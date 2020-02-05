New York, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Wealth Management: HNW Investors 2019" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05841983/?utm_source=GNW





Expatriate flows are also responsible for a notable proportion of offshore investments thanks to investors’ propensity to invest in their country of origin. Close to 50% of local and over one third of offshore investments are allocated into equities, and with continued market uncertainty expected in the future, greater importance is being placed on diversification, driving demand for alternatives.



This report sizes the opportunity offered by the US wealth market and analyzes the investing preferences, service requirements, and portfolio allocations of US HNW investors. The report is based on our proprietary Global Wealth Managers Survey.



- 2.2% of the US population is considered HNW but holds 42% of all liquid assets.

- Over 90% of HNW individuals are men and 50% of those are over 60 years old.

- HNW investors work with an average of 2.9 wealth managers, with the majority of wealth held via advisory or discretionary mandates.

- 44% of HNW onshore wealth is allocated to equities. Going forward, the most notable portfolio reshuffle will benefit alternatives at the expense of bonds, as investors are looking for new means of diversification.



- Develop and enhance your client targeting strategies using our data on HNW profiles and sources of wealth.

- Give your marketing strategies the edge required and capture new clients using insights from our data on HNW investors’ preferences for the various styles of asset management.

- Tailor your investment product portfolio to match current and future demand for different asset classes among HNW individuals.

- Develop your service proposition to match the product and service demand expressed by US HNW investors and react proactively to forecasted changes in demand.

