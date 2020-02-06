New York, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Frost Radar in the Global Onshore Wind Turbine Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05841333/?utm_source=GNW





Corporate interest in procuring wind power to meet renewable energy goals as well as falling wind turbine prices further drive installations.Rising energy demands in several regional markets also contribute to market growth.



Solar PV and hydropower are competitors in the alternative renewable energy space, and the growing offshore wind market supported by targeted policies in some regions may reduce demand for onshore wind in the long term, as may limited availability of land sites suited for wind energy generation.Innovations such as higher-capacity onshore turbines, modular turbines, and additive manufacturing are bringing down the overall cost of onshore wind power.



Leveraging technological advancements in Big Data analytics and the Internet of Things is enabling the development of smart wind turbines with increased connectivity, operation optimization, and predictive capabilities. Another trend shaping the market is the continued decrease in the levelized cost of electricity of onshore wind in all regional markets, making wind power more competitive with conventional fuel sources. China holds the share of the global onshore wind turbine market; Europe and India are other leading markets. Emerging markets include Brazil, Mexico, Australia, and South Africa. Mature markets (the United Kingdom, Germany, and the United States) are expected to generate demand as a result of increasing repowering or updating activities for aging wind power farms. The radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the radar based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The analyst examines hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05841333/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001