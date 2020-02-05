DALLAS, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE: WHG) today reported fourth quarter earnings. Highlights from the quarter include:

  • Revenues of $18.6 million compared with $19.9 million in the third quarter and $26.1 million a year ago.
  • Net income of $2.5 million compared with $1.1 million in the third quarter and $5.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP Economic Earnings of $5.4 million, compared with $3.9 million in the third quarter and $9.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
  • Our LargeCap Value, SMidCap, SmallCap Value, AllCap Value, Alternative Income, Emerging Markets, Emerging Markets SMidCap, Income Opportunity and Alternative Income strategies beat their primary benchmarks for the year, with our Alternative Income strategy achieving a top decile institutional ranking, and SMidCap, SmallCap Value and Income Opportunity strategies achieving top quartile institutional rankings.
  • Repurchased 42,171 shares of our common stock in the fourth quarter for an aggregate purchase price of $1.1 million, bringing the 2019 total to 85,559 shares repurchased for $2.4 million.
  • At year-end, Westwood had $100.1 million in cash and short-term investments, stockholders' equity of $148.3 million and no debt.

Revenues of $18.6 million decreased $7.5 million from last year's fourth quarter on lower average assets (AUM) due to net outflows, partially offset by market appreciation. Revenues were lower than the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to lower other revenues.

AUM at December 31, 2019 totaled $15.2 billion, versus $16.6 billion at December 31, 2018 and $15.0 billion at September 30, 2019. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to Institutional net outflows; the increase from the third quarter 2019 was primarily due to market appreciation.

Fourth quarter 2019 net income of $2.5 million was lower than fourth quarter 2018 net income of $5.4 million primarily due to lower revenues and foreign currency transaction losses, partially offset by lower incentive compensation expense and by unrealized gains on private investments. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 compared to $0.64 for the fourth quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP Economic Earnings were $5.4 million, or $0.64 per share, a decrease from $9.5 million, or $1.12 per share, in 2018's fourth quarter.

Fourth quarter 2019 net income of $2.5 million increased from third quarter 2019 net income of $1.1 million due to unrealized gains on private investments, partially offset by foreign currency transaction losses. Diluted EPS of $0.30 compared to $0.13 for the third quarter. Non-GAAP Economic Earnings were $5.4 million, or $0.64 per share, up from $3.9 million, or $0.46 per share for the third quarter.

Fiscal year 2019 revenues of $84.1 million were lower than 2018 revenues of $122.3 million due to a $32.3 million decrease in asset-based advisory fees and a $3.5 million decrease in Trust fees, both reflecting lower average AUM, and a $2.2 million decrease in performance-based advisory fees.

2019 net income of $5.9 million decreased from $26.8 million in 2018 primarily due to lower revenues and foreign currency transaction losses, offset by lower incentive compensation expense and unrealized gains on private investments. Diluted EPS of $0.70 compared with $3.13 for 2018. Economic EPS of $2.15 compared with $5.14 in 2018.

Brian Casey, Westwood’s President and CEO, commented, “We were very pleased to see all of our US Value and Multi-Asset strategies delivering some of their best years of outperformance. Our institutional sales team continues to ramp up activity, and our intermediary sales group posted its best monthly sales for the past three years in December. Our progress in developing distribution and creating efficiencies through technological innovation validates the investments we have been making to reposition our platform for long term growth. We are very encouraged that attractive M&A opportunities continue to surface, and our business platform is well positioned for an accretive acquisition. We fully expect our business to resume its growth trajectory through emerging and proven avenues. To increase our financial flexibility, we are shifting our capital return approach for shareholders by increasing our current available share repurchase program by $10 million to a total of $12.9 million while reducing our dividend payout."

Westwood’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per common share, payable on April 1, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 6, 2020.

Economic Earnings and Economic EPS are non-GAAP performance measures and are explained and reconciled with the most comparable GAAP numbers in the attached tables.

Westwood will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 results and other business matters at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today. To join the conference call, dial 877-303-6235 (U.S. and Canada) or 631-291-4837 (international). The conference call can also be accessed via our Investor Relations page at westwoodgroup.com and will be available for replay through February 13, 2020 by dialing 855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international) and entering the passcode 3591568.

About Westwood

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. provides investment management services to institutional investors, private wealth clients and financial intermediaries. The firm has $15.2 billion in assets under management, of which $2.3 billion are in values-based, global-sanctions compliant and socially responsible investment mandates as of December 31, 2019. Westwood offers a range of investment strategies including U.S. equities, Multi-Asset, Emerging Markets equities, Global Convertible securities and Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) portfolios. Access to these strategies is available through separate accounts, the Westwood Funds® family of mutual funds, UCITS funds and other pooled vehicles. Westwood benefits from significant, broad-based employee ownership and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WHG.” Based in Dallas, Westwood also maintains offices in Toronto, Boston and Houston.

For more information on Westwood, please visit westwoodgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not purely historical facts, including, without limitation, statements about our expected future financial position, results of operations or cash flows, as well as other statements including without limitation, words such as “anticipate,” “forecast,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “goal,” “may,” “target,” “designed,” “on track,” “comfortable with,” “optimistic” and other similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results and the timing of some events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation: the composition and market value of our assets under management; regulations adversely affecting the financial services industry; competition in the investment management industry; our assets under management include investments in foreign companies; our ability to develop and market new investment strategies successfully; our relationships with current and potential customers; our ability to retain qualified personnel; our ability to perform operational tasks; our ability to maintain effective cyber security; our ability to identify and execute on our strategic initiatives; our ability to select and oversee third party vendors; our ability to maintain effective information systems; litigation risks; our ability to properly address conflicts of interest; our ability to maintain adequate insurance coverage; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal controls; our ability to maintain our fee structure in light of competitive fee pressures; our relationships with investment consulting firms; the significant concentration of our revenues in a small number of customers; and the other risks detailed from time to time in Westwood’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2019. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Westwood is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)
(unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
 December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 December 31,
2018
REVENUES:     
Advisory fees:     
Asset-based$12,768  $13,164  $19,388 
Performance-based310  154   
Trust fees6,219  6,281  6,688 
Other, net(681) 293  43 
Total revenues18,616  19,892  26,119 
      
EXPENSES:     
Employee compensation and benefits12,092  12,072  13,102 
Sales and marketing518  506  535 
Westwood mutual funds674  916  842 
Information technology2,150  2,017  2,350 
Professional services1,064  940  1,106 
General and administrative2,363  2,317  2,264 
(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions712  (402) (1,968)
Total expenses19,573  18,366  18,231 
Net operating income(957) 1,526  7,888 
Unrealized gains on private investments3,296     
Investment income1,318     
Other income34  33   
Income before income taxes3,691  1,559  7,888 
Provision for income taxes1,150  442  2,475 
Net income$2,541  $1,117  $5,413 
Other comprehensive income (loss):     
Foreign currency translation adjustments856  (482) (2,057)
Total comprehensive income$3,397  $635  $3,356 
      
Earnings per share:     
Basic$0.30  $0.13  $0.65 
Diluted$0.30  $0.13  $0.64 
      
Weighted average shares outstanding:     
Basic 8,389,322   8,432,598   8,383,972 
Diluted 8,449,689   8,470,673   8,503,522 
      
Economic Earnings$5,418  $3,871  $9,515 
Economic EPS$0.64  $0.46  $1.12 
      
Dividends declared per share$0.72  $0.72  $0.72 


WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)
(unaudited)
 
 Year Ended December 31,
 2019 2018
REVENUES:   
Advisory fees:   
Asset-based$57,033  $89,367 
Performance-based764  2,984 
Trust fees25,483  28,953 
Other, net799  996 
Total revenues84,079  122,300 
    
EXPENSES:   
Employee compensation and benefits50,152  59,959 
Sales and marketing2,068  1,936 
Westwood mutual funds3,097  3,808 
Information technology8,426  9,103 
Professional services4,322  4,783 
General and administrative9,516  9,564 
(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions1,854  (2,791)
Total expenses79,435  86,362 
Net operating income4,644  35,938 
Gain on sale of operations  524 
Unrealized gains on private investments3,296   
Investment income1,318   
Other income144   
Income before income taxes9,402  36,462 
Provision for income taxes3,491  9,711 
Net income$5,911  $26,751 
Other comprehensive income (loss):   
Foreign currency translation adjustments1,940  (3,119)
Total comprehensive income$7,851  $23,632 
    
Earnings per share:   
Basic$0.70  $3.20 
Diluted$0.70  $3.13 
    
Weighted average shares outstanding:   
Basic 8,408,017   8,365,360 
Diluted 8,463,239   8,547,370 
    
Economic Earnings$18,179  $43,943 
Economic EPS$2.15  $5.14 
    
Dividends declared per share$2.88  $2.76 


WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except par value and share amounts)
(unaudited)
 
 December 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018
ASSETS   
Current Assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$49,766  $52,449 
Accounts receivable13,177  18,429 
Investments, at fair value50,324  65,781 
Prepaid income taxes1,150  349 
Other current assets2,544  2,731 
Total current assets116,961  139,739 
Investments8,154  5,425 
Noncurrent investments at fair value4,238   
Goodwill19,804  19,804 
Deferred income taxes2,216  5,102 
Operating lease right-of-use assets7,562  8,698 
Intangible assets, net15,256  15,961 
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $7,395 and $6,4624,152  4,454 
Other long-term assets364   
Total assets$178,707  $199,183 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
Current Liabilities:   
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities$2,145  $2,518 
Dividends payable7,362  7,710 
Compensation and benefits payable9,975  15,102 
Operating lease liabilities1,584  1,432 
Income taxes payable289  365 
Total current liabilities21,355  27,127 
Accrued dividends1,303  1,576 
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities7,762  9,331 
Total long-term liabilities9,065  10,907 
Total liabilities30,420  38,034 
    
Stockholders’ Equity:   
Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 25,000,000 shares, issued 10,306,570 and outstanding 8,881,086 shares at December 31, 2019; issued 10,182,583 and outstanding 8,904,902 shares at December 31, 2018103  102 
Additional paid-in capital203,441  194,116 
Treasury stock, at cost – 1,425,483 shares at December 31, 2019; 1,277,681 shares at December 31, 2018(63,281) (58,711)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(2,943) (4,883)
Retained earnings10,967  30,525 
Total stockholders’ equity148,287  161,149 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$178,707  $199,183 


WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
 Year ended December 31,
 2019 2018
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:   
Net income$5,911  $26,751 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation898  867 
Amortization of intangible assets1,726  1,672 
Unrealized (gains) losses on investments(3,650) 737 
Stock-based compensation expense10,305  15,283 
Deferred income taxes2,906  (1,749)
Gain on sale of operations  (524)
Non-cash lease expense1,151  1,062 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Net (purchases) sales of investments – trading securities15,811  (15,194)
Accounts receivable5,404  2,678 
Other current assets(608) 3,755 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities(382) (644)
Compensation and benefits payable(5,018) (3,636)
Income taxes payable(849) 1,643 
Other liabilities(1,433) (1,217)
Net cash provided by operating activities32,172  31,484 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:   
Purchases of property, equipment and other(593) (991)
Proceeds from Omaha divestiture  10,013 
Purchases of investments(3,671) (5,425)
Additions to internally developed software(584)  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities(4,848) 3,597 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:   
Purchases of treasury stock(2,414) (4,000)
Purchases of treasury stock for employee stock plans(980) (726)
Restricted stock returned for payment of taxes(2,387) (4,768)
Cash dividends(26,089) (24,621)
Net cash used in financing activities(31,870) (34,115)
Effect of currency rate changes on cash1,863  (2,766)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS(2,683) (1,800)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period52,449  54,249 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period$49,766  $52,449 
    
Supplemental cash flow information:   
Cash paid during the period for income taxes$1,431  $9,766 
Accrued dividends$8,666  $9,286 
Tenant allowance included in Property and equipment$  $237 


WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Net Income to Economic Earnings
(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)
(unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
 December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 December 31,
2018
Net Income$2,541  $1,117  $5,413 
Add: Stock-based compensation expense2,373  2,249  3,625 
Add: Intangible amortization445  445  417 
Add: Tax benefit from goodwill amortization59  60  60 
Economic Earnings$5,418  $3,871  $9,515 
      
Diluted weighted average shares 8,449,689   8,470,673   8,503,522 
Economic EPS$0.64  $0.46  $1.12 


 Year Ended December 31,
 2019 2018
Net Income$5,911  $26,751 
Add: Stock-based compensation expense10,305  15,283 
Add: Intangible amortization1,726  1,672 
Add: Tax benefit from goodwill amortization237  237 
Economic Earnings$18,179  $43,943 
    
Diluted weighted average shares 8,463,239   8,547,370 
Economic EPS$2.15  $5.14 
        

As supplemental information, we are providing non-GAAP performance measures that we refer to as Economic Earnings and Economic EPS. We provide these measures in addition to, not as a substitute for, net income and earnings per share, which are reported on a GAAP basis. Management reviews Economic Earnings and Economic EPS to evaluate Westwood’s ongoing performance, allocate resources, and review our dividend policy. We believe that these non-GAAP performance measures, while not substitutes for GAAP net income or earnings per share, are useful for management and investors when evaluating Westwood’s underlying operating and financial performance and its available resources. We do not advocate that investors consider these non-GAAP measures without also considering financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We define Economic Earnings as net income plus non-cash equity-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and deferred taxes related to goodwill. Although depreciation on fixed assets is a non-cash expense, we do not add it back when calculating Economic Earnings because depreciation charges represent an allocation of the decline in the value of the related assets that will ultimately require replacement. In addition, we do not adjust Economic Earnings for tax deductions related to restricted stock expense or amortization of intangible assets. Economic EPS represents Economic Earnings divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding.