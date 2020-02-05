Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights (all metrics compared to fourth quarter 2018 unless otherwise noted)



Total revenues of $621.8 million, down $24.6 million, or 4%

Operating income of $65.7 million, down 12%; non-GAAP adjusted operating income of $63.4 million, down 14%

Operating margin of 10.6%, down 100 basis points (bps); non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 10.2%, down 120 bps

Diluted EPS of $0.70, down 9%; non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS of $0.67, down 11%

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN), one of the nation’s largest transportation and logistics companies, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

“We are pleased to report good results for the quarter, despite a challenging operating environment compared to the stronger freight and market conditions in the prior-year quarter. In fourth quarter 2019, freight volumes were comparable to fourth quarter 2018 and showed improvement sequentially from third quarter 2019; however, the rate environment in fourth quarter 2019 was meaningfully softer due to a decline in One-Way Truckload project and surge pricing,” said Derek J. Leathers, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“With respect to the full year comparisons, 2019 was a more difficult year than 2018, due to slower growth in the domestic economy and increased truckload capacity, both of which led to lower freight volumes and less attractive pricing. Despite these challenges, we delivered higher earnings per share in 2019 than 2018. Our exceptional execution, effective cost management and our balanced revenue model of Dedicated, One-Way Truckload and Logistics, allowed us to weather the storm. I am extremely proud and grateful for the contributions of our entire Werner team to produce these strong results.”

Total revenues for the quarter decreased 4% to $621.8 million versus the prior year quarter, primarily attributable to lower Logistics and fuel surcharge revenues, partially offset by dedicated fleet growth.

Operating income of $65.7 million decreased $9.3 million, or 12%. Operating margin of 10.6% decreased 100 basis points due to a more challenging freight and rate market in one-way truckload and logistics. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted operating income of $63.4 million decreased $10.2 million, or 14%. Adjusted operating margin of 10.2% declined 120 basis points from 11.4% for the same quarter last year.

Interest expense of $2.2 million was $1.3 million higher, or a $0.01 increase per share. The effective income tax rate during the quarter was 24.4% compared to 26.8% in fourth quarter 2018, or a $0.02 per share favorable impact. The current quarter rate was slightly lower than our expected range of 25% to 26% because of favorable discrete federal and state income tax items.

Net income of $48.5 million decreased 11%. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net income declined 13% to $46.8 million compared to $53.6 million for the same quarter last year. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter of $0.70 decreased 9%.

Diluted EPS in fourth quarter 2019 included (i) a $0.01 per share, or $1.2 million pre-tax, insurance and claims accrual for interest on a previously disclosed May 2018 jury verdict that we are appealing and (ii) pre-tax gains of $3.4 million, or $0.04 per share, related to the sale of real estate. Diluted EPS in fourth quarter 2018 included (i) a $0.01 per share, or $1.2 million, insurance and claims accrual for interest on the aforementioned jury verdict and (ii) a gain of $2.4 million, or $0.03 per share, related to the sale of real estate.

On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted diluted EPS of $0.67 decreased 11% from $0.75 for fourth quarter 2018.

Key Consolidated Financial Metrics

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 Y/Y Change 2019 2018 Y/Y Change Total revenues $ 621,787 $ 646,365 (4 )% $ 2,463,701 $ 2,457,914 0 % Truckload Transportation Services revenues 486,575 494,708 (2 )% 1,909,776 1,881,323 2 % Werner Logistics revenues 120,145 137,224 (12 )% 489,729 518,078 (5 )% Operating income 65,654 74,931 (12 )% 225,472 224,215 1 % Operating margin 10.6 % 11.6 % (100) bps 9.2 % 9.1 % 10 bps Net income 48,496 54,563 (11 )% 166,944 168,148 (1 )% Diluted earnings per share 0.70 0.77 (9 )% 2.38 2.33 2 % Adjusted operating income (1) 63,413 73,649 (14 )% 225,947 228,577 (1 )% Adjusted operating margin (1) 10.2 % 11.4 % (120) bps 9.2 % 9.3 % (10) bps Adjusted net income (1) 46,821 53,603 (13 )% 167,299 171,413 (2 )% Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) 0.67 0.75 (11 )% 2.39 2.38 0 % (1) See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation schedule.

Truckload Transportation Services (TTS) Segment



Revenues of $486.6 million decreased $8.1 million, or 2%

Operating income of $59.2 million decreased $7.7 million, or 11%; non-GAAP adjusted operating income of $60.4 million decreased $7.6 million, or 11%

Operating margin of 12.2% decreased 130 basis points from 13.5%; non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 12.4% decreased 130 basis points from 13.7%

Average segment trucks in service totaled 8,042, an increase of 255 trucks year over year

Dedicated unit trucks at quarter end totaled 4,630, or 58% of the total TTS segment fleet, compared to 4,500 trucks, or 58%, a year ago

Revenues decreased 2% due to an $11.4 million decrease in fuel surcharge revenues and a 1.8% decrease in average revenues per truck, partially offset by a 3.3% increase in average trucks in service. The average revenues per truck decrease was due primarily to a decrease in average miles per truck, partially offset by a small increase in average revenues per total mile. The small increase in average revenues per total mile was due primarily to relative strength in Dedicated pricing, mostly offset by lower One-Way Truckload pricing, particularly project and surge pricing.

During the fourth quarter, the freight market was seasonally below average compared to fourth quarter 2018. One-Way Truckload freight volumes in fourth quarter 2019 were comparable to freight volumes in fourth quarter 2018, and showed seasonal improvement sequentially from third quarter 2019.

Adjusted TTS operating income declined 11% and adjusted TTS operating margin declined 130 bps to 12.4%. Dedicated improved its operating income and operating margin percentage, while One-Way Truckload had a decline in operating income and operating margin percentage.

Due to growth in company trucks and a decline in independent contractor trucks during the quarter, company truck miles increased by approximately 2.6 million miles, and independent contractor miles decreased by approximately 1.1 million miles.

Comparisons of key financial metrics for the TTS segment, including operating ratios (actual and net of fuel surcharge revenues), are shown below. Fluctuating fuel prices and fuel surcharge revenues impact the total company operating ratio and the TTS segment’s operating ratio when fuel surcharges are reported on a gross basis as revenues versus netting against fuel expenses. Eliminating fuel surcharge revenues, which are generally a more volatile source of revenue, provides a more consistent basis for comparing the results of operations from period to period.

Key Truckload Transportation Services Segment Financial Metrics

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2019 2018 Y/Y Change 2019 2018 Y/Y Change Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge $ 425,558 $ 419,587 1 % $ 1,652,663 $ 1,588,175 4 % Trucking fuel surcharge revenues 56,485 67,866 (17 )% 234,366 265,078 (12 )% Non-trucking and other revenues 4,532 7,255 (38 )% 22,747 28,070 (19 )% Total revenues $ 486,575 $ 494,708 (2 )% $ 1,909,776 $ 1,881,323 2 % Operating income 59,172 66,833 (11 )% 202,660 202,581 0 % Operating margin 12.2 % 13.5 % (130) bps 10.6 % 10.8 % (20) bps Operating ratio 87.8 % 86.5 % 130 bps 89.4 % 89.2 % 20 bps Adjusted operating income 60,370 67,983 (11 )% 206,574 212,870 (3 )% Adjusted operating margin 12.4 % 13.7 % (130) bps 10.8 % 11.3 % (50) bps Adjusted operating ratio 87.6 % 86.3 % 130 bps 89.2 % 88.7 % 50 bps Adjusted operating ratio, net of fuel surcharge 86.0 % 84.1 % 190 bps 87.7 % 86.8 % 90 bps

Werner Logistics Segment

Revenues of $120.1 million decreased $17.1 million or 12%

Gross margin of 15.3% decreased 150 bps

Operating income of $3.4 million decreased $3.9 million, or 54%

Operating margin of 2.8% decreased 250 bps

Truckload Logistics revenues (65% of total Logistics revenues) declined 12% due to fewer transactional freight opportunities, less attractive contract and transactional pricing and increased competition from logistics competitors, including digital brokers. Intermodal revenues declined 9%.

The gross margin percentage decreased 150 bps to 15.3% due primarily to a softer freight market driven by significantly less project and surge opportunities and a more competitive Truckload Logistics freight market. The logistics operating margin decreased 250 bps to 2.8% as the percentage decline in gross profit exceeded the percentage decline in other operating expenses.

Key Werner Logistics Segment Financial Metrics

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2019 2018 Y/Y Change 2019 2018 Y/Y Change Total revenues $ 120,145 $ 137,224 (12 )% $ 489,729 $ 518,078 (5 )% Rent and purchased transportation expense 101,764 114,156 (11 )% 411,506 436,220 (6 )% Gross profit 18,381 23,068 (20 )% 78,223 81,858 (4 )% Other operating expenses 15,014 15,825 (5 )% 61,935 61,480 1 % Operating income 3,367 7,243 (54 )% 16,288 20,378 (20 )% Gross margin 15.3 % 16.8 % (150) bps 16.0 % 15.8 % 20 bps Operating margin 2.8 % 5.3 % (250) bps 3.3 % 3.9 % (60) bps

Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

Cash flow from operations in fourth quarter 2019 was $94.5 million compared to $115.6 million in fourth quarter 2018, a decrease of 18% due to lower net income and working capital changes. Full year 2019 cash flow from operations was $426.6 million, producing $142.8 million of free cash flow for the year.

Net capital expenditures in 2019 were $283.9 million compared to $349.0 million in 2018, a decrease of 19%. As part of our strategy, net capital expenditures returned to normalized replacement levels in 2019 after achieving our desired fleet age. We continue to invest in new trucks and trailers and our terminals to improve our driver experience, increase operational efficiency and more effectively manage our maintenance, safety and fuel costs. As a result of our continued investment, the average age of our truck fleet remains low by industry standards and was 1.9 years as of December 31, 2019 and was 1.8 years as of December 31, 2018.

Gains on sales of equipment in fourth quarter 2019 were $3.6 million, or $.04 per share, compared to $6.5 million, or $0.07 per share, in the prior-year quarter. Year over year, we sold 5% more trucks and 3% more trailers, and we realized lower average gains per truck and trailer. For the full year 2019, gains on sales of equipment were $18.1 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to $19.0 million, or $0.20 per share, in 2018. Pricing in the market for our used trucks and trailers began to moderate in the latter part of second quarter 2019, and the used truck pricing decline accelerated in fourth quarter 2019 due to weaker demand. As a reminder, gains on sales of assets are reflected as a reduction of Other Operating Expenses in our income statement.

During the quarter, no shares of common stock were repurchased. As of December 31, 2019, we had 4.3 million shares remaining under our new share repurchase authorization approved by the Board of Directors in May 2019.

We had $300 million of debt outstanding as of December 31, 2019, and after considering letters of credit issued, had available remaining borrowing capacity of over $240 million. In early July 2019, we fixed the interest rate for $150 million of our debt at an average interest rate of 2.34% through May 2024.

As of December 31, 2019, we had $26.4 million of cash and over $1.1 billion of stockholders’ equity.

2020 Guidance Metrics

The following table summarizes our 2020 guidance and assumptions:

2020 Guidance TTS truck growth (3)% to 1% from year-end 2019 With flat to slightly lower truck count in the first half of 2020 due to current market conditions

Gains on sales of equipment $6 million to $12 million

Gains on sales of equipment in 2020 are expected to continue to moderate due to the softer used equipment market and lower trailer sales

Net capital expenditures $260 million to $300 million First Half 2020 Guidance One-Way Truckload (5%) to (7%) revenues per total mile Revenues per total mile (RPTM) comparisons are expected to remain difficult in the first half of 2020 1H 2020 vs. 1H 2019 Assumptions Effective tax rate 25% to 26% Truck and trailer age We intend to maintain the average age of our truck and trailer fleet at or near current levels of 1.9 and 4.0 years Interest expense $1.8 million first quarter 2020 Estimated first quarter 2020 interest expense to be slightly lower than fourth quarter 2019 of $2.2 million based on current debt levels and current interest rates (variable and fixed)

Conference Call Information

Werner Enterprises, Inc. will conduct a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2019 earnings today beginning at 4:00 p.m. CT. The news release, live webcast of the earnings conference call, and accompanying slide presentation will be available at www.werner.com in the “Investors” section under “Webcasts & Presentations.” To participate on the conference call, please dial (844) 701-1165 (domestic) or (412) 317-5498 (international). Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for the Werner Enterprises call.

A replay of the conference call will be available on February 5, 2020 at approximately 6:00 p.m. CT through March 5, 2020 by dialing (877) 344-7529 (domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and using the access code 10137213. A replay of the webcast will also be available at www.werner.com in the “Investors” section under “Webcasts & Presentations.”

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on The NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN”. For further information about Werner, visit the Company’s website at www.werner.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on information presently available to the Company’s management and are current only as of the date made. Actual results could also differ materially from those anticipated as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

For those reasons, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statement. The Company assumes no duty or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, although it may do so from time to time as management believes is warranted or as may be required by applicable securities law. Any such updates or revisions may be made by filing reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, through the issuance of press releases or by other methods of public disclosure.

Contact:

John J. Steele

Executive Vice President, Treasurer

and Chief Financial Officer

(402) 894-3036

Source: Werner Enterprises, Inc.

INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 $ % $ % $ % $ % Operating revenues $ 621,787 100.0 $ 646,365 100.0 $ 2,463,701 100.0 $ 2,457,914 100.0 Operating expenses: Salaries, wages and benefits 200,101 32.2 200,549 31.0 818,487 33.2 781,064 31.8 Fuel 59,208 9.5 62,795 9.7 235,928 9.6 254,564 10.4 Supplies and maintenance 45,946 7.4 46,518 7.2 182,909 7.4 185,074 7.5 Taxes and licenses 24,737 4.0 23,711 3.7 95,525 3.9 87,318 3.5 Insurance and claims 23,282 3.7 24,275 3.8 88,913 3.6 98,133 4.0 Depreciation 64,711 10.4 59,712 9.2 249,527 10.1 230,151 9.4 Rent and purchased transportation 135,629 21.8 153,777 23.8 549,438 22.3 589,002 24.0 Communications and utilities 3,497 0.6 4,035 0.6 15,303 0.6 16,063 0.6 Other (978 ) (0.2 ) (3,938 ) (0.6 ) 2,199 0.1 (7,670 ) (0.3 ) Total operating expenses 556,133 89.4 571,434 88.4 2,238,229 90.8 2,233,699 90.9 Operating income 65,654 10.6 74,931 11.6 225,472 9.2 224,215 9.1 Other expense (income): Interest expense 2,159 0.4 853 0.1 6,854 0.3 2,695 0.1 Interest income (678 ) (0.1 ) (658 ) — (3,326 ) (0.1 ) (2,737 ) (0.1 ) Other 49 — 204 — 38 — 376 — Total other expense (income) 1,530 0.3 399 0.1 3,566 0.2 334 — Income before income taxes 64,124 10.3 74,532 11.5 221,906 9.0 223,881 9.1 Income tax expense 15,628 2.5 19,969 3.1 54,962 2.2 55,733 2.3 Net income $ 48,496 7.8 $ 54,563 8.4 $ 166,944 6.8 $ 168,148 6.8 Diluted shares outstanding 69,723 71,136 70,026 72,057 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.70 $ 0.77 $ 2.38 $ 2.33





GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating revenues $ 621,787 $ 646,365 $ 2,463,701 $ 2,457,914 Operating expenses 556,133 571,434 2,238,229 2,233,699 Adjusted for: Insurance and claims (1) (1,198 ) (1,150 ) (3,914 ) (15,189 ) Property tax settlement (2) — — — 4,900 Gains on sale of real estate (3) 3,439 2,432 3,439 5,927 Adjusted operating expenses 558,374 572,716 2,237,754 2,229,337 Adjusted operating income (4) 63,413 73,649 225,947 228,577 Total other expense (income) 1,530 399 3,566 334 Adjusted income before income taxes 61,883 73,250 222,381 228,243 Adjusted income tax expense 15,062 19,647 55,082 56,830 Adjusted net income (4) $ 46,821 $ 53,603 $ 167,299 $ 171,413 Diluted shares outstanding 69,723 71,136 70,026 72,057 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (4) $ 0.67 $ 0.75 $ 2.39 $ 2.38

(1) During fourth quarter 2019 and 2018, we accrued $1,198 and $1,150, respectively, of pre-tax insurance and claims expense for interest related to a previously disclosed excess adverse jury verdict rendered on May 17, 2018 in a lawsuit arising from a December 2014 accident. The Company is appealing this verdict. Additional information about the accident was included in our Current Report on Form 8-K dated May 17, 2018. Under our insurance policies in effect on the date of this accident, our maximum liability for this accident is $10.0 million (plus pre-judgment and post-judgment interest) with premium-based insurance coverage that exceeds the jury verdict amount. Interest is accrued at $0.4 million per month until such time as the outcome of our appeal is finalized, excluding the months of June and July 2019 where the plaintiffs requested an extension of time to respond to our appeal. Management believes excluding the effect of this item provides a more useful comparison of our performance from period to period. This item is included in the Truckload Transportation Services segment in our Segment Information table.

(2) During third quarter 2018, we reached a favorable settlement related to a property tax dispute that reduced taxes and licenses expense by $4,900, for property taxes that were previously expensed and paid over a multi-year period. This item is included in the Truckload Transportation Services segment in our Segment Information table.

(3) During fourth quarter 2019, we sold two parcels of real estate which resulted in a $3,439 pre-tax gain on sale. During second quarter 2018, we sold a parcel of real estate which resulted in a $3,495 pre-tax gain on sale, and during fourth quarter 2018 we sold a parcel of real estate which resulted in a $2,432 pre-tax gain. These items are included in our Segment Information table in “Corporate” operating income.

(4) Our definition of the non-GAAP measures adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share begins with (a) operating expenses, the most comparable GAAP measure. We subtract the insurance and claims jury verdict expense accrual and related interest and add the gains on sale of real estate and the property tax settlement to (a) to arrive at adjusted operating expenses, which we subtract from operating revenues to arrive at (b) adjusted operating income. We subtract (c) total other expense (income) from (b) adjusted operating income to arrive at (d) adjusted income before income taxes. We calculate adjusted income tax expense by applying the incremental income tax rate excluding discrete items to the net pre-tax adjustments and adding this additional income tax to GAAP income tax expense. We then subtract adjusted income tax expense from adjusted income before income taxes to arrive at adjusted net income. The adjusted net income is divided by the diluted shares outstanding to calculate the adjusted diluted earnings per share.

SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Truckload Transportation Services $ 486,575 $ 494,708 $ 1,909,776 $ 1,881,323 Werner Logistics 120,145 137,224 489,729 518,078 Other (1) 14,386 14,115 61,850 56,903 Corporate 684 589 2,589 2,759 Subtotal 621,790 646,636 2,463,944 2,459,063 Inter-segment eliminations (2) (3 ) (271 ) (243 ) (1,149 ) Total $ 621,787 $ 646,365 $ 2,463,701 $ 2,457,914 Operating Income Truckload Transportation Services $ 59,172 $ 66,833 $ 202,660 $ 202,581 Werner Logistics 3,367 7,243 16,288 20,378 Other (1) 354 (886 ) 5,535 (453 ) Corporate 2,761 1,741 989 1,709 Total $ 65,654 $ 74,931 $ 225,472 $ 224,215

(1) Other includes our driver training schools, transportation-related activities such as third-party equipment maintenance and equipment leasing, and other business activities.

(2) Inter-segment eliminations represent transactions between reporting segments that are eliminated in consolidation.

OPERATING STATISTICS BY SEGMENT (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 % Chg 2019 2018 % Chg Truckload Transportation Services segment Average tractors in service 8,042 7,787 3.3 % 7,969 7,622 4.6 % Average revenues per tractor per week (1) $ 4,071 $ 4,145 (1.8 )% $ 3,988 $ 4,007 (0.5 )% Total tractors (at quarter end) Company 7,460 7,240 3.0 % 7,460 7,240 3.0 % Independent contractor 540 580 (6.9 )% 540 580 (6.9 )% Total tractors 8,000 7,820 2.3 % 8,000 7,820 2.3 % Total trailers (at quarter end) 22,700 23,945 (5.2 )% 22,700 23,945 (5.2 )% One-Way Truckload Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge (in 000’s) $ 188,306 $ 204,266 (7.8 )% $ 738,510 $ 770,972 (4.2 )% Average tractors in service 3,349 3,315 1.0 % 3,376 3,345 0.9 % Total tractors (at quarter end) 3,370 3,320 1.5 % 3,370 3,320 1.5 % Average percentage of empty miles 11.98 % 11.66 % 2.7 % 12.01 % 11.17 % 7.5 % Average revenues per tractor per week (1) $ 4,325 $ 4,739 (8.7 )% $ 4,207 $ 4,432 (5.1 )% Average % change YOY in revenues per total mile (1) (5.4 )% 10.5 % (2.1 )% 13.2 % Average % change YOY in total miles per tractor per week (3.5 )% (0.6 )% (3.1 )% 0.0 % Average completed trip length in miles (loaded) 862 851 1.3 % 848 833 1.8 % Dedicated Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge (in 000’s) $ 237,252 $ 215,321 10.2 % $ 914,153 $ 817,203 11.9 % Average tractors in service 4,693 4,472 4.9 % 4,593 4,277 7.4 % Total tractors (at quarter end) 4,630 4,500 2.9 % 4,630 4,500 2.9 % Average revenues per tractor per week (1) $ 3,888 $ 3,703 5.0 % $ 3,827 $ 3,673 4.2 % Werner Logistics segment Average tractors in service 35 42 (16.7 )% 36 42 (14.3 )% Total tractors (at quarter end) 33 40 (17.5 )% 33 40 (17.5 )% Total trailers (at quarter end) 1,445 1,310 10.3 % 1,445 1,310 10.3 %

(1) Net of fuel surcharge revenues

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Capital expenditures, net $ 12,216 $ 59,682 $ 283,875 $ 348,972 Cash flow from operations 94,459 115,646 426,644 418,159 Return on assets (annualized) 9.0 % 10.6 % 7.8 % 8.7 % Return on equity (annualized) 17.9 % 17.4 % 14.6 % 13.7 %





CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET (In thousands, except share amounts) December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,418 $ 33,930 Accounts receivable, trade, less allowance of $7,921 and $8,613, respectively 322,846 337,927 Other receivables 52,221 26,545 Inventories and supplies 9,243 10,060 Prepaid taxes, licenses and permits 16,757 16,619 Other current assets 38,849 31,577 Total current assets 466,334 456,658 Property and equipment 2,343,536 2,247,577 Less – accumulated depreciation 817,260 760,015 Property and equipment, net 1,526,276 1,487,562 Other non-current assets (1) 151,254 139,284 Total assets $ 2,143,864 $ 2,083,504 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 94,634 $ 97,781 Current portion of long-term debt 75,000 75,000 Insurance and claims accruals 69,810 67,304 Accrued payroll 38,347 40,271 Other current liabilities 31,049 30,004 Total current liabilities 308,840 310,360 Long-term debt, net of current portion 225,000 50,000 Other long-term liabilities 21,129 10,911 Insurance and claims accruals, net of current portion (1) 228,218 214,030 Deferred income taxes 249,669 233,450 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 80,533,536 shares issued; 69,244,525 and 70,441,973 shares outstanding, respectively 805 805 Paid-in capital 112,649 107,455 Retained earnings 1,294,608 1,413,746 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,728 ) (16,073 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 11,289,011 and 10,091,563 shares, respectively (282,326 ) (241,180 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,111,008 1,264,753 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,143,864 $ 2,083,504

(1) Under the terms of our insurance policies, we are the primary obligor of the damage award in the previously mentioned adverse jury verdict, and as such, we have recorded a $79.2 million receivable from our third party insurance providers in other non-current assets and a corresponding liability of the same amount in the long-term portion of insurance and claims accruals in the unaudited condensed balance sheets as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018.