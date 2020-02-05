VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (TSX: HE) (“Hanwei” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019. All amounts are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted.
The Company has two reportable segments for its continuing operations: its FRP pipe manufacturing and its oil and gas production. The pipe segment produces and sells fiberglass reinforced plastic (“FRP”) pipe for the oil and gas industry and other infrastructure applications. The oil and gas segment is engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada.
For the three months ended December 31, 2019:
For the nine months ended December 31, 2019:
Oil and Gas Business Subsequent Event
The Company’s Entice Lands wells remain shut in as an adjacent gas handling plant accommodating gas production from these wells remains closed. The Company is exploring alternative options for its gas handling requirements. On February 4, 2020, the Company secured an agreement to acquire certain oil and gas facilities, interests and rights adjacent to its Entice Lands for a purchase price and associated fees of $490,000. The Company will also assume certain obligations at closing, with the transaction subject to regulatory approval anticipated to close within the next 90 days. This acquisition was undertaken to allow the Company to place its current wells within its Entice Lands back on production by way of additional improvements for gas disposal. The acquisition also includes three existing shut-in wells to also be placed back on production. Any additional improvements will include certain jurisdictional approvals yet to be granted.
Impact of Corona Virus
The Company’s FRP pipe manufacturing is undertaken in China under its wholly owned subsidiary Harvest. As before noted the Company also derives a significant portion of its annual sales from its China market. The developing situation with the “Corona Virus” may possibly affect the Company’s access to its raw materials supply chain and potentially delay end user projects and impact the Company’s sales in China. Notwithstanding the aforementioned the impact to the Company’s operations due to the corona virus outbreak is unknown at this time.
About Hanwei Energy Services Corp.
Hanwei Energy Services Corp.’s principal business operations are in two complementary key segments of the oil and gas industry as both an equipment supplier to the industry (as a leading manufacturer of high pressure, fiberglass reinforced plastic (“FRP”) pipe products and associated technologies serving major energy customers in the global energy market) and as oil and gas producer with properties in Alberta and joint venture interests in Manitoba.
Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND NON-GAAP MEASURES
Certain information in this press release is forward-looking within the meaning of certain securities laws, and is subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions a description of which is set out in the risk factors section of the Company’s Annual Information Form dated June 18, 2019 and Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended March 31, 2019 both of which are filed with Canadian securities regulators and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information in this press release describes the Company’s expectations as of the date of this press release.
THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE PRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, THE COMPANY DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME, EXCEPT AS REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION.
For more information, please contact: Graham Kwan Executive Vice President, Strategic Development and Corporate Affairs 604-685-2239 Irene Mai Chief Financial Officer 604-685-2239
Hanwei Energy Services Corp.
Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA
For more information, please contact: Graham Kwan Executive Vice President, Strategic Development and Corporate Affairs 604-685-2239 Irene Mai Chief Financial Officer 604-685-2239
hanwei 2.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: