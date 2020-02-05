TORONTO, Canada, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at January 31, 2020 was $38.04, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 2.9% and 18.2%, respectively. These compare with the 1.7% and 15.0% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.
The closing price for CGI’s common shares at January 31, 2020 was $26.40, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 0.7% and 21.3%, respectively.
The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2020 were as follows:
|Information Technology
|24.9%
|Industrials
|18.9%
|Consumer Discretionary
|14.7%
|Materials
|13.5%
|Financials
|9.9%
|Energy
|7.9%
|Communication Services
|2.9%
|Real Estate
|2.9%
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|1.9%
|Health Care
|1.7%
|Utilities
|0.8%
The top ten investments which comprised 36.8% of the investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2020 were as follows:
|Shopify Inc.
|5.7%
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|4.5%
|Air Canada
|4.2%
|Canadian Pacific Railway Limited
|4.2%
|Mastercard Incorporated, class A
|4.1%
|Amazon.com, Inc.
|3.2%
|NVIDIA Corporation
|2.9%
|Bank of Montreal
|2.9%
|Royal Bank of Canada
|2.6%
|Apple Inc.
|2.5%
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President and CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Toronto, Ontario, CANADA
