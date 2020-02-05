TORONTO, Canada, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at January 31, 2020 was $38.04, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 2.9% and 18.2%, respectively. These compare with the 1.7% and 15.0% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.



The closing price for CGI’s common shares at January 31, 2020 was $26.40, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 0.7% and 21.3%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2020 were as follows:

Information Technology 24.9% Industrials 18.9% Consumer Discretionary 14.7% Materials 13.5% Financials 9.9% Energy 7.9% Communication Services 2.9% Real Estate 2.9% Cash & Cash Equivalents 1.9% Health Care 1.7% Utilities 0.8%

The top ten investments which comprised 36.8% of the investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2020 were as follows:

Shopify Inc. 5.7% Franco-Nevada Corporation 4.5% Air Canada 4.2% Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 4.2% Mastercard Incorporated, class A 4.1% Amazon.com, Inc. 3.2% NVIDIA Corporation 2.9% Bank of Montreal 2.9% Royal Bank of Canada 2.6% Apple Inc. 2.5%



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Canadian General Investments, Limited

Jonathan A. Morgan

President and CEO

Phone: (416) 366-2931

Fax: (416) 366-2729

e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com

website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca