Record 2019 Financial Results Driven by Strong Operating Performance and Benefits of the Bank of Geneva Acquisition

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2019 fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

2019 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • Total loans at December 31, 2019 increased 5.2% from September 30, 2019
  • Net interest income after provision for loan losses increased 25.1% to $12.6 million
  • Net income increased 47.9% to $4.7 million
  • Earnings increased 26.5% to $0.43 per basic and diluted share, despite a 19.9% increase in the weighted average shares outstanding
  • Return on average assets increased to 1.18%, compared to 1.15% for the same period last year

2019 Full-Year Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • Total loans increased 44.3% to $1.212 billion as a result of the contribution from the Bank of Geneva acquisition and strong organic loan growth
  • Organic loan growth increased by 511.78% or $90.3 million, a record increase of $112.2 million
  • Total assets increased 44.0% to a record $1.607 billion
  • Deposits increased 38.7% to a record $1.288 billion
  • Organic deposit growth increased by 1,619.98%, or $143.6 million, to a record increase of  $153.1 million
  • Net interest income after provision for loan losses increased 32.6% to $52.4 million
  • Net income increased 23.1% to a record $18.4 million
  • Earnings increased 3.1% to a record $1.66 per basic and diluted share, despite a 19.9% increase in the weighted average shares outstanding (Earnings adjusted for acquisition expenses were $1.69 per basic and diluted share)
  • Book value per share increased 34.0% to $20.68 per share
  • Tangible book value per share increased 4.8% to $16.01 per share
  • 2019 cash dividend increased 8.9% to $0.61 per share

“I am proud of the significant accomplishments we achieved during 2019, which includes the successful completion of the Bank of Geneva acquisition, strong organic loan and deposit growth, and improvements in profitability.  As a result, 2019 was the fifth consecutive year of record assets and earnings,” stated Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer. “During 2019, we also developed a new three-year strategic plan and we have a clear roadmap to follow in 2020 and beyond, as we focus on our goal of becoming a financial institution with over $3 billion in assets.  We invested across our platform to build the necessary resources to support our growth initiatives and I am particularly pleased with the progress we made attracting, developing, and retaining key members of our leadership, lending and banking teams.  This will be an important initiative for F&M during 2020 and I look forward to reporting on our progress.  As we look to the future, I am encouraged by F&M’s position to consistently and profitably grow, while supporting our customers, local communities and employees.  I am excited by the direction we are headed and expect 2020 to be a year of execution and strong financial performance for F&M.” 

Income Statement
Net income for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, was $4.7 million, compared to $3.2 million for the same period last year.  Earnings per basic and diluted share for the 2019 fourth quarter was $0.43, compared to $0.34 for the same period last year.  2019 fourth quarter earnings included $0.02 per basic and diluted share of one-time acquisition related expenses and a 19.9% increase in the weighted average common shares outstanding due to the additional shares from the Limberlost acquisition.  2018’s fourth quarter earnings included one-time merger related expenses of $0.07 per basic and diluted share. 

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019, was $18.4 million, compared to $14.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.  Earnings per basic and diluted share for 2019 was $1.66, compared to $1.61 for the same period last year.  2019 earnings included $0.03 per basic and diluted share of one-time acquisition related expenses, and a 19.9% increase in the weighted average common shares outstanding due to the additional shares from the Limberlost acquisition.  2018’s earnings included one-time merger related expenses of $0.07 per basic and diluted share. 

Mr. Eller continued, “We ended 2019 with record annual and quarterly net income as a result of a 32.6% annual increase in net interest income after provision for loan losses and an 8.8% annual increase in noninterest income. For the year 2019, we worked hard and lowered our operating efficiency ratio to 60.96% at the Bank level, excluding acquisition and captive expenses.  We expect interest rates will remain low throughout 2020 as a result of Federal Reserve monetary policies, which we believe will put pressure on interest income across our industry.  We are focused on offsetting the macro related impact on interest income during 2020 by maintaining a stable net interest margin, increasing core deposits, driving loan growth and managing risk.” 

Deposits
At December 31, 2019, total deposits were $1.288 billion, an increase of 38.7% from December 31, 2018.  The significant organic deposit growth we have been experiencing continues to be due primarily to new product development that has allowed F&M to attract new customers and expand existing customer holdings. 

Loan Portfolio
Total loans, net at December 31, 2019, increased 44.3%, or by $372.2 million to $1.212 billion, compared to $839.6 million at December 31, 2018, and up 5.2%, or $59.8 million from $1.152 billion at September 30, 2019. The year-over-year improvement resulted primarily from the contribution of the Bank of Geneva acquisition and organic loan growth. 

“F&M’s market share increased throughout 2019 as we experienced strong organic loan and deposit growth and, for the month of December 2019 alone, net loans increased over $58 million. In addition, fourth quarter 2019 ended with the largest number of 1-4 family loans being closed in the last ten years.  Our strong loan and deposit growth are primarily due to our leading position in many of the markets we serve, our strong network of local bankers, and our compelling financial products and services.” 

“During 2019, we completed a comprehensive review of each loan from the Bank of Geneva merger.  As a result, our nonperforming assets to total assets increased from 0.10% at December 31, 2018, to 0.22% at December 31, 2019, and our over-30-day past due loans to total loans increased from 0.09% at December 31, 2018 to 0.18% at December 31, 2019.  Despite these increases, our net charge-offs to average loans was stable year-over-year and our overall asset quality remains significantly better than many of our peers. Provision expense for the fourth quarter was higher than previous quarters as we provided for the significant amount of organic loan growth and our reviewed and subsequently refinanced acquisition loans.  In addition, our allowance for loan and lease does not include a $2.1 million credit mark associated with the Limberlost acquisition, which further supports the future performance of our loan portfolio.  With stable asset quality and strong liquidity, we have significant capital to support our growth initiatives,” concluded Mr. Eller.   

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
Total stockholders’ equity increased 60.7% to $230.3 million at December 31, 2019, from $143.3 million at December 31, 2018.  At December 31, 2019, the company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.52%, compared to 12.81% at December 31, 2018.  The decline in the Tier 1 leverage ratio was primarily due to the added goodwill associated with the Limberlost acquisition. 

Tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $178.3 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $141.9 million at December 31, 2018.  On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2019, was $16.01 per share, compared to $15.28 per share at December 31, 2018. 

For 2019, we raised our dividend again.  The company declared cash dividends of $0.61 per share, an 8.9% increase over $0.56 per share declared in 2018.  For 2019, the dividend payout ratio was 36.59% compared to 25.18% for the same period last year.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. 
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) (Nasdaq: FMAO), is the holding company for the Farmers & Merchants State Bank, a local independent community bank with $1.6 billion in assets that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 30 offices. Our locations are in Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay and Steuben counties.

Safe harbor statement 
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions or capital market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures 
This press release includes disclosure of financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.

Company Contact:Investor and Media Contact:
Lars B. Eller
President and Chief Executive Officer
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
(419) 446-2501
leller@fm.bank		Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)
 
   Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended
   December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018		 December 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018
Interest Income               
Loans, including fees  $15,608  $15,202 $16,723 $14,680  $10,955  $62,213  $42,303 
Debt securities:               
U.S. Treasury and government agencies   840   972  816  713   630   3,341   2,478 
Municipalities   225   190  211  211   250   837   1,095 
Dividends   60   69  76  88   56   293   220 
Federal funds sold and other   416   579  457  170   112   1,622   333 
Total interest income   17,149   17,012  18,283  15,862   12,003   68,306   46,429 
Interest Expense               
Deposits   3,336   3,654  3,339  2,613   1,670   12,942   5,989 
Federal funds purchased and securities sold               
under agreements to repurchase   207   201  141  185   127   734   503 
Borrowed funds   270   257  269  287   20   1,083   80 
Total interest expense   3,813   4,112  3,749  3,085   1,817   14,759   6,572 
Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Loan Losses  13,336   12,900  14,534  12,777   10,186   53,547   39,857 
Provision for Loan Losses    728   247  133  30   105   1,138   324 
Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses  12,608   12,653  14,401  12,747   10,081   52,409   39,533 
Noninterest Income               
Customer service fees   1,732   1,722  1,694  1,578   1,612   6,726   5,935 
Other service charges and fees   1,132   1,179  1,091  1,041   1,032   4,443   4,181 
Net gain on sale of loans   119   260  196  102   140   677   757 
Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities  -   -  -  (26)  (19)  (26)  (9)
Total noninterest income   2,983   3,161  2,981  2,695   2,765   11,820   10,864 
Noninterest Expense               
Salaries and wages   4,029   4,158  3,830  4,312   3,834   16,329   13,760 
Employee benefits   1,410   1,331  1,223  1,594   1,102   5,558   4,115 
Net occupancy expense   406   630  614  667   451   2,317   1,757 
Furniture and equipment   596   720  763  696   450   2,775   2,110 
Data processing   396   482  376  1,299   318   2,553   1,318 
Franchise taxes   246   248  229  258   244   981   954 
ATM expense   434   416  418  447   368   1,715   1,340 
Advertising   340   587  382  260   218   1,569   887 
Net loss on sale of other assets owned   16   22  28  15   27   81   44 
FDIC assessment   (11)  -  98  96   77   183   326 
Mortgage servicing rights amortization   158   149  105  75   100   487   364 
Consulting fees   264   196  95  113   461   668   928 
Other general and administrative   1,482   1,667  1,551  1,679   1,167   6,379   4,318 
Total noninterest expense   9,766   10,606  9,712  11,511   8,817   41,595   32,221 
Income Before Income Taxes   5,825   5,208  7,670  3,931   4,029   22,634   18,176 
Income Taxes   1,102   933  1,490  707   836   4,232   3,227 
Net Income   4,723   4,275  6,180  3,224   3,193   18,402   14,949 
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax):               
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities  (472)  841  3,061  1,749   2,374   5,179   (1,058)
Reclassification adjustment for (gain) loss on sale of available-for-sale securities  -   -  -  26   19   26   9 
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities  (472)  841  3,061  1,775   2,393   5,205   (1,049)
Tax expense (benefit)   (99)  176  643  373   503   1,093   (220)
Other comprehensive income (loss)   (373)  665  2,418  1,402   1,890   4,112   (829)
Comprehensive Income  $4,350  $4,940 $8,598 $4,626  $5,083  $22,514  $14,120 
Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share  $0.43  $0.38 $0.56 $0.29  $0.34  $1.66  $1.61 
Dividends Declared  $0.16  $0.15 $0.15 $0.15  $0.15  $0.61  $0.56 
                



FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except share data)
 
   December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
   (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)  
Assets           
  Cash and due from banks $50,137  $103,188  $108,085  $48,740  $37,492 
  Federal funds sold  1,159   11,404   15,193   33,109   873 
Total cash and cash equivalents    51,296   114,592   123,278   81,849   38,365 
            
  Interest-bearing time deposits  4,309   4,554   4,509   4,509   4,019 
  Securities - available-for-sale  222,293   190,465   204,415   174,682   168,447 
  Other securities, at cost  5,810   5,789   5,789   5,789   3,679 
  Loans held for sale  4,248   606   1,909   859   495 
  Loans, net  1,211,771   1,151,937   1,084,448   1,091,829   839,599 
  Premises and equipment  26,351   25,990   26,013   25,205   22,615 
  Goodwill  47,340   47,340   47,340   47,340   4,074 
  Mortgage servicing rights  2,629   2,556   2,465   2,397   2,385 
  Other real estate owned  214   351   329   510   600 
  Bank owned life insurance  15,235   15,151   15,050   14,963   14,884 
  Other assets  15,834   15,549   15,002   15,729   17,001 
            
Total Assets $ 1,607,330  $ 1,574,880  $ 1,530,547  $ 1,465,661  $ 1,116,163 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Liabilities          
  Deposits          
Noninterest-bearing   $265,156  $261,719  $242,510  $236,847  $215,422 
Interest-bearing            
NOW accounts    423,655   430,646   430,505   418,773   298,254 
Savings    322,973   310,667   293,179   272,875   227,701 
Time    276,563   274,996   276,153   258,929   187,413 
Total deposits    1,288,347   1,278,028   1,242,347   1,187,424   928,790 
            
  Federal Funds Purchased and          
  securities sold under agreements to repurchase  48,073   30,056   27,102   25,521   32,181 
  Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances  24,806   24,669   24,532   24,682   - 
  Dividend payable  1,768   1,657   1,654   1,654   1,379 
  Accrued expenses and other liabilities  14,078   13,062   10,865   9,446   10,526 
Total liabilities    1,377,072   1,347,472   1,306,500   1,248,727   972,876 
            
Commitments and Contingencies          
            
Stockholders' Equity          
  Common stock - No par value 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued          
  and outstanding 12,230,000 shares 12/31/19, 10,400,000 shares 12/31/18   81,535   81,264   81,955   81,760   10,823 
  Treasury stock - 1,093,065 shares 12/31/19, 1,114,739 shares 12/31/18 (12,456)  (12,453)  (12,707)  (12,680)  (12,409)
  Retained earnings  160,081   157,126   153,993   149,466   147,887 
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  1,098   1,471   806   (1,612)  (3,014)
Total stockholders' equity    230,258   227,408   224,047   216,934   143,287 
            
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,607,330  $ 1,574,880  $ 1,530,547  $ 1,465,661  $ 1,116,163 
            



FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
                      
     For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended
Selected financial data December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018  December 31, 2019  December 31, 2018
Return on average assets  1.18%  1.10%  1.63%  1.00%  1.15%  1.23%  1.34%
Return on average equity  8.26%  7.54%  11.21%  7.16%  9.04%  8.26%  10.86%
Yield on earning assets  4.63%  4.74%  5.25%  4.80%  4.61%  4.85%  4.46%
Cost of interest bearing liabilities  1.40%  1.55%  1.45%  1.26%  0.96%  1.42%  0.86%
Net interest spread  3.23%  3.19%  3.80%  3.54%  3.65%  3.43%  3.60%
Net interest margin  3.60%  3.60%  4.18%  3.87%  3.92%  3.80%  3.83%
Efficiency  63.67%  65.86%  56.00%  73.11%  67.59%  63.42%  63.19%
Dividend payout ratio  43.34%  38.67%  26.78%  42.77%  43.16%  36.59%  25.18%
Tangible book value per share (1) $16.01  $15.68  $15.49  $14.90  $15.28       
Tier 1 capital to average assets  11.52%  11.45%  11.77%  13.35%  12.81%      
                      
               
Loans December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018      
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                     
Commercial real estate $551,309  $502,137  $443,257  $440,993  $419,784       
Agricultural real estate  199,105   200,791   193,768   191,752   68,609       
Consumer real estate  165,349   159,074   159,540   160,967   80,766       
Commercial and industrial  135,631   130,150   125,609   137,949   121,793       
Agricultural  111,820   110,270   113,755   112,898   108,495       
Consumer  49,237   49,552   48,952   47,647   41,953       
Other  8,314   8,167   7,341   7,392   5,889       
  Less: Net deferred loan fees and costs  (1,766)  (1,445)  (1,091)  (1,133)  (915)      
Total loans,net $1,218,999  $1,158,696  $1,091,131  $1,098,465  $846,374       
                      
               
Asset quality data December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018      
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                     
Nonaccrual loans $3,400  $3,275  $1,328  $1,188  $542       
Troubled debt restructuring $956  $1,051  $981  $102  $178       
90 day past due and accruing $-  $-  $-  $-  $-       
Nonperforming loans $3,400  $3,275  $1,328  $1,188  $542       
Other real estate owned $214  $351  $329  $510  $600       
Nonperforming assets $3,614  $3,626  $1,657  $1,698  $1,142       
                      
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                     
Allowance for loan and lease losses $7,228  $6,759  $6,964  $6,636  $6,755       
Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans  0.59%  0.58%  0.64%  0.60%  0.80%      
Net charge-offs:                     
  Quarter-to-date $295  $171  $86  $169  $84       
  Year-to-date $685  $426  $255  $169  $417       
Net charge-offs to average loans                     
  Quarter-to-date  0.03%  0.02%  0.01%  0.02%  0.01%      
  Year-to-date  0.06%  0.04%  0.02%  0.02%  0.05%      
Nonperforming loans/total loans  0.28%  0.28%  0.12%  0.11%  0.06%      
Allowance for loan and lease losses/nonperforming loans  187.17%  173.25%  375.51%  558.92%  1249.57%      
                      
(1) Tangible Equity = Stockholder Equity less goodwill and other intangibles (core deposit intangible, mortgage servicing rights and unrealized gain/loss on securities)      
                      



FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC.
NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(in thousands of dollars, except per share data)
PRO-FORMA EARNINGS PER SHARE
        
 Pro-forma Three Months Ended Pro-forma Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31,
  2019   2018   2019   2018 
Earnings per share       
Net income$4,732  $3,546  $19,431  $20,358 
Less: distributed earnings allocated to participating securities (14)  (14)  (51)  (52)
Less: undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities (25)  (16)  (95)  (119)
Net earnings available to common shareholders$4,693  $3,516  $19,285  $20,187 
        
Weighted average common shares outstanding including participating       
  securities 11,137,004   11,115,261   11,113,810   11,102,964 
Less: average unvested restricted shares (88,711)  (93,940)  (83,369)  (93,000)
Weighted average common shares outstanding 11,048,293   11,021,321   11,030,441   11,009,964 
Basic earnings and diluted per share$0.43  $0.32  $1.75  $1.83 
        
        



FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC.
NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(in thousands of dollars)
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME
        
 Non-GAAP Three Months Ended Non-GAAP Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31,
  2019   2018   2019   2018 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Net income as reported$4,723  $3,193  $18,402  $14,949 
Acquisition expenses 11   553   1,281   742 
Accretion/amortization fair value adjustments 289   -   (825)  - 
Tax effect (62)  (59)  (79)  (78)
Net income excluding acquisition and fair value adjustments$4,961  $3,687  $18,779  $15,613 
        



FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES 
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages) 
            
              
  For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended 
  December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 
Interest Earning Assets: Average Balance Interest/Dividends Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest/Dividends Yield/Rate 
Loans $1,174,748 $15,608 5.32% $836,055 $10,955 5.24% 
Taxable Investment Securities  165,745  975 2.35%  142,353  727 2.04% 
Tax-exempt Investment Securities  31,831  150 2.39%  43,307  209 2.44% 
Fed Funds Sold & Other  114,278  416 1.46%  24,469  112 1.83% 
Total Interest Earning Assets  1,486,602 $ 17,149 4.63%  1,046,184 $ 12,003 4.61% 
              
Nonearning Assets  111,367      65,904     
              
Total Assets $ 1,597,969     $ 1,112,088     
              
Interest Bearing Liabilities:             
Savings Deposits $758,594 $1,746 0.92%  541,786  956 0.71% 
Other Time Deposits  275,406  1,590 2.31%  185,734  714 1.54% 
Other Borrowed Money  24,715  270 4.37%  4,785  20 1.67% 
Fed Funds Purchased & Securities             
  Sold under Agreement to Repurch.  30,464  207 2.72%  25,752  127 1.97% 
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities $1,089,179 $ 3,813 1.40% $758,057 $ 1,817 0.96% 
              
Noninterest bearing Liabilities  280,027      212,714     
              
Stockholders Equity $ 228,763     $141,317     
              
Net Interest Income and interest rate spread   $13,336 3.23%   $10,186 3.65% 
              
Net Interest Margin     3.60%     3.92% 
              
  Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts   
              
              
  For the Twelve Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended 
  December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 
Interest Earning Assets: Average Balance Interest/Dividends   Average Balance Interest/Dividends   
Loans $1,129,231 $62,213 5.51% $831,614 $42,303 5.09% 
Taxable Investment Securities  163,777  3,832 2.34%  147,186  2,863 1.95% 
Tax-exempt Investment Securities  33,112  639 2.44%  48,059  930 2.45% 
Fed Funds Sold & Other  86,971  1,622 1.86%  21,218  333 1.57% 
Total Interest Earning Assets  1,413,091 $ 68,306 4.85%  1,048,077 $ 46,429 4.46% 
              
Nonearning Assets  86,119      64,136     
              
Total Assets $ 1,499,210     $ 1,112,213     
              
Interest Bearing Liabilities:             
Savings Deposits $720,879 $7,323 1.02%  551,746  3,453 0.63% 
Other Time Deposits  265,046  5,619 2.12%  183,512  2,536 1.38% 
Other Borrowed Money  25,538  1,083 4.24%  4,946  80 1.62% 
Fed Funds Purchased & Securities             
  Sold under Agreement to Repurch.  29,859  734 2.46%  26,252  503 1.92% 
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities $1,041,322 $ 14,759 1.42% $766,456  6,572 0.86% 
              
Noninterest bearing Liabilities  235,010      208,118     
              
Stockholders Equity $ 222,878     $137,639     
              
Net Interest Income and interest rate spread   $53,547 3.43%   $39,857 3.60% 
              
Net Interest Margin     3.80%     3.83% 
              
  Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts   
              

 



 







 