New York, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities in the Eastern Europe Savory Snacks Sector" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842014/?utm_source=GNW

1 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$6015.9 million by 2023, registering a value CAGR of 3.1% over 2018-2023. The growth of the savory snacks sector will be largely driven by high popularity and preference for potato chips and nuts and seeds. Potato chips is the largest category in the region, with value sales of US$1,910.8 million in 2018. The category is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.3%, to reach US$2,243.8 million by 2023. In the Eastern Europe savory snacks sector, the top five companies accounted for 39.5% of overall value sales, in 2018. The health & wellness market in the Eastern European savory snacks sector stood at US$154.7 million in 2018. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the most popular distribution channel in the Eastern Europe savory snacks sector with 53.4% share in 2018. Flexible packaging was the most commonly used pack material in the Eastern European savory snacks sector, accounting for a 96.5% volume share in 2018.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of Eastern Europe savory snacks sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Eastern Europe savory snacks sector, analyzing data from eleven countries in the region.



It includes analysis on the following -

- Market overview: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

- Change in consumption: Analysis on the shift in consumption of savory snacks by categories across the key countries in Eastern Europe.

- High potential countries: Provides Risk-Reward analysis of four countries across Eastern Europe based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of four high potential countries covering value growth during 2018-2023, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends supported with product examples. It also includes analysis of the key challenges faced and future outlook for the region.

- Health & Wellness analysis: Provides insights on the Health & Wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall savory snacks sector during 2013-2023. The analysis includes key Health & Wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of savory snacks products in Eastern Europe, in 2018. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering savory snacks with Health and Wellness attributes in the same year.

- Competitive Analysis: Provides an overview of leading companies in Eastern Europe, besides analyzing the growth of private labels in the region.

- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels for savory snacks across the key countries in Eastern Europe, in 2018. It covers the following distribution channels - Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Retailers, Food & Drinks Specialists, Dollar Stores (variety stores & general merchandise retailers), and Others that include - Vending machines, Cash & carries and warehouse clubs, and other retailers

- Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various pack materials, pack type, closure type, and outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of savory snacks.



Reasons to buy

- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances.

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion.

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842014/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001