KIRKLAND, Wash., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) (Nasdaq: MPWR), a leading company in high performance analog solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the quarterly cash dividend from $0.40 per share to $0.50 per share. The first quarter dividend of $0.50 per share will be paid on April 15, 2020 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2020.



The financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 are as follows:

Revenue was $166.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, a 1.2% decrease from $168.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and an 8.6% increase from $153.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.





GAAP gross margin was 55.1% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared with 55.1% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.





Non-GAAP (1) gross margin was 55.5% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, excluding the impact of $0.6 million for stock-based compensation expense, compared with 55.6% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, excluding the impact of $0.5 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.2 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.





GAAP operating expenses were $61.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared with $51.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.





Non-GAAP (1) operating expenses were $41.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, excluding $18.1 million for stock-based compensation expense and $1.4 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $38.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, excluding $14.3 million for stock-based compensation expense and $1.5 million for deferred compensation plan income.





GAAP operating income was $30.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared with $33.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.





Non-GAAP (1) operating income was $50.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, excluding $18.7 million for stock-based compensation expense and $1.4 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $46.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, excluding $14.8 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.2 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and $1.5 million for deferred compensation plan income.





GAAP interest and other income, net, was $2.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared with interest and other expense, net, of $0.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.





Non-GAAP (1) interest and other income, net was $1.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, excluding $1.2 million for deferred compensation plan income, compared with $1.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, excluding $2.0 million for deferred compensation plan expense.





GAAP income before income taxes was $33.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared with $32.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.





Non-GAAP (1) income before income taxes was $52.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, excluding $18.7 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.2 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $48.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, excluding $14.8 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.2 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and $0.5 million for deferred compensation plan expense.





GAAP net income was $32.4 million and GAAP earnings per share were $0.70 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Comparatively, GAAP net income was $27.6 million and GAAP earnings per share were $0.61 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.





Non-GAAP (1) net income was $48.4 million and non-GAAP earnings per share were $1.04 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, net deferred compensation plan expense and related tax effects, compared with non-GAAP net income of $44.6 million and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.99 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, net deferred compensation plan expense and related tax effects.

The financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019 are as follows:



Revenue was $627.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, a 7.8% increase from $582.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.





GAAP gross margin was 55.2% for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared with 55.4% for the year ended December 31, 2018.





Non-GAAP (1) gross margin was 55.6% for the year ended December 31, 2019, excluding the impact of $2.4 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.1 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and $0.1 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with 55.9% for the year ended December 31, 2018, excluding the impact of $1.9 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.8 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.





GAAP operating expenses were $243.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared with $209.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.





Non-GAAP (1) operating expenses were $163.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, excluding $76.3 million for stock-based compensation expense and $3.9 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $151.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, excluding $58.7 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.6 million for deferred compensation plan income.





GAAP operating income was $102.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared with $113.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.





Non-GAAP (1) operating income was $185.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, excluding $78.7 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.1 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and $4.0 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $174.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, excluding $60.6 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.8 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and $0.6 million for deferred compensation plan income.





GAAP interest and other income, net was $10.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared with $5.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.





Non-GAAP (1) interest and other income, net was $6.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, excluding $3.8 million for deferred compensation plan income, compared with $6.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, excluding $1.0 million for deferred compensation plan expense.





GAAP income before income taxes was $113.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared with $118.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.





Non-GAAP (1) income before income taxes was $192.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, excluding $78.7 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.1 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and $0.2 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $180.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, excluding $60.6 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.8 million for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and $0.4 million for deferred compensation plan expense.





GAAP net income was $108.8 million and GAAP earnings per share were $2.38 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2019. Comparatively, GAAP net income was $105.3 million and GAAP earnings per share were $2.36 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2018.





Non-GAAP (1) net income was $177.7 million and non-GAAP earnings per share were $3.88 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2019, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, net deferred compensation plan expense and related tax effects, compared with non-GAAP net income of $166.8 million and non-GAAP earnings per share of $3.74 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2018, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, net deferred compensation plan expense and related tax effects.

The following is a summary of revenue by end market for the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, End Market 2019 2018 2019 2018 Computing and storage $ 55,644 $ 43,537 $ 189,215 $ 159,121 Automotive 24,129 22,221 90,303 80,078 Industrial 26,741 26,928 99,381 88,472 Communications 21,866 20,147 84,794 70,589 Consumer 38,358 40,664 164,228 184,122 Total $ 166,738 $ 153,497 $ 627,921 $ 582,382

The following is a summary of revenue by product family for the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, Product Family 2019 2018 2019 2018 DC to DC $ 157,525 $ 143,021 $ 589,651 $ 537,512 Lighting Control 9,213 10,476 38,270 44,870 Total $ 166,738 $ 153,497 $ 627,921 $ 582,382

“We will continue executing on our strategy and winning market share," said Michael Hsing, CEO and founder of MPS.

Business Outlook

The following are MPS’ financial targets for the first quarter ending March 31, 2020:

Revenue in the range of $161 million to $167 million.





GAAP gross margin between 55.1% and 55.7%. Non-GAAP (1) gross margin between 55.4% and 56.0%, which excludes an estimated impact of stock-based compensation expenses of 0.3%.





GAAP research and development (“R&D”) and selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses between $58.4 million and $62.4 million. Non-GAAP (1) R&D and SG&A expenses between $41.0 million and $43.0 million, which excludes an estimate of stock-based compensation expenses in the range of $17.4 million to $19.4 million.





Total stock-based compensation expense of $18.0 million to $20.0 million.





Litigation expenses ranging between $1.5 million and $2.5 million.





Interest income of $1.5 million to $1.7 million.





Fully diluted shares outstanding between 46.2 million and 47.2 million.

(1) Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP interest and other income, net, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP income before taxes differ from net income, earnings per share, gross margin, R&D and SG&A expenses, operating expenses, interest and other income, net, operating income and income before taxes determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP). Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred compensation plan income/expense and related tax effects. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP interest and other income, net excludes the effect of deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP operating income excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP income before taxes excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Projected non-GAAP gross margin excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense. Projected non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A schedule reconciling non-GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release. MPS utilizes both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures to assess what it believes to be its core operating performance and to evaluate and manage its internal business and assist in making financial operating decisions. MPS believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP financial measures, together with GAAP measures, provides investors with an alternative presentation useful to investors' understanding of MPS' core operating results and trends. Additionally, MPS believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP measures, together with GAAP measures, provides investors with an additional dimension of comparability to similar companies. However, investors should be aware that non-GAAP financial measures utilized by other companies are not likely to be comparable in most cases to the non-GAAP financial measures used by MPS.



Conference Call

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains, and statements that will be made during the accompanying teleconference will contain, forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among other things, (i) projected revenues, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin, GAAP and non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses, stock-based compensation expenses, litigation expenses, interest and other income, and diluted shares outstanding, (ii) our outlook for the long-term prospects of the company, including our performance against our business plan, revenue growth in certain of our market segments, our continued investment into R&D, expected revenue growth, customers' acceptance of our new product offerings, the prospects of our new product development, and our expectations regarding market and industry segment trends and prospects, (iii) our ability to penetrate new markets and expand our market share, (iv) the seasonality of our business, (v) our ability to reduce our expenses, and (vi) statements of the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in (i), (ii), (iii), (iv), or (v). These forward-looking statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance or events, are based on current expectations, estimates, beliefs, assumptions, goals, and objectives, and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from the results expressed by these statements. Readers of this press release and listeners to the accompanying conference call are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, our ability to attract new customers and retain existing customers; acceptance of, or demand for, MPS' products, in particular the new products launched recently, being different than expected; our ability to efficiently and effectively develop new products and receive a return on our R&D expense investment; our ability to increase market share in our targeted markets; competition generally and the increasingly competitive nature of our industry; any market disruptions or interruptions in MPS' schedule of new product development releases; adverse changes in production and testing efficiency of our products; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of companies and products that we acquire, and our ability to effectively and efficiently integrate these acquired companies and products into our operations; our ability to manage our inventory levels; the effect of export controls, trade and economic sanctions regulations and other regulatory or contractual limitations on our ability to sell or develop our products in certain foreign markets, particularly in China; our ability to obtain governmental licenses and approvals for international trading activities or technology transfers, including export licenses; adverse changes in laws and government regulations such as tariffs on imports of foreign goods, export regulations and export classifications, including in foreign countries where MPS has offices or operations; adverse events arising from orders of governmental entities, including such orders that impact our customers, and adopting of new or amended accounting standards; the effect of catastrophic events, including epidemics in areas where we or our customers have operations; adequate supply of our products from our third-party manufacturing partners; the risks, uncertainties and costs of litigation in which we are involved; the outcome of any upcoming trials, hearings, motions and appeals; the adverse impact on MPS' financial performance if its tax and litigation provisions are inadequate; adverse changes or developments in the semiconductor industry generally, which is cyclical in nature, and our ability to adjust our operations to address such changes or developments; difficulty in predicting or budgeting for future customer demand and channel inventories, expenses and financial contingencies; the ongoing consolidation of companies in the semiconductor industry; and other important risk factors identified in MPS’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2019, and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 1, 2019. The forward-looking statements in this press release and statements made during the accompanying teleconference represent MPS’s projections and current expectations, as of the date hereof, not predictions of actual performance. MPS assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release or in the accompanying conference call.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) provides small, highly energy efficient, easy-to-use power solutions for systems found in industrial applications, telecom infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, and consumer applications. MPS' mission is to reduce total energy consumption in its customers' systems with green, practical, compact solutions. The company was founded by Michael Hsing in 1997 and is based in the United States. MPS can be contacted through its website at www.monolithicpower.com or its support offices around the world.

Monolithic Power Systems, MPS, and the MPS logo are registered trademarks of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. in the U.S. and trademarked in certain other countries.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands, except par value) December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 172,960 $ 172,704 Short-term investments 282,437 204,577 Accounts receivable, net 52,704 55,214 Inventories 127,500 136,384 Other current assets 19,605 11,931 Total current assets 655,206 580,810 Property and equipment, net 228,315 150,001 Long-term investments 3,138 3,241 Goodwill 6,571 6,571 Deferred tax assets, net 17,193 16,830 Other long-term assets 45,952 35,979 Total assets $ 956,375 $ 793,432 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 27,271 $ 22,678 Accrued compensation and related benefits 26,164 18,799 Other accrued liabilities 44,790 38,962 Total current liabilities 98,225 80,439 Income tax liabilities 37,596 34,375 Other long-term liabilities 47,063 38,525 Total liabilities 182,884 153,339 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital: $0.001 par value; shares authorized: 150,000;

shares issued and outstanding: 43,616 and 42,505, respectively 549,517 450,908 Retained earnings 229,450 194,728 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,476 ) (5,543 ) Total stockholders’ equity 773,491 640,093 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 956,375 $ 793,432





Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 166,738 $ 153,497 $ 627,921 $ 582,382 Cost of revenue 74,802 68,904 281,596 259,714 Gross profit 91,936 84,593 346,325 322,668 Operating expenses: Research and development 27,011 22,735 107,757 93,455 Selling, general and administrative 33,240 28,372 133,542 113,803 Litigation expense 991 409 2,464 1,922 Total operating expenses 61,242 51,516 243,763 209,180 Income from operations 30,694 33,077 102,562 113,488 Interest and other income (expense), net 2,731 (393 ) 10,558 4,994 Income before income taxes 33,425 32,684 113,120 118,482 Income tax expense 989 5,046 4,281 13,214 Net income $ 32,436 $ 27,638 $ 108,839 $ 105,268 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.75 $ 0.65 $ 2.52 $ 2.49 Diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.61 $ 2.38 $ 2.36 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 43,496 42,467 43,165 42,247 Diluted 46,503 45,058 45,763 44,602





SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cost of revenue $ 574 $ 504 $ 2,409 $ 1,888 Research and development 4,784 3,822 19,584 15,990 Selling, general and administrative 13,322 10,516 56,706 42,729 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 18,680 $ 14,842 $ 78,699 $ 60,607





RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 32,436 $ 27,638 $ 108,839 $ 105,268 Net income as a percentage of revenue 19.5 % 18.0 % 17.3 % 18.1 % Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income: Stock-based compensation expense 18,680 14,842 78,699 60,607 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets - 197 110 841 Deferred compensation plan expense 235 458 189 431 Tax effect (2,937 ) 1,432 (10,128 ) (313 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 48,414 $ 44,567 $ 177,709 $ 166,834 Non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenue 29.0 % 29.0 % 28.3 % 28.6 % Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 1.11 $ 1.05 $ 4.12 $ 3.95 Diluted $ 1.04 $ 0.99 $ 3.88 $ 3.74 Shares used in the calculation of non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 43,496 42,467 43,165 42,247 Diluted 46,503 45,058 45,763 44,602





RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Gross profit $ 91,936 $ 84,593 $ 346,325 $ 322,668 Gross margin 55.1 % 55.1 % 55.2 % 55.4 % Adjustments to reconcile gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit: Stock-based compensation expense 574 504 2,409 1,888 Deferred compensation plan expense 29 - 54 - Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets - 197 110 841 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 92,539 $ 85,294 $ 348,898 $ 325,397 Non-GAAP gross margin 55.5 % 55.6 % 55.6 % 55.9 %







RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total operating expenses $ 61,242 $ 51,516 $ 243,763 $ 209,180 Adjustments to reconcile total operating expenses to non-GAAP total operating expenses: Stock-based compensation expense (18,106 ) (14,338 ) (76,290 ) (58,719 ) Deferred compensation plan (expense) income (1,383 ) 1,513 (3,941 ) 591 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 41,753 $ 38,691 $ 163,532 $ 151,052





RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total operating income $ 30,694 $ 33,077 $ 102,562 $ 113,488 Adjustments to reconcile total operating income to non-GAAP total operating income: Stock-based compensation expense 18,680 14,842 78,699 60,607 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets - 197 110 841 Deferred compensation plan expense (income) 1,412 (1,513 ) 3,995 (591 ) Non-GAAP operating income $ 50,786 $ 46,603 $ 185,366 $ 174,345





RECONCILIATION OF INTEREST AND OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET, TO NON-GAAP INTEREST AND OTHER INCOME, NET (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total interest and other income (expense), net $ 2,731 $ (393 ) $ 10,558 $ 4,994 Adjustments to reconcile interest and other income (expense) to non-GAAP interest and other income: Deferred compensation plan (income) expense (1,176 ) 1,971 (3,806 ) 1,022 Non-GAAP interest and other income, net $ 1,555 $ 1,578 $ 6,752 $ 6,016







RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO NON-GAAP INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total income before income taxes $ 33,425 $ 32,684 $ 113,120 $ 118,482 Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes to non-GAAP income before income taxes: Stock-based compensation expense 18,680 14,842 78,699 60,607 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets - 197 110 841 Deferred compensation plan expense 235 458 189 431 Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 52,340 $ 48,181 $ 192,118 $ 180,361





2020 FIRST QUARTER OUTLOOK RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN (Unaudited) Three Months Ending March 31, 2020 Low High Gross margin 55.1 % 55.7 % Adjustments to reconcile gross margin to non-GAAP gross margin: Stock-based compensation expense 0.3 % 0.3 % Non-GAAP gross margin 55.4 % 56.0 %





