Record 2019 Financial Results Driven by Strong Operating Performance and Benefits of the Bank of Geneva Acquisition
ARCHBOLD, Ohio, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2019 fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
2019 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):
2019 Full-Year Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):
“I am proud of the significant accomplishments we achieved during 2019, which includes the successful completion of the Bank of Geneva acquisition, strong organic loan and deposit growth, and improvements in profitability. As a result, 2019 was the fifth consecutive year of record assets and earnings,” stated Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer. “During 2019, we also developed a new three-year strategic plan and we have a clear roadmap to follow in 2020 and beyond, as we focus on our goal of becoming a financial institution with over $3 billion in assets. We invested across our platform to build the necessary resources to support our growth initiatives and I am particularly pleased with the progress we made attracting, developing, and retaining key members of our leadership, lending and banking teams. This will be an important initiative for F&M during 2020 and I look forward to reporting on our progress. As we look to the future, I am encouraged by F&M’s position to consistently and profitably grow, while supporting our customers, local communities and employees. I am excited by the direction we are headed and expect 2020 to be a year of execution and strong financial performance for F&M.”
Income Statement
Net income for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, was $4.7 million, compared to $3.2 million for the same period last year. Earnings per basic and diluted share for the 2019 fourth quarter was $0.43, compared to $0.34 for the same period last year. 2019 fourth quarter earnings included $0.02 per basic and diluted share of one-time acquisition related expenses and a 19.9% increase in the weighted average common shares outstanding due to the additional shares from the Limberlost acquisition. 2018’s fourth quarter earnings included one-time merger related expenses of $0.07 per basic and diluted share.
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019, was $18.4 million, compared to $14.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Earnings per basic and diluted share for 2019 was $1.66, compared to $1.61 for the same period last year. 2019 earnings included $0.03 per basic and diluted share of one-time acquisition related expenses, and a 19.9% increase in the weighted average common shares outstanding due to the additional shares from the Limberlost acquisition. 2018’s earnings included one-time merger related expenses of $0.07 per basic and diluted share.
Mr. Eller continued, “We ended 2019 with record annual and quarterly net income as a result of a 32.6% annual increase in net interest income after provision for loan losses and an 8.8% annual increase in noninterest income. For the year 2019, we worked hard and lowered our operating efficiency ratio to 60.96% at the Bank level, excluding acquisition and captive expenses. We expect interest rates will remain low throughout 2020 as a result of Federal Reserve monetary policies, which we believe will put pressure on interest income across our industry. We are focused on offsetting the macro related impact on interest income during 2020 by maintaining a stable net interest margin, increasing core deposits, driving loan growth and managing risk.”
Deposits
At December 31, 2019, total deposits were $1.288 billion, an increase of 38.7% from December 31, 2018. The significant organic deposit growth we have been experiencing continues to be due primarily to new product development that has allowed F&M to attract new customers and expand existing customer holdings.
Loan Portfolio
Total loans, net at December 31, 2019, increased 44.3%, or by $372.2 million to $1.212 billion, compared to $839.6 million at December 31, 2018, and up 5.2%, or $59.8 million from $1.152 billion at September 30, 2019. The year-over-year improvement resulted primarily from the contribution of the Bank of Geneva acquisition and organic loan growth.
“F&M’s market share increased throughout 2019 as we experienced strong organic loan and deposit growth and, for the month of December 2019 alone, net loans increased over $58 million. In addition, fourth quarter 2019 ended with the largest number of 1-4 family loans being closed in the last ten years. Our strong loan and deposit growth are primarily due to our leading position in many of the markets we serve, our strong network of local bankers, and our compelling financial products and services.”
“During 2019, we completed a comprehensive review of each loan from the Bank of Geneva merger. As a result, our nonperforming assets to total assets increased from 0.10% at December 31, 2018, to 0.22% at December 31, 2019, and our over-30-day past due loans to total loans increased from 0.09% at December 31, 2018 to 0.18% at December 31, 2019. Despite these increases, our net charge-offs to average loans was stable year-over-year and our overall asset quality remains significantly better than many of our peers. Provision expense for the fourth quarter was higher than previous quarters as we provided for the significant amount of organic loan growth and our reviewed and subsequently refinanced acquisition loans. In addition, our allowance for loan and lease does not include a $2.1 million credit mark associated with the Limberlost acquisition, which further supports the future performance of our loan portfolio. With stable asset quality and strong liquidity, we have significant capital to support our growth initiatives,” concluded Mr. Eller.
Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
Total stockholders’ equity increased 60.7% to $230.3 million at December 31, 2019, from $143.3 million at December 31, 2018. At December 31, 2019, the company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.52%, compared to 12.81% at December 31, 2018. The decline in the Tier 1 leverage ratio was primarily due to the added goodwill associated with the Limberlost acquisition.
Tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $178.3 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $141.9 million at December 31, 2018. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2019, was $16.01 per share, compared to $15.28 per share at December 31, 2018.
For 2019, we raised our dividend again. The company declared cash dividends of $0.61 per share, an 8.9% increase over $0.56 per share declared in 2018. For 2019, the dividend payout ratio was 36.59% compared to 25.18% for the same period last year.
About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) (Nasdaq: FMAO), is the holding company for the Farmers & Merchants State Bank, a local independent community bank with $1.6 billion in assets that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 30 offices. Our locations are in Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay and Steuben counties.
Safe harbor statement
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions or capital market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes disclosure of financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.
|FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|Interest Income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|15,608
|$
|15,202
|$
|16,723
|$
|14,680
|$
|10,955
|$
|62,213
|$
|42,303
|Debt securities:
|U.S. Treasury and government agencies
|840
|972
|816
|713
|630
|3,341
|2,478
|Municipalities
|225
|190
|211
|211
|250
|837
|1,095
|Dividends
|60
|69
|76
|88
|56
|293
|220
|Federal funds sold and other
|416
|579
|457
|170
|112
|1,622
|333
|Total interest income
|17,149
|17,012
|18,283
|15,862
|12,003
|68,306
|46,429
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|3,336
|3,654
|3,339
|2,613
|1,670
|12,942
|5,989
|Federal funds purchased and securities sold
|under agreements to repurchase
|207
|201
|141
|185
|127
|734
|503
|Borrowed funds
|270
|257
|269
|287
|20
|1,083
|80
|Total interest expense
|3,813
|4,112
|3,749
|3,085
|1,817
|14,759
|6,572
|Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Loan Losses
|13,336
|12,900
|14,534
|12,777
|10,186
|53,547
|39,857
|Provision for Loan Losses
|728
|247
|133
|30
|105
|1,138
|324
|Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses
|12,608
|12,653
|14,401
|12,747
|10,081
|52,409
|39,533
|Noninterest Income
|Customer service fees
|1,732
|1,722
|1,694
|1,578
|1,612
|6,726
|5,935
|Other service charges and fees
|1,132
|1,179
|1,091
|1,041
|1,032
|4,443
|4,181
|Net gain on sale of loans
|119
|260
|196
|102
|140
|677
|757
|Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities
|-
|-
|-
|(26
|)
|(19
|)
|(26
|)
|(9
|)
|Total noninterest income
|2,983
|3,161
|2,981
|2,695
|2,765
|11,820
|10,864
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and wages
|4,029
|4,158
|3,830
|4,312
|3,834
|16,329
|13,760
|Employee benefits
|1,410
|1,331
|1,223
|1,594
|1,102
|5,558
|4,115
|Net occupancy expense
|406
|630
|614
|667
|451
|2,317
|1,757
|Furniture and equipment
|596
|720
|763
|696
|450
|2,775
|2,110
|Data processing
|396
|482
|376
|1,299
|318
|2,553
|1,318
|Franchise taxes
|246
|248
|229
|258
|244
|981
|954
|ATM expense
|434
|416
|418
|447
|368
|1,715
|1,340
|Advertising
|340
|587
|382
|260
|218
|1,569
|887
|Net loss on sale of other assets owned
|16
|22
|28
|15
|27
|81
|44
|FDIC assessment
|(11
|)
|-
|98
|96
|77
|183
|326
|Mortgage servicing rights amortization
|158
|149
|105
|75
|100
|487
|364
|Consulting fees
|264
|196
|95
|113
|461
|668
|928
|Other general and administrative
|1,482
|1,667
|1,551
|1,679
|1,167
|6,379
|4,318
|Total noninterest expense
|9,766
|10,606
|9,712
|11,511
|8,817
|41,595
|32,221
|Income Before Income Taxes
|5,825
|5,208
|7,670
|3,931
|4,029
|22,634
|18,176
|Income Taxes
|1,102
|933
|1,490
|707
|836
|4,232
|3,227
|Net Income
|4,723
|4,275
|6,180
|3,224
|3,193
|18,402
|14,949
|Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax):
|Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
|(472
|)
|841
|3,061
|1,749
|2,374
|5,179
|(1,058
|)
|Reclassification adjustment for (gain) loss on sale of available-for-sale securities
|-
|-
|-
|26
|19
|26
|9
|Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
|(472
|)
|841
|3,061
|1,775
|2,393
|5,205
|(1,049
|)
|Tax expense (benefit)
|(99
|)
|176
|643
|373
|503
|1,093
|(220
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|(373
|)
|665
|2,418
|1,402
|1,890
|4,112
|(829
|)
|Comprehensive Income
|$
|4,350
|$
|4,940
|$
|8,598
|$
|4,626
|$
|5,083
|$
|22,514
|$
|14,120
|Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.34
|$
|1.66
|$
|1.61
|Dividends Declared
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.56
|FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except share data)
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|March 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|50,137
|$
|103,188
|$
|108,085
|$
|48,740
|$
|37,492
|Federal funds sold
|1,159
|11,404
|15,193
|33,109
|873
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|51,296
|114,592
|123,278
|81,849
|38,365
|Interest-bearing time deposits
|4,309
|4,554
|4,509
|4,509
|4,019
|Securities - available-for-sale
|222,293
|190,465
|204,415
|174,682
|168,447
|Other securities, at cost
|5,810
|5,789
|5,789
|5,789
|3,679
|Loans held for sale
|4,248
|606
|1,909
|859
|495
|Loans, net
|1,211,771
|1,151,937
|1,084,448
|1,091,829
|839,599
|Premises and equipment
|26,351
|25,990
|26,013
|25,205
|22,615
|Goodwill
|47,340
|47,340
|47,340
|47,340
|4,074
|Mortgage servicing rights
|2,629
|2,556
|2,465
|2,397
|2,385
|Other real estate owned
|214
|351
|329
|510
|600
|Bank owned life insurance
|15,235
|15,151
|15,050
|14,963
|14,884
|Other assets
|15,834
|15,549
|15,002
|15,729
|17,001
|Total Assets
|$
|1,607,330
|$
|1,574,880
|$
|1,530,547
|$
|1,465,661
|$
|1,116,163
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|265,156
|$
|261,719
|$
|242,510
|$
|236,847
|$
|215,422
|Interest-bearing
|NOW accounts
|423,655
|430,646
|430,505
|418,773
|298,254
|Savings
|322,973
|310,667
|293,179
|272,875
|227,701
|Time
|276,563
|274,996
|276,153
|258,929
|187,413
|Total deposits
|1,288,347
|1,278,028
|1,242,347
|1,187,424
|928,790
|Federal Funds Purchased and
|securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|48,073
|30,056
|27,102
|25,521
|32,181
|Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances
|24,806
|24,669
|24,532
|24,682
|-
|Dividend payable
|1,768
|1,657
|1,654
|1,654
|1,379
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|14,078
|13,062
|10,865
|9,446
|10,526
|Total liabilities
|1,377,072
|1,347,472
|1,306,500
|1,248,727
|972,876
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock - No par value 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued
|and outstanding 12,230,000 shares 12/31/19, 10,400,000 shares 12/31/18
|81,535
|81,264
|81,955
|81,760
|10,823
|Treasury stock - 1,093,065 shares 12/31/19, 1,114,739 shares 12/31/18
|(12,456
|)
|(12,453
|)
|(12,707
|)
|(12,680
|)
|(12,409
|)
|Retained earnings
|160,081
|157,126
|153,993
|149,466
|147,887
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|1,098
|1,471
|806
|(1,612
|)
|(3,014
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|230,258
|227,408
|224,047
|216,934
|143,287
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|1,607,330
|$
|1,574,880
|$
|1,530,547
|$
|1,465,661
|$
|1,116,163
|FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Twelve Months Ended
|Selected financial data
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|March 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Return on average assets
|1.18
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.63
|%
|1.00
|%
|1.15
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.34
|%
|Return on average equity
|8.26
|%
|7.54
|%
|11.21
|%
|7.16
|%
|9.04
|%
|8.26
|%
|10.86
|%
|Yield on earning assets
|4.63
|%
|4.74
|%
|5.25
|%
|4.80
|%
|4.61
|%
|4.85
|%
|4.46
|%
|Cost of interest bearing liabilities
|1.40
|%
|1.55
|%
|1.45
|%
|1.26
|%
|0.96
|%
|1.42
|%
|0.86
|%
|Net interest spread
|3.23
|%
|3.19
|%
|3.80
|%
|3.54
|%
|3.65
|%
|3.43
|%
|3.60
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.60
|%
|3.60
|%
|4.18
|%
|3.87
|%
|3.92
|%
|3.80
|%
|3.83
|%
|Efficiency
|63.67
|%
|65.86
|%
|56.00
|%
|73.11
|%
|67.59
|%
|63.42
|%
|63.19
|%
|Dividend payout ratio
|43.34
|%
|38.67
|%
|26.78
|%
|42.77
|%
|43.16
|%
|36.59
|%
|25.18
|%
|Tangible book value per share (1)
|$
|16.01
|$
|15.68
|$
|15.49
|$
|14.90
|$
|15.28
|Tier 1 capital to average assets
|11.52
|%
|11.45
|%
|11.77
|%
|13.35
|%
|12.81
|%
|Loans
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|March 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|Commercial real estate
|$
|551,309
|$
|502,137
|$
|443,257
|$
|440,993
|$
|419,784
|Agricultural real estate
|199,105
|200,791
|193,768
|191,752
|68,609
|Consumer real estate
|165,349
|159,074
|159,540
|160,967
|80,766
|Commercial and industrial
|135,631
|130,150
|125,609
|137,949
|121,793
|Agricultural
|111,820
|110,270
|113,755
|112,898
|108,495
|Consumer
|49,237
|49,552
|48,952
|47,647
|41,953
|Other
|8,314
|8,167
|7,341
|7,392
|5,889
|Less: Net deferred loan fees and costs
|(1,766
|)
|(1,445
|)
|(1,091
|)
|(1,133
|)
|(915
|)
|Total loans,net
|$
|1,218,999
|$
|1,158,696
|$
|1,091,131
|$
|1,098,465
|$
|846,374
|Asset quality data
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|March 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|3,400
|$
|3,275
|$
|1,328
|$
|1,188
|$
|542
|Troubled debt restructuring
|$
|956
|$
|1,051
|$
|981
|$
|102
|$
|178
|90 day past due and accruing
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Nonperforming loans
|$
|3,400
|$
|3,275
|$
|1,328
|$
|1,188
|$
|542
|Other real estate owned
|$
|214
|$
|351
|$
|329
|$
|510
|$
|600
|Nonperforming assets
|$
|3,614
|$
|3,626
|$
|1,657
|$
|1,698
|$
|1,142
|(Dollar amounts in thousands)
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|$
|7,228
|$
|6,759
|$
|6,964
|$
|6,636
|$
|6,755
|Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans
|0.59
|%
|0.58
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.60
|%
|0.80
|%
|Net charge-offs:
|Quarter-to-date
|$
|295
|$
|171
|$
|86
|$
|169
|$
|84
|Year-to-date
|$
|685
|$
|426
|$
|255
|$
|169
|$
|417
|Net charge-offs to average loans
|Quarter-to-date
|0.03
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.01
|%
|Year-to-date
|0.06
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.05
|%
|Nonperforming loans/total loans
|0.28
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.06
|%
|Allowance for loan and lease losses/nonperforming loans
|187.17
|%
|173.25
|%
|375.51
|%
|558.92
|%
|1249.57
|%
|(1) Tangible Equity = Stockholder Equity less goodwill and other intangibles (core deposit intangible, mortgage servicing rights and unrealized gain/loss on securities)
|FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC.
|NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|(in thousands of dollars, except per share data)
|PRO-FORMA EARNINGS PER SHARE
|Pro-forma Three Months Ended
|Pro-forma Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Earnings per share
|Net income
|$
|4,732
|$
|3,546
|$
|19,431
|$
|20,358
|Less: distributed earnings allocated to participating securities
|(14
|)
|(14
|)
|(51
|)
|(52
|)
|Less: undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities
|(25
|)
|(16
|)
|(95
|)
|(119
|)
|Net earnings available to common shareholders
|$
|4,693
|$
|3,516
|$
|19,285
|$
|20,187
|Weighted average common shares outstanding including participating
|securities
|11,137,004
|11,115,261
|11,113,810
|11,102,964
|Less: average unvested restricted shares
|(88,711
|)
|(93,940
|)
|(83,369
|)
|(93,000
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|11,048,293
|11,021,321
|11,030,441
|11,009,964
|Basic earnings and diluted per share
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.32
|$
|1.75
|$
|1.83
|FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC.
|NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|(in thousands of dollars)
|NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME
|Non-GAAP Three Months Ended
|Non-GAAP Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Net income as reported
|$
|4,723
|$
|3,193
|$
|18,402
|$
|14,949
|Acquisition expenses
|11
|553
|1,281
|742
|Accretion/amortization fair value adjustments
|289
|-
|(825
|)
|-
|Tax effect
|(62
|)
|(59
|)
|(79
|)
|(78
|)
|Net income excluding acquisition and fair value adjustments
|$
|4,961
|$
|3,687
|$
|18,779
|$
|15,613
|FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES
|(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Interest Earning Assets:
|Average Balance
|Interest/Dividends
|Yield/Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest/Dividends
|Yield/Rate
|Loans
|$
|1,174,748
|$
|15,608
|5.32
|%
|$
|836,055
|$
|10,955
|5.24
|%
|Taxable Investment Securities
|165,745
|975
|2.35
|%
|142,353
|727
|2.04
|%
|Tax-exempt Investment Securities
|31,831
|150
|2.39
|%
|43,307
|209
|2.44
|%
|Fed Funds Sold & Other
|114,278
|416
|1.46
|%
|24,469
|112
|1.83
|%
|Total Interest Earning Assets
|1,486,602
|$
|17,149
|4.63
|%
|1,046,184
|$
|12,003
|4.61
|%
|Nonearning Assets
|111,367
|65,904
|Total Assets
|$
|1,597,969
|$
|1,112,088
|Interest Bearing Liabilities:
|Savings Deposits
|$
|758,594
|$
|1,746
|0.92
|%
|541,786
|956
|0.71
|%
|Other Time Deposits
|275,406
|1,590
|2.31
|%
|185,734
|714
|1.54
|%
|Other Borrowed Money
|24,715
|270
|4.37
|%
|4,785
|20
|1.67
|%
|Fed Funds Purchased & Securities
|Sold under Agreement to Repurch.
|30,464
|207
|2.72
|%
|25,752
|127
|1.97
|%
|Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|$
|1,089,179
|$
|3,813
|1.40
|%
|$
|758,057
|$
|1,817
|0.96
|%
|Noninterest bearing Liabilities
|280,027
|212,714
|Stockholders Equity
|$
|228,763
|$
|141,317
|Net Interest Income and interest rate spread
|$
|13,336
|3.23
|%
|$
|10,186
|3.65
|%
|Net Interest Margin
|3.60
|%
|3.92
|%
|Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts
|For the Twelve Months Ended
|For the Twelve Months Ended
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Interest Earning Assets:
|Average Balance
|Interest/Dividends
|Average Balance
|Interest/Dividends
|Loans
|$
|1,129,231
|$
|62,213
|5.51
|%
|$
|831,614
|$
|42,303
|5.09
|%
|Taxable Investment Securities
|163,777
|3,832
|2.34
|%
|147,186
|2,863
|1.95
|%
|Tax-exempt Investment Securities
|33,112
|639
|2.44
|%
|48,059
|930
|2.45
|%
|Fed Funds Sold & Other
|86,971
|1,622
|1.86
|%
|21,218
|333
|1.57
|%
|Total Interest Earning Assets
|1,413,091
|$
|68,306
|4.85
|%
|1,048,077
|$
|46,429
|4.46
|%
|Nonearning Assets
|86,119
|64,136
|Total Assets
|$
|1,499,210
|$
|1,112,213
|Interest Bearing Liabilities:
|Savings Deposits
|$
|720,879
|$
|7,323
|1.02
|%
|551,746
|3,453
|0.63
|%
|Other Time Deposits
|265,046
|5,619
|2.12
|%
|183,512
|2,536
|1.38
|%
|Other Borrowed Money
|25,538
|1,083
|4.24
|%
|4,946
|80
|1.62
|%
|Fed Funds Purchased & Securities
|Sold under Agreement to Repurch.
|29,859
|734
|2.46
|%
|26,252
|503
|1.92
|%
|Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|$
|1,041,322
|$
|14,759
|1.42
|%
|$
|766,456
|6,572
|0.86
|%
|Noninterest bearing Liabilities
|235,010
|208,118
|Stockholders Equity
|$
|222,878
|$
|137,639
|Net Interest Income and interest rate spread
|$
|53,547
|3.43
|%
|$
|39,857
|3.60
|%
|Net Interest Margin
|3.80
|%
|3.83
|%
|Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts
