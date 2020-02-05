READING, Pa., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerSys (NYSE: ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, announced today results for its third quarter fiscal 2020, which ended on December 29, 2019.



Net earnings attributable to EnerSys stockholders (“Net earnings”) for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 were $27.3 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, which included an unfavorable highlighted net of tax impact of $17.2 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, from highlighted items described in further detail in the tables shown below, reconciling non-GAAP adjusted financial measures to reported amounts.

Net earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 were $48.4 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, which included an unfavorable highlighted net of tax impact of $2.0 million, or $0.05 per diluted share from highlighted items described in further detail in the tables shown below, reconciling non-GAAP adjusted financial measures to reported amounts.

Excluding these highlighted items, adjusted Net earnings per diluted share for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, on a non-GAAP basis, were $1.04, which compared to guidance of $1.12 to $1.16 per diluted share for the third quarter given by the Company on November 6, 2019.

Our third quarter results were impacted by the fire in the formation area of our Richmond, KY motive power facility in late September, near the end of our second quarter. We adjusted our guidance for the anticipated negative impact on the third quarter from this fire by approximately $20 million in revenue. Due to complications in providing continuous electrical power to the facility during clean up and demolition, our impact was approximately $30 million in revenue. Our guidance for the fourth quarter does include an expected recovery on our business interruption coverage of approximately $15 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for lost sales in the second and third quarters.

These earnings compare to the prior year third quarter adjusted Net earnings of $1.17 per diluted share. Please refer to the section included herein under the heading “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a discussion of the Company’s use of non-GAAP adjusted financial information, which include tables reconciling GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted financial measures for the quarters ended December 29, 2019 and December 30, 2018.

Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 were $763.7 million, an increase of 12% from the prior year third quarter net sales of $680.0 million and a 0.2% sequential quarterly increase from the second quarter of fiscal 2020 net sales of $762.1 million. The increase was the result of a 20% increase from the Alpha and NorthStar acquisitions, partially offset by a 5% decrease in organic volume, a 2% decrease in pricing and a 1% decrease in foreign currency translation impact. Sequentially, quarterly change was flat.

The Company’s operating results for its business segments for the third quarters of fiscal 2020 and 2019 are as follows:

Quarter ended ($ millions) December 29, 2019 December 30, 2018 Net sales by segment Americas $ 503.1 $ 402.0 EMEA 202.3 217.8 Asia 58.3 60.2 Total net sales $ 763.7 $ 680.0 Operating earnings Americas $ 49.7 $ 49.8 EMEA 13.4 17.1 Asia 0.6 0.7 Inventory step up to fair value relating to recent acquisitions - Americas (2.5 ) (3.7 ) Inventory step up to fair value relating to recent acquisition - EMEA (1.3 ) — Restructuring charges - Americas (1.3 ) (0.6 ) Restructuring and other exit charges - EMEA (7.7 ) (4.4 ) Restructuring charges - Asia (0.4 ) (0.4 ) Legal proceedings settlement income - EMEA — 2.8 Gain on sale of facility - EMEA — 0.5 Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisitions - Americas (7.1 ) — Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisitions - EMEA (0.8 ) — ERP system implementation and other - Americas 0.9 (1.6 ) Acquisition activity expense - Americas (0.4 ) (10.2 ) Total operating earnings $ 43.1 $ 50.0

EMEA - Europe, Middle East and Africa

Net earnings for the nine months of fiscal 2020 were $138.6 million, or $3.23 per diluted share, which included an unfavorable net of tax impact of $14.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, from cash and non-cash charges from highlighted items described in further detail in the tables shown below, reconciling non-GAAP adjusted financial measures to reported amounts.

Net earnings for the nine months of fiscal 2019 were $141.7 million, or $3.31 per diluted share, which included an unfavorable net of tax impact of $8.3 million or $0.19 per diluted share from cash and non-cash charges highlighted items described in further detail in the tables shown below, reconciling non-GAAP adjusted financial measures to reported amounts.

Adjusted Net earnings for the nine months of fiscal 2020, on a non-GAAP basis, were $3.57 per diluted share. This compares to the prior year nine months adjusted Net earnings of $3.50 per diluted share. Please refer to the section included herein under the heading “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a discussion of the Company's use of non-GAAP adjusted financial information.

Net sales for the nine months of fiscal 2020 were $2,306.0 million, an increase of 15% from the net sales of $2,011.4 million in the comparable period in fiscal 2019. This increase was the result of a 22% increase from the Alpha and NorthStar acquisitions, partially offset by a 4% decrease in organic volume, a 2% decrease in foreign currency translation impact and a 1% decrease in pricing.

The Company's operating results for its business segments for the nine months of fiscal years 2020 and 2019 are as follows:

Nine months ended ($ millions) December 29, 2019 December 30, 2018 Net sales by segment Americas $ 1,545.1 $ 1,183.1 EMEA 588.3 632.3 Asia 172.6 196.0 Total net sales $ 2,306.0 $ 2,011.4 Operating earnings Americas $ 173.1 $ 149.8 EMEA 42.4 48.1 Asia 0.8 4.5 Inventory step up to fair value relating to recent acquisitions - Americas (2.5 ) (3.7 ) Inventory step up to fair value relating to recent acquisition - EMEA (1.3 ) — Inventory adjustment relating to exit activities - Asia — (0.5 ) Restructuring charges - Americas (2.4 ) (0.6 ) Restructuring and other exit charges - EMEA (9.0 ) (6.6 ) Restructuring charges - Asia (1.2 ) (0.5 ) Fixed asset write-off relating to exit activities and other - Americas (5.5 ) — Fixed asset write-off relating to exit activities - Asia — (0.6 ) Legal proceedings settlement income - EMEA — 2.8 Gain on sale of facility - EMEA — 0.5 Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisitions - Americas (17.7 ) — Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisitions - EMEA (0.8 ) — ERP system implementation and other - Americas (4.1 ) (3.0 ) Acquisition activity expense - Americas (1.7 ) (12.7 ) Total operating earnings $ 170.1 $ 177.5

EMEA - Europe, Middle East and Africa

“Our underlying business performance, absent the impact of the fire remains in line with our expectations,” stated David M. Shaffer, President and Chief Executive Officer of EnerSys. “With the NorthStar integration and high speed line implementation well underway, we remain confident about the positive impact that our additional TPPL capacity and opportunities in the Transportation, Systems, and premium Motive markets will have on our future results.” Mr. Shaffer added, “Our fourth quarter guidance for non-GAAP adjusted net earnings per diluted share is between $1.43 to $1.47, which excludes an expected charge of $0.25 primarily from highlighted items related to restructuring programs and amortization of Alpha's and NorthStar's identified intangible assets, but includes the $0.30 business interruption recovery previously mentioned.”

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, ("GAAP"). EnerSys' management uses the non-GAAP measure “adjusted Net earnings” as applicable, in their analysis of the Company's performance. This measure, as used by EnerSys in past quarters and years, adjusts Net earnings determined in accordance with GAAP to reflect changes in financial results associated with the Company's restructuring initiatives and other highlighted charges and income items. Management believes the presentation of this financial measure reflecting these non-GAAP adjustments provides important supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of the Company as distinct from results that include items that are not indicative of ongoing operating results and overall business performance; in particular, those charges that the Company incurs as a result of restructuring activities, impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles and other assets, acquisition activities and those charges and credits that are not directly related to operating unit performance, such as significant legal proceedings, ERP system implementation, amortization of Alpha and NorthStar related intangible assets and tax valuation allowance changes, including those related to the adoption of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the United States and the Federal Act on Tax Reform and AHV Financing in Switzerland. Because these charges are not incurred as a result of ongoing operations, or are incurred as a result of a potential or previous acquisition, they are not as helpful a measure of the performance of our underlying business, particularly in light of their unpredictable nature and are difficult to forecast.

Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated using the applicable statutory tax rate for the jurisdictions in which the charges (benefits) are incurred, while taking into consideration any valuation allowances. For those items which are non-taxable, the tax expense (benefit) is calculated at 0%.

This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for Net earnings determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Management believes that this non-GAAP supplemental information will be helpful in understanding the Company's ongoing operating results. This supplemental presentation should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by similar adjustments to Net earnings determined in accordance with GAAP.

Included below is a reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted financial measures to reported amounts. Non-GAAP adjusted Net earnings are calculated excluding restructuring and other highlighted charges and credits. The following tables provide additional information regarding certain non-GAAP measures:

Quarter ended (in millions, except share and per share amounts) December 29, 2019 December 30, 2018 Net Earnings reconciliation As reported Net Earnings $ 27.3 $ 48.4 Non-GAAP adjustments: Inventory step up to fair value relating to recent acquisitions 3.8 (1) 3.7 (1) Restructuring, exit and other charges 9.4 (2) 5.4 (2) Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisitions 7.9 (3) — ERP system implementation and other (0.9 ) (4) 1.6 (4) Legal proceedings settlement income — (2.8 ) (5) Gain on sale of facility — (0.5 ) (6) Acquisition activity expense 0.4 (7) 10.2 (7) Income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments (3.4 ) (2.2 ) Tax Act — (13.4 ) Non-GAAP adjusted Net Earnings $ 44.5 $ 50.4 Outstanding shares used in per share calculations Basic 42,286,641 42,337,459 Diluted 42,838,969 43,102,598 Non-GAAP adjusted Net Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.05 $ 1.19 Diluted $ 1.04 $ 1.17 Reported Net Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.65 $ 1.14 Diluted $ 0.64 $ 1.12 Dividends per common share $ 0.175 $ 0.175

The following table provides the regional allocation of the non-GAAP adjustments shown in the reconciliation above:

Quarter ended ($ millions) December 29, 2019 December 30, 2018 Pre-tax Pre-tax (1) Inventory step up to fair value relating to recent acquisitions - Americas $ 2.5 $ 3.7 (1) Inventory step up to fair value relating to recent acquisitions - EMEA 1.3 — (2) Restructuring charges - Americas 1.3 0.6 (2) Restructuring and other exit charges - EMEA 7.7 4.4 (2) Restructuring charges - Asia 0.4 0.4 (3) Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisitions - Americas 7.1 — (3) Amortization of identified intangible asset from recent acquisitions - EMEA 0.8 — (4) ERP system implementation and other - Americas (0.9 ) 1.6 (5) Legal proceedings settlement income - EMEA — (2.8 ) (6) Gain on sale of facility - EMEA — (0.5 ) (7) Acquisition activity expense - Americas 0.4 10.2 Total Non-GAAP adjustments $ 20.6 $ 17.6





EMEA - Europe, Middle East and Africa





Nine months ended (in millions, except share and per share amounts) December 29, 2019 December 30, 2018 Net Earnings reconciliation As reported Net Earnings $ 138.6 $ 141.7 Non-GAAP adjustments: Inventory step up to fair value relating to recent acquisitions 3.8 (1) 3.7 (1) Restructuring, exit and other charges 18.1 (2) 8.8 (2) Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisitions 18.5 (3) — ERP system implementation and other 4.1 (4) 3.0 (4) Legal proceedings settlement income — (2.8 ) (5) Gain on sale of facility — (0.5 ) (6) Acquisition activity expense 1.7 (7) 12.7 (7) Income tax effect of above non-GAAP adjustments (10.7 ) (3.7 ) Tax Act — (13.4 ) Swiss Tax Reform (21.0 ) — Adjustment to foreign tax valuation allowance — 0.5 Non-GAAP adjusted Net Earnings $ 153.1 $ 150.0 Outstanding shares used in per share calculations Basic 42,445,006 42,161,163 Diluted 42,888,495 42,816,762 Non-GAAP adjusted Net Earnings per share: Basic $ 3.61 $ 3.56 Diluted $ 3.57 $ 3.50 Reported Net Earnings per share: Basic $ 3.27 $ 3.36 Diluted $ 3.23 $ 3.31 Dividends per common share $ 0.525 $ 0.525

The following table provides the regional allocation of the non-GAAP adjustments shown in the reconciliation above:

Nine months ended ($ millions) December 29, 2019 December 30, 2018 Pre-tax Pre-tax (1) Inventory step up to fair value relating to recent acquisitions - Americas $ 2.5 $ 3.7 (1) Inventory step up to fair value relating to recent acquisitions - EMEA 1.3 — (2) Inventory adjustment relating to exit activities - Asia — 0.5 (2) Restructuring charges - Americas 2.4 0.6 (2) Restructuring and other exit charges - EMEA 9.0 6.6 (2) Restructuring charges - Asia 1.2 0.5 (2) Fixed asset write-off relating to exit activities and other - Americas 5.5 — (2) Fixed asset write-off relating to exit activities - Asia — 0.6 (3) Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisitions - Americas 17.7 — (3) Amortization of identified intangible assets from recent acquisition - EMEA 0.8 — (4) ERP system implementation and other - Americas 4.1 3.0 (5) Legal proceedings settlement income - EMEA — (2.8 ) (6) Gain on sale of facility - EMEA — (0.5 ) (7) Acquisition activity expense - Americas 1.7 12.7 Total Non-GAAP adjustments $ 46.2 $ 24.9





EMEA - Europe, Middle East and Africa

Summary of Earnings (Unaudited)

(In millions, except share and per share data)

Quarter ended December 29, 2019 December 30, 2018 Net sales $ 763.7 $ 680.0 Gross profit 185.3 164.6 Operating expenses 132.8 112.0 Restructuring, exit and other charges 9.4 5.4 Legal proceedings settlement income — (2.8 ) Operating earnings 43.1 50.0 Earnings before income taxes 32.6 42.9 Income tax expense (benefit) 5.3 (5.7 ) Net earnings attributable to EnerSys stockholders $ 27.3 $ 48.4 Net reported earnings per common share attributable to EnerSys stockholders: Basic $ 0.65 $ 1.14 Diluted $ 0.64 $ 1.12 Dividends per common share $ 0.175 $ 0.175 Weighted-average number of common shares used in reported earnings per share calculations: Basic 42,286,641 42,337,459 Diluted 42,838,969 43,102,598





Nine months ended December 29, 2019 December 30, 2018 Net sales $ 2,306.0 $ 2,011.4 Gross profit 584.1 490.8 Operating expenses 395.9 307.8 Restructuring, exit and other charges 18.1 8.3 Legal proceedings settlement income — (2.8 ) Operating earnings 170.1 177.5 Earnings before income taxes 139.6 158.4 Income tax expense 1.0 16.4 Net earnings attributable to EnerSys stockholders $ 138.6 $ 141.7 Net reported earnings per common share attributable to EnerSys stockholders: Basic $ 3.27 $ 3.36 Diluted $ 3.23 $ 3.31 Dividends per common share $ 0.53 $ 0.525 Weighted-average number of common shares used in reported earnings per share calculations: Basic 42,445,006 42,161,163 Diluted 42,888,495 42,816,762

