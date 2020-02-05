EATONTOWN, N.J., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) (“Wayside” or the “Company”), an IT channel company providing innovative sales and distribution solutions, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.



Wayside management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-683-0552

Conference ID: 7289306

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay via webcast here , and on the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.waysidetechnology.com/site/content/webcasts .

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) is an IT channel company and parent of Lifeboat Distribution, an international value-added distributor for Emerging Technology Vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Lifeboat provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Lifeboat holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector.

Additional information can be found by visiting www.waysidetechnology.com .

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this release concerning the Company’s future prospects are forward-looking statements that involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include the continued acceptance of the Company’s distribution channel by vendors and customers, the timely availability and acceptance of new products, and contribution of key vendor relationships and support programs. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact

Michael Vesey

Chief Financial Officer

1-732-389-0932

michael.vesey@waysidetechnology.com