
GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations $(420) $12,529  $(535) $25,791  $17,326 
Amortization of intangibles  1,519   1,520   2,012   6,731   7,979 
Stock-based compensation expense  8,954   6,986   6,233   29,137   26,461 
Separation expense        550   264   929 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration  (224)  199      (25)   
Restructuring and other charges  931   (77)  830   2,077   2,198 
Litigation reserves, net  60   90   10   160   15 
Gain/loss on investments, net 3     223   (190)  223   861 
Tax effects of above non-GAAP adjustments  (460)  (725)  13,424   (4,598)  8,680 
Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations $10,360  $20,745  $22,334  $59,760  $64,449 
                     
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER DILUTED SHARE:                    
GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share from continuing operations $(0.01) $0.39  $(0.02) $0.81  $0.52 
Amortization of intangibles  0.05   0.05   0.06   0.21   0.24 
Stock-based compensation expense  0.29   0.22   0.19   0.91   0.80 
Separation expense        0.02   0.01   0.03 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration  (0.01)  0.01     (0.00    
Restructuring and other charges  0.03  (0.00   0.03   0.06   0.07 
Litigation reserves, net 0.00  0.00  0.00   0.01  0.00 
Gain/loss on investments, net 3     0.01   (0.01)  0.01   0.02 
Tax effects of above non-GAAP adjustments  (0.01)  (0.03)  0.41   (0.15)  0.26 
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share from continuing operations 4 $0.34  $0.65  $0.68  $1.87  $1.94 
                     
Shares used in computing GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share  30,103   31,819   31,604   31,965   33,137 
Shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per diluted share  30,800   31,819   32,803   31,965   33,137 
3 Gain/loss on investments includes realized gains or losses, impairments, and adjustments for observable price changes pertaining to investments. Upon adopting ASU 2016-1 in the first quarter of 2018, the Company elected to record investments without readily determinable fair values at cost, less impairment, and plus or minus subsequent adjustments for observable price changes.
4 The per share reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP may not aggregate due to both calculations utilizing a different share basis. The GAAP net loss per diluted share calculation uses a lower share count as it excludes potentially dilutive shares included in the non-GAAP net income per diluted share calculation.
 
 


NETGEAR, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands, except per share data, DSO, inventory turns, weeks of channel inventory, headcount and percentage data)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
  December 31,
2019		 September 29,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018
                
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $195,707 $171,917 $218,311 $212,652 $274,364
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments per diluted share $6.35 $5.40 $6.80 $6.47 $8.36
                
Accounts receivable, net $277,168 $248,070 $238,635 $262,531 $303,667
Days sales outstanding (DSO)  102  85  94  95  97
                
Inventories $235,489 $275,584 $276,316 $236,123 $243,871
Ending inventory turns  3.1  2.7  2.4  2.8  3.3
                
Weeks of channel inventory:               
U.S. retail channel  8.0  8.6  10.6  10.4  7.7
U.S. distribution channel  4.5  5.4  5.5  5.7  5.2
EMEA distribution channel  5.9  5.8  4.6  4.0  4.1
APAC distribution channel  9.6  7.8  7.4  6.4  7.4
                
Deferred revenue (current and non-current) $8,511 $7,712 $12,047 $13,598 $11,865
                
Headcount  809  802  824  828  837
Non-GAAP diluted shares  30,800  31,819  32,112  32,874  32,803


NET REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY
 
  Three Months Ended
 Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,
2019
 September 29,
2019
 December 31,
2018
 December 31,
2019 		 December 31,
2018 
                                    
Americas $169,128  67% $178,679  67% $190,335  66% $653,006  65% $700,693  66%
EMEA  50,491  20%  49,554  19%  58,798  20%  200,099  20%  207,599  20%
APAC  33,352  13%  37,625  14%  39,795  14%  145,658  15%  150,524  14%
Total $252,971  100% $265,858  100% $288,928  100% $998,763  100% $1,058,816  100%
                                    


NETGEAR, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED)
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
NET REVENUE BY SEGMENT
 
 Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended 
 December 31,
2019		  September 29,
2019		  December 31,
2018		  December 31,
2019		  December 31,
2018		 
                    
Connected Home$183,859  $190,672  $215,638  $711,391  $771,060 
SMB 69,112   75,186   73,290   287,372   287,756 
Total net revenue$252,971  $265,858  $288,928  $998,763  $1,058,816 


SERVICE PROVIDER NET REVENUE
 
 Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended 
 December 31,
2019		  September 29,
2019		  December 31,
2018		  December 31,
2019		  December 31,
2018		 
                    
Connected Home$29,651  $35,482  $37,772  $128,852  $156,671 
SMB 1,095   972   670   4,465   3,624 
Total service provider net revenue$30,746  $36,454  $38,442  $133,317  $160,295 

 