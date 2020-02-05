ALHAMBRA, Calif., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of mixed-signal products that provide the foundation for today’s leading-edge aerospace & defense systems and high-speed communication networks, today announced results for its fiscal 2020 first quarter ended December 31, 2019 (1Q20). Management will host a conference call to discuss financial and business results tomorrow, Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

Consolidated revenue was $25.5 million, a 5% sequential-quarter increase, and comprised $13.7 million from the Aerospace and Defense segment and $11.8 million from the Broadband segment. Net loss on a GAAP basis was $1.3 million and on a non-GAAP basis was $1.8 million, compared with a net loss of $15.0 million and $7.7 million in the prior quarter, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA was positive $0.2 million.

“EMCORE delivered solid results in the first quarter, with significantly improved operating performance, as well as break-even Adjusted EBITDA two quarters ahead of schedule,” said Jeff Rittichier, EMCORE’s President and CEO. “While there is still much work to be done this year to further improve our operations, including the completion of our move to EMS manufacturing for our Cable TV products, we believe we are off to a good start and are pleased with the progress we have made thus far.”

Consolidated Results

Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 + increase / 1Q20 4Q19 - decrease Revenue $25.5M $24.3M +$1.2M Gross Margin (1) 29% -1%

+30% Operating Expenses (1) (2) $8.9M $14.4M +$5.5M Operating Margin (1) (2) -6%

-60%

+54%

Net Income (Loss) (1) (2) ($1.3M) ($15.0M) +$13.7M Earnings (Loss) Per Share (1) (2) ($ 0.05)

($ 0.52)

+$0.47 Non-GAAP Gross Margin (3) 30% 19% +11%

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (3) $9.4M $12.4M -$3.0M Non-GAAP Operating Margin (3) -7%

-32%

+25%

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) (3) ($1.8M) ($7.7M) +$5.9M Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share (3) ($0.06)

($0.27)

+$0.21 Adjusted EBITDA (3) $0.2M ($5.7M) +$5.9M Ending Cash and Cash Equivalents $15.4M $22.0M -$6.6M Current Borrowings from Credit Facility $4.5M $5.5M -$1.0M (1) 4Q19 includes $4.8M of non-recurring net charges related to the transitioning of the CATV business to EMS manufacturing (2) 1Q20 includes $1.6M of non-operating gains on the sale of CATV production assets (3) Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press release for complete GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures

Aerospace and Defense (A&D) Segment



A&D’s sequential-quarter revenue slightly decreased due to lower sales of Fiber Optic Gyroscopes, largely offset by increased Quartz MEMS and Defense Optoelectronics revenue. A&D’s gross margin increase was driven by improved Quartz MEMS and Defense Optoelectronic margins.

Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 + increase / 1Q20 4Q19 - decrease A&D Segment Revenue $13.7M $14.0M -$0.3M A&D Segment Gross Margin 33% 20% +13% A&D Segment R&D Expense $4.0M $4.7M -$0.7M A&D Segment Profit $0.5M ($1.9M) +$2.4M Non-GAAP A&D Segment Gross Margin (1) 33% 21% +12% Non-GAAP A&D Segment R&D Expense (1) $3.9M $4.6M -$0.7M Non-GAAP A&D Segment Profit $0.7M ($1.7M) +$2.4M (1) Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press release for complete GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures

Broadband Segment

Broadband’s sequential-quarter revenue increase was driven by increased sales across the full portfolio of product lines including CATV, Chips, and Wireless. Broadband’s gross margin increase, excluding a 4Q19 $4.7 million non-recurring charge related to the transitioning of the CATV business, was driven by a more favorable mix and lower costs.

Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 + increase / 1Q20 4Q19 - decrease Broadband Segment Revenue $11.8M $10.3M +$1.5M Broadband Segment Gross Margin (1) 26% -29% +55% Broadband Segment R&D Expense $0.7M $1.8M -$1.1M Broadband Segment Profit $2.3M -$4.8M $7.1M Non-GAAP Broadband Segment Gross Margin (2) 26% 17% +9% Non-GAAP Broadband Segment R&D Expense (2) $0.6M $1.7M -$1.1M Non-GAAP Broadband Segment Profit $2.5M $0.1M +$2.4M (1) 4Q19 includes a $4.7M non-recurring charge related to the transitioning of the CATV business (2) Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press release for complete GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures

Business Outlook

The Company expects revenue for the fiscal second quarter ending March 31, 2020 (2Q20) to be in the range of $23 million to $25 million.

EMCORE CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the three months ended December 31, 2019 2018 Revenue $ 25,482 $ 24,001 Cost of revenue 18,008 18,193 Gross profit 7,474 5,808 Operating expense: Selling, general, and administrative 5,887 7,593 Research and development 4,642 4,019 Gain on sale of assets (1,602 ) — Total operating expense 8,927 11,612 Operating loss (1,453 ) (5,804 ) Other income: Interest (expense) income, net (15 ) 267 Foreign exchange gain 147 14 Total other income 132 281 Loss before income tax expense (1,321 ) (5,523 ) Income tax expense (14 ) (15 ) Net loss $ (1,335 ) $ (5,538 ) Foreign exchange translation adjustment (36 ) 14 Comprehensive loss $ (1,371 ) $ (5,524 ) Per share data: Net loss per basic and diluted share $ (0.05 ) $ (0.20 ) Weighted-average number of basic and diluted shares outstanding 28,832 27,534







EMCORE CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of As of December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,356 $ 21,574 Restricted cash 30 403 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $258 and $148, respectively 19,279 18,497 Contract assets 1,625 1,055 Inventory 25,095 24,051 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,983 6,389 Assets held for sale 1,678 — Total current assets 68,047 71,969 Property, plant, and equipment, net 33,996 37,223 Goodwill 69 69 ROU assets 4,586 — Other intangible assets, net 229 239 Other non-current assets 62 62 Total assets $ 106,989 $ 109,562 LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Borrowings from credit facility $ 4,459 $ 5,497 Accounts payable 10,796 10,701 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,929 14,521 ROU liability - current 823 — Total current liabilities 25,007 30,719 ROU liability - non-current 3,882 — Asset retirement obligations 1,898 1,890 Other long-term liabilities 73 207 Total liabilities 30,860 32,816 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13) Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 35,858 shares issued and 28,948 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2019; 35,803 shares issued and 28,893 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2019 740,680 739,926 Treasury stock at cost; 6,910 shares (47,721 ) (47,721 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 914 950 Accumulated deficit (617,744 ) (616,409 ) Total shareholders’ equity 76,129 76,746 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 106,989 $ 109,562







EMCORE CORPORATION

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 1Q20 4Q19 Gross Profit $ 7,493 $ (232 ) Gross Margin 29% -1% Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 136 128 Asset retirement obligation (ARO) accretion 8 14 Amortization of acquired intangibles 9 11 CATV transition - inventory adjustment — 4,714 Total adjustments 153 4,867 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 7,646 $ 4,635 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 30% 19%





Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 1Q20 4Q19 Operating Expenses $ 8,927 $ 14,376 Stock-based compensation (666 ) (655 ) Acquisition-related expenses (40 ) (146 ) Severance and restructuring charges — (86 ) CATV transition - severance charges (204 ) (388 ) CATV transition - gain on sale of asset 1,583 302 Litigation-related expenses & arbitration ruling (204 ) (1,022 ) Gain/loss due to change in ARO estimate (26 ) Gain/loss on sale of assets 19 — Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 9,415 $ 12,355





Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 1Q20 4Q19 Operating Profit $ (1,453 ) $ (14,608 ) Operating Margin -6% -60% Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 802 783 Asset retirement obligation (ARO) accretion 8 14 Acquisition-related expenses 40 146 Amortization of acquired intangibles 9 11 Severance and restructuring charges — 86 CATV transition - severance charges 204 388 CATV transition - inventory adjustment — 4,714 CATV transition - gain on sale of asset (1,583 ) (302 ) Litigation-related expenses & arbitration ruling 204 1,022 Gain/loss due to change in ARO estimate — 26 Gain/loss on sale of assets (19 ) — Total adjustments (335 ) 6,888 Non-GAAP Operating Profit (1,787 ) (7,720 ) Non-GAAP Operating Margin -7% -32% Depreciation 1,964 2,070 Adjusted EBITDA $ 176 $ (5,650 ) Adjusted EBITDA % 1% -23%





Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 1Q20 4Q19 Net Income (Loss) $ (1,335 ) $ (14,975 ) Earnings (Loss) Per Share (0.05 ) (0.52 ) Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 802 783 Asset retirement obligation (ARO) accretion 8 14 Acquisition-related expenses 40 146 Amortization of acquired intangibles 9 11 Severance and restructuring charges — 86 CATV transition - severance charges 204 388 CATV transition - inventory adjustment — 4,714 CATV transition - gain on sale of asset (1,583 ) (302 ) Litigation-related expenses & arbitration ruling 204 1,022 Gain/loss due to change in ARO estimate — 26 Gain/loss on sale of assets (19 ) — Foreign currency gain/loss (147 ) 396 Income tax expense 14 10 Total adjustments (468 ) 7,294 Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) (1,803 ) (7,681 ) Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share (0.06 ) (0.27 ) Interest income/expense 15 (39 ) Depreciation 1,964 2,070 Adjusted EBITDA $ 176 $ (5,650 ) Adjusted EBITDA % 1% -23%



