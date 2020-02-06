VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. ("Premier" or the "Company") (TSXV: PDH) entered into an amended and restated loan agreement with MyCare MedTech Inc. ("MMI") on January 29, 2020. The agreement amended the previous secured loan made to MMI by increasing the principal amount which may be loaned by Premier to MMI from $400,000 to up to $450,000 (the "MMI Loan"). The MMI Loan matures 12 months from the date of the amended agreement and bears interest at a rate of 9% per annum. The MMI Loan is secured with all of the present and after-acquired property of MMI.

MMI is not issuing any securities, or paying any bonus, commission or finder's fees on the Loan to Premier. The MMI Loan is repayable by MMI at any time without penalty.

MMI has recently entered into an agreement with a large Canadian brokerage which provides extended health benefits. Pursuant to this agreement, MMI will charge the brokerage a flat rate fee for each beneficiary that uses MMI's SmartExam platform for virtual medical care. MMI anticipates that it will have recurring monthly revenue from this agreement and intends to use the proceeds to, among other things, repay the loan to Premier at the respective maturity date.

Premier is a control person of MMI, and the MMI Loan constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101. The MMI Loan has been determined to be exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval on the basis of sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 as the fair market value of the transaction is not more than 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The MMI Loan is subject to review and acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Premier Diversified Holdings Inc.

Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. participates in diversified industries through its acquisitions of securities and/or assets of public and private entities which it believes have potential for significant returns. It may act as a holding company (either directly or through a subsidiary) and may participate in management of subsidiary entities to varying degrees.

