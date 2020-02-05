TORONTO, Canada, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at January 31, 2020 was $38.04, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 2.9% and 18.2%, respectively.  These compare with the 1.7% and 15.0% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at January 31, 2020 was $26.40, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 0.7% and 21.3%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2020 were as follows:

 Information Technology24.9%
 Industrials18.9%
 Consumer Discretionary14.7%
 Materials13.5%
 Financials9.9%
 Energy7.9%
 Communication Services2.9%
 Real Estate2.9%
 Cash & Cash Equivalents1.9%
 Health Care1.7%
 Utilities0.8%

The top ten investments which comprised 36.8% of the investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2020 were as follows:

 Shopify Inc.5.7%
 Franco-Nevada Corporation4.5%
 Air Canada4.2%
 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited4.2%
 Mastercard Incorporated, class A4.1%
 Amazon.com, Inc.3.2%
 NVIDIA Corporation2.9%
 Bank of Montreal2.9%
 Royal Bank of Canada2.6%
 Apple Inc.2.5%


FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President and CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca                                                                                                                